Electric barbecues are shaping up to be a big trend this summer

Football legend David Beckham has been championing a top-spec Ninja barbecue - but you might be surprised at how cheap an electric outdoor grill can be

Will 2024 be the year of the electric barbecue? As the world tries to wean itself off fossil fuels, and sending plumes of coal smoke across our neighbours' gardens becomes a bit taboo, the time to ditch the gas and charcoal and go electric might just be upon us.

Imagine not having to wait for coals to get to temperature, or avoiding the threat of a gas bottle running out as you're just about to start flipping your burgers. And, if the heavens open while you're in the middle of turning your sausages, you can also just unplug your barbecue and move it inside.

There's a sustainability argument in it too, as more of us strive for self-sufficiency by installing solar panels on our home. If you're lucky enough to be living from off-grid power, you might find an electric barbecue very appealing.

Beckham’s barbecue is rather nice, but we found an even posher one

Football heartthrob David Beckham recently shared a picture on Instagram of him cooking up a treat in his garden with a Ninja electric barbecue, which has led to a surge in interest in this modern method of al fresco food prep, so it's clear many people are starting to consider making the switch.

Which one should you go for though? David's app-controlled Ninja Woodfire Pro Connect XL barbecue is considered to be one of the best out there, but it's a pricey option at £449. More realistic options start at less than £50, so we've taken a look around at the choices to see which is the best for your balcony or back garden.

The Ninja Woodfire series

If you fancied a Ninja barbecue, but didn't want to shell out Beckham bucks on an app-controlled version, Ninja does do a cheaper outdoor grill and smoker, which is on offer at the moment - priced at £279, down from its usual price of £349.

Ninja says its 28cm x 37cm grill plate is big enough for eight burgers, 16 sausages or two whole racks of ribs, and its array of functions even includes air frying. Yes, you read that right, it's a barbecue that doubles as an outdoor air fryer. Talk about living the dream.

As part of the package, you also get an integrated smoker box, so you don't miss out on that smoky barbecue flavour. I've tested a barbecue with one of these, and it's a lot of fun experimenting with all the various pellets on offer, which all add their own flavour.

Best price: £42.99, from Tower

Tower makes a much simpler tabletop barbecue

A special offer brings the price of this basic barby down from £59.99, making it just about the cheapest electric outdoor grill on the market. In fact, it's less than a tenth of the price of the Beckhams' barbecue.

It looks pretty good, too. With a 42cm by 27cm cooking area, and a detachable stand which Tower says lets it double as a table-top grill inside your house, or a barbecue outside.

Buyers seem to be pretty pleased with their purchase, too. Most reviews on the Tower website rave about its performance, with just a few people lamenting a fairly short electric cable. A few others mentioned the stand was a bit flimsy. Sitting it on a table top will solve that issue, though.

Best price: £219.99, from Currys

The Tefal XL Optigrill has some great features

At around half the price of David's decadent Ninja, this Tefal outdoor grill has some really interesting technology built in to help you cook up the perfect al fresco meal.

For example, it claims it can automatically detect the thickness of a cut of meat and adjust the cooking time to suit. I'd be a bit sceptical about that, personally, but I do like the clever LED light that indicates whether your steak is rare, medium, or well done.

Tefal says the grill plate is big enough to cook for up to 10 people - they clearly haven't met my in-laws - and I love the drip tray, which works a bit like a George Foreman grill to let the fat run away, making for a healthier portion.

Best price: £79.99, on Amazon

A decent looking barbecue for the price

Speaking of George Foreman, the boxer-turned-kitchen-appliance-salesman has apparently turned his hand to the electric outdoor barbecue. And this tabletop or stand-mounted appliance looks really tempting at less than £100.

Its 1,500cm2 cooking surface is removable, which will make it a doddle to clean, and the non-stick cooking plates are angled, to ensure fat drips off into a tray below.

I like the traditional temperature gauge on the top of the dome cover, and the thermostatic control should make it fairly easy to get the heat right, once you get to know it.

Reviewers have generally raved about this, giving it a score of 4.6 out of five, from more than 2,000 ratings.

Best price: £129.99, from Amazon

This has some welcome extra features over the George Foreman barbecue

Unlike George's masterpiece, it has a sturdier stand, with a handy shelf for sauces and utensils. It also has a bigger cooking surface, which will be handy for garden parties, and the lock looks a little more secure.

It has exactly the same score on Amazon, albeit from fewer reviews, but this is definitely the one I'd pick. Sorry Mr Foreman, I guess sometimes you've got to roll with the punches.

Basic, but sensibly priced, B&Q has a great option here

Back to square hot plates now, with this straight-forward outdoor grill from B&Q. At £149.99, it's more expensive than the previous two options, but the more conventional shape might suit some, and it does still have a drip tray.

There are no reviews for this one, and it does look rather basic. I'd also be a bit wary of those legs - they look a bit flimsy - but it'd be fine on a table top. It does come with a two-year warranty, that said, and the shelf at the bottom looks really handy.

Best price: £675, from Argos

If your pockets are deep enough, this looks like the ultimate electric barbecue

Do you fancy getting one up on the Beckhams? If your pockets happen to be a little bit deeper than David's, there's an amazing special offer on this plush full-size barbecue at Argos at the moment. It's usually an eye-watering £900, but it's currently £675.

For that money, you get essentially the Rolls Royce of electric barbecues, from a very prestigious brand. It sits on its own cabinet, it has folding shelves either side, and two separate grill areas beneath its substantial lid.

The smart LED display might look clever, but you'll also be able to wow your guests by controlling the barbecue from an app. Setting your sausages to simmer while you're in the hot tub? What a luxury.

This isn't the sort of appliance you can just carry inside if it starts raining of course, but if you're in the market for the best electric barbecue in the business, this might be it.