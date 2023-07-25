News you can trust since 1854
What’s coming to Xbox Game Pass in August 2023 - free games including The Texas Chainsaw Massacre

Xbox Game Pass subscribers will get four new games added to the subscription service in August

Rebecca Braybrook
By Rebecca Braybrook
Published 25th Jul 2023, 14:24 BST- 1 min read
Updated 25th Jul 2023, 14:30 BST

Microsoft have revealed which games will be coming to the Xbox Game Pass for August 2023. Four new games have currently been announced for the subscription service including The Texas Chainsaw Massacre.

Xbox Game Pass is Microsoft’s paid subscription service, which gives players access to a growing catalogue of hundreds of free games. For £7.99 a month, players can gain access to the catalogue, with a Game Pass Ultimate which gives access to the PC Game Pass, EA Play and Xbox Cloud Gaming for £10.99 a month.

If you’re looking to pick up something new to play, then here is everything coming to Xbox Game Pass next month.

Xbox Game Pass August 2023 releases

    The four games coming to Xbox Game Pass are:

    • Celeste - August 1 (Console, PC & Cloud)
    • Everspace 2 - August 15 (Console) 
    • The Texas Chainsaw Massacre - August 18 (Console & PC)
    • Sea of Stars - August 29 (Console)
    Four games will be coming to the Xbox Game Pass in AugustFour games will be coming to the Xbox Game Pass in August
    It is expected that more games could be announced in the coming days as we get closer to August.

