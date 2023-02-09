A woman has shared her top tips on how to never pay full price at McDonald’s ever again with just a few simple tricks. TikToker Caroline shared a video of her tricks on the popular social media platform and it has already been seen more than 206,000 times.

Caroline, or The Thrifter as she calls herself on the platform, often posts videos on how to save money and bargains to her 19 thousand TikTok followers. And in her most recent video she explained: "You never need to pay full price for a McDonald’s ever again and I’m going to tell you now.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

She then explains how she has two methods she uses to ensure a discount each time at the fast food outlet. The first being the receipt: “Whenever you get a receipt from McDonald’s, you always have a code on there, and also a website address.

"Go to the website address, input the code and they will send you a voucher for a cheaper meal next time you go”, she added. “Also if there was anything that you did not think was good about your McDonald’s, whether that be the quality of the food or the customer service, you can fill in the form, which is on that website.”

Most Popular

By filling out the form on the McDonald’s website , Caroline explains, McDonald’s can give you a meal for free. The form can also be used to leave positive feedback, like if you enjoyed the service at the restaurant.

Her third trick is to download and use the McDonald’s app on your smartphone. The app has offers and discounts on selected products that you can use to save money. “This morning I got myself an egg and cheese McMuffin meal, and I got it for 15% less. Simply because I had a coupon that was on the McDonald’s app.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

A woman has taken to TikTok to share tricks on how to never pay full price at McDonald’s again.