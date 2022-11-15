The United Nations has announced that the population of earth has hit eight billion. This comes just 11 years after it hit the seven billion mark.

The UN also announced that India has surpassed China as the most populated country on the planet. The figures were announced as part of World Population Day 2022.

A baby in the Phillipines was announced as the eight billionth person when she was born at the Dr. Jose Fabella Memorial Hospital in Manila early this morning.

The organisation also confirmed that our planet’s population is growing at its slowest rate since 1950. This comes as the rate fell under one per cent in 2020.

The latest projections by the United Nations suggest that the world’s population could grow to around 8.5 billion in 2030 and 9.7 billion in 2050. It is projected to reach a peak of around 10.4 billion people during the 2080s and to remain at that level until 2100.

Global life expectancy at birth reached 72.8 years in 2019, an improvement of almost nine years since 1990. Further reductions in mortality are projected to result in an average global longevity of around 77.2 years in 2050. Yet in 2021, life expectancy for the least developed countries lagged seven years behind the global average

UN Secretary-General António Guterres said: “This year’s World Population Day falls during a milestone year, when we anticipate the birth of the Earth’s eight billionth inhabitant. This is an occasion to celebrate our diversity, recognize our common humanity, and marvel at advancements in health that have extended lifespans and dramatically reduced maternal and child mortality rates.”

The secretary general stressed that the new data is a “reminder for shared responsibility” over the care for our planet. He added: “At the same time, it is a reminder of our shared responsibility to care for our planet and a moment to reflect on where we still fall short of our commitments to one another.”