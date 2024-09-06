ALDI UK

Kids’ favourites Squishees are back at Aldi - and there’s a huge range of cuddly creatures to choose from. But be quick, they’re expected to sell out fast.

Aldi’s Specialbuys toy event hits the middle aisle on Thursday (September 12), so if your little one has a birthday coming up, or you’re looking to start your Christmas shopping, get this one in the diary!

The supermarket’s collectable cuddlies will be back in stock, and there’s a good range of characters to choose from.

Add one of the Exotic Animals Squishees (£6.99) to your squad - there’s Peanut the Monkey, Fleur the Flamingo, Snap the Crocodile, Quinn the Chameleon, Stripes the Zebra or Gordon the Giraffe.

Or the Sea Life Squishees (£6.99) feature Puffin the Puffer Fish, Wallace the Walrus, Finley the Shark, Niamh the Narwhal or Murtle the Turtle. Both these and their exotic counterparts are 30cm tall.

If you want a supersized Squishee, go for The XL Mythical Squishees (£19.99). They are 50cm tall and include Blaze the Dragon, Big Foot, Monty the Mammoth or Clemmie the Cat Mermaid.

The Stackable Squishees (£8.99) include Louie the Banana Monkey, Sausage the Hot Dog or Cindy the Cat Fish.

And there’s even a Squishees Backpack (£7.99), so you can take your Squishee with you wherever you go. There’s Rory the Dragon, Dottie the Mermaid Cat, Adelie the Penguin or Reggie the Dog.

There’s also Bluey Board Books (£2.99) and Activity Pads featuring Peppa Pig and Bluey (£2.99) on sale from next Thursday (September 12), so make sure you don’t miss the Specialbuys toy event if you’ve got a Bluey or Peppa fan at home.

There’s also a second toy event and baby event on Sunday, September 22 - but Squishees aren’t set to return for that so if you’ve got your heart set on one, make sure you don’t miss it!