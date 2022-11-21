The World Cup is officially upon us and to celebrate Greggs has teamed up with Just Eat to give away free food throughout the international tournament. The offer will see football fans get their mitts on a free sausage roll from the much-loved bakery chain on key match days.

If meat’s not your bag, don’t despair - you can grab a vegan roll under the offer, too. Here’s how to take advantage of the deal, which launched as England took on Iran today (November 21).

Customers can redeem a free Sausage Roll or Vegan Sausage Roll exclusively on Just Eat when they spend £10 or more on their Greggs order. The offer is live on key match days over the next few weeks including the Quarter finals, Semi finals and the World Cup final.

Fans can also get match-day-ready with Greggs pizza bundles available exclusively on Just Eat until December 18. These include:

Half Time Hero Deal = One pizza box, any four doughnuts or one hot dessert, plus two soft drinks for £12, saving £5.05 or 40 per cent

One pizza box, any four doughnuts or one hot dessert, plus two soft drinks for £12, saving £5.05 or 40 per cent Big Game Bundle Deal = Two pizza boxes, eight doughnuts or two hot desserts, plus four soft drinks for £20, saving £4 on the Half-Time Hero Deal or £14.10 if bought individually

Greggs isn’t the only brand to be offering its customers freebies. Greene King pubs are offering free pints to patrons on England and Wales match days - but only to a lucky few who have one of these 50 surnames.

Full list of match days Greggs and Just Eat are giving away sausage rolls

November 21

November 25

November 29

December 9

December 10

December 13

December 14

December 17

December 18

