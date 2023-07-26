Gran Canaria is the latest holiday destination to be hit with devastating wildfires, just a few days after fires swept over the Greek Island of Rhodes. According to reports, flames have been seen just metres from a range of antennae on a mountaintop, some of which are linked to air traffic control.

Several people who live on the island have also been evacuated from their homes as three major roads were closed and helicopters deployed. Fires are sweeping over a range of popular sites in Gran Canaria, with some raging through the Cortijo de Huertas region.

The fires have placed a campsite under threat as well as communications. Surrounded by a pine forrest, this area could soon see the fires burning out of control.

The Daily Mirror reports operators of Spain’s airport, AENA, said Gran Canaria’s international air travel hub, which is on the east coast of the island, is currently operating as normal - despite last night’s fires.

Antonio Morales, who is the head of the Island Council of Gran Canaria, explained 200 hectares of forest were burned to the ground due to the fires. The cause of the fire is currently unknown and police are said to be investigating whether forestry workers were involved. However, many experts have claimed the fires would be “impossible” without the recent changes to the climate.

The Gran Canaria wildfires follow recent fires on the Greek Island of Rhodes . Thousands of Brits have been evacuated from fire-ravaged parts of Rhodes over the past few days, with repatriation flights landing in the UK overnight and on Tuesday (25 July).

