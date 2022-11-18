Fashion brand AllSaints has launched deals for the Black Friday 2022 sale.

This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.

AllSaints is known for their luxury leather jackets, classic silhouette clothing and edgy styling. The brand’s aesthetic doesn’t change season to season and year to year, marking them out as different to the many other high street brands who do this to keep up with the changing fashion trends. Instead, they opt for a timeless style that their fans have come to know and love.

Their pieces might be more expensive, but they are made with high quality materials and will last for years. Plus, as they are all made with classic and enduring style in mind you can buy now and be safe in the knowledge that not only will they last but you will still be loving your item - or items - in many years to come so it’s well worth the financial investment now.

When does the All Saints Black Friday sale launch and when will it end?

The annual AllSaints Black Friday sale now on and shoppers can get 30% off all men’s and women’s clothing both in store and online. This means that now is the best possible time to shop - but be quick to get the best possible deals as the offers are only available for a limited time only. We don’t know exactly when the sale will end, but we expect it to end either on 28 November - or slightly later if the brand decides to run their seasonal sale for every day of the rest of the month. Our pick of the best items in the AllSaints Black Friday sale is below, and to see the full range yourself you can visit the AllSaints website. Treat a loved one, or yourself, to something wonderful this Christmas.

What can you get in All Saints Black Friday sale?

All Saints has kicked off Black Friday with 30% off everything on site now, even including new arrivals. That means you can get a leather jacket at a fraction of the price, as well as a pair of new jeans - and maybe a top or two as well. Shoppers are still offered a 28-day return policy on all orders, plus free standard delivery on orders. Black Friday is followed by a Cyber Monday sale - and shoppers can expect All Saints to take part in this discount day too as the brand has done in previous days.

What is Black Friday and Cyber Monday?

Black Friday and Cyber Monday take place every year, and this year are on Friday 25 November and Monday 29 November. They are two days dedicated to pre-Christmas sales, and for many they often mark the beginning of their seasonal shopping. On Black Friday shoppers are offered deals on items online and in stores, whereas on Cyber Monday the deals are only available online. There are always great deals to be had from many brands and across a range of products, including clothing, homeware, technology and toys. The days have grown in popularity over the past few years, and many retailers will launch their deals earlier in November.

What other Black Friday sales can I look forward to?

Many retailers and brands now take part in Black Friday and Cyber Monday sales - so if you’ve got your eye on something the chances are you may be able to get it at a reduced price in the coming days. AllSaints is not the only brand to launch their Black Friday sale early, you can also get money off goods at Currys, AO and Amazon already. To help you shop smarter, we’ll be producing many more articles over the coming days as the deals come in across a range of retailers and products, so be sure to keep an eye on our dedicated Black Friday page.

Luna 4-in-1 Shearling Biker Jacket - was £999, now £669.30 Lifetime investment £699.30 Buy now Buy now An incredible investment piece - and one now worth investing in, as it’s usually a cool grand. The Luna Biker is a 4-in-1 jacket. With a removable and reversible gilet. Crafted from straight-haired shearling. Shaped to an oversized fit with a statement collar and smooth leather body. It will last you the rest of your life - so you can justify the cost on a cost-per-wear basis. Available in sizes 6 to 16.

Bronte Shearling Jacket - was £899, now £629.30 Winter warmer £629.30 Buy now Buy now Shearling jackets are bang on trend for 2022, and will keep you seriously warm for winter. The Brnte Shearling Jacket is crafted from premium sheepskin, with long curly wool on the outer. Shaped to a oversized fit, you can throw on with ease and it will fit easily under those snuggly winter knits too. Available in sizes XS to L, and two colours: red or black so you can decide if you want a bold look or a more classic one.

Cargo Leather Biker Jacket - was £299, now £209.30 Vintage vibes £209.30 Buy now Buy now We’ve had our Cargo leather jacket for 10 years and counting, and it’s just gotten softer and better looking with every year. A true classic. The Cargo biker is crafted from leather, heavily distressed for a finish unique to each jacket. Diamond-quilted shoulder panels and zip cuffs offer classic biker detailing. A vintage piece that will actually never age so well worth the money. Available in sizes 4 to 16.

Wick Fluffy Cardigan - was £129, now £90.30 Layering up £90.30 Buy now Buy now Everyone needs a good cardigan to get them through the chilly winter months. This one, which is called Shiraz red colour, does give you the same warm feeling you get when you drink a glass of red wine. Crafted from a wool blend fabric, with a v-neck and deep ribbed trims. It’s short in length which means you can easily layer it up and wear it under your favourite winter coat too, and it could easily be dressed up or dressed down too. Available in sizes XS to L.

Miller Mid-Rise Stretch Push Up Skinny Jeans - was £99, now £69.30 A wardrobe staple £69.30 Buy now Buy now Crafted from power stretch denim with a soft handfeel, these jeans are designed to stay soft over time. Shaped to a mid-rise silhouette and constructed with an added push up effect, these jeans are sure to flatter the female figure in all the right places. Jeans are a wardrobe staple for everyone and this particular pair, in a washed black colour, are stylish, practical and will stand the test of time. Available in sizes 24 to 32.

Giselle Chain Hoodie - was £129, now £90.30 Winter warmer £90.30 Buy now Buy now Giving your loungewear a welcome update, this hoodie is so comfy you’ll find yourself reaching for again and again. It’s so cool you can easily wear it outdoors as well as indoors. It has chain detail across the back and sleeces to give it that edgy look which AllSaints is known for, as well as a relaxed fit which perfectly reflects the laid-back attitude at the heart of the brand. It’s made from soft and cosy material so it’s perfect to keep you warm as the temperatures drop, and also has a kangaroo pocket for you to store all your valuables in. Available in sizes XS to L.

Men’s Xander Shearling Biker Jacket - was £999, now £699.30 Style and warmth £699.30 Buy now Buy now If there was ever a time to invest in a leather jacket, it’s now as if you buy right now you’ll get almost £300 off this great piece. It’s a leather jacket, but it has shearling detail you really you’re getting two jackets in one here too, making it even better value for money. You get all the style of the classic leather jacket and all the warmth of a shearling jacket. A classic shearling biker silhouette - it’s relaxed and slightly longer in the body. Metal hardware and multiple pockets are the finishing details. Available in sizes XS and XXL.