Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.

There has never been a better time to become an Amazon Prime member - here’s how you can sign up for free

Sign up to our weekly newsletter , sent on Wednesdays Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Harborough Mail, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The two-day event, which will be running across Tuesday, October 8 and Wednesday, October 9, promises hundreds of thousands of discounts across the site.

To make the most of the offers, you need to be an Amazon Prime member, which usually costs £8.99 per month, but Amazon will give new customers a 30-day free trial if you sign up by clicking here.

That will mean you'll not only be eligible for all the Big Deal Days deals, but you'll also be able to use the free fast delivery service on most products, and you'll unlock all the other Prime membership benefits too.

This includes Amazon's Prime Video service, with access to movies and TV including the popular Clarkson's Farm series, and you'll also get ad-free music and podcasts as part of the package.

Books, gaming and photo storage are also included with Prime membership, and free trial customers will be eligible to enjoy these for the month too.

If, at the end of the 30 days, you don't want to continue the membership for £8.99 per month, just make a note in your diary to cancel it and there will be no charges.