The top 10 best and worst seaside destinations in the UK have been revealed. It comes courtesy of a new Which? survey of 3000 people, who ranked their experience based on a list of criteria, including quality of the beaches, food and drink offerings, tourist attractions as well as value for money.

Unfortunately for residents of Skegness, Lincolnshire and Clacton-on-Sea, Essex, these areas were deemed the worst by Brits, with the lowest score of any, scoring just 48 percent a piece - despite both being popular staycation destinations.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Despite propping up the list, Skegness beach has a Tripadvisor score of 4.5 out of five from 944 reviews. One review said: “Lovely beach to walk along on a nice day and sit and listen to the sea and so relaxing while on holiday for a 40th birthday with husband.”

Another review from the end of March, 2023, says: “Had a lovely walk on the beach with the dogs. Been here a few times now and especially out of season it’s nice and quiet. Great stretch of sands for a dog friendly beach if you head right down south beach.”

Most Popular

Other seaside destinations that didn’t fare too well in the new Which? survey was Burnham-on-Sea, Somerset and Bangor, County Down who both finished just one percent higher than Skegness and Clacton-on-Sea.

10 worst seaside towns

Advertisement

Advertisement

Skegness, Lincolnshire 48 percent Clacton-on-Sea, Essex 48 percent Burnham-on-Sea, Somerset 49 percent Bangor, County Down 49 percent Mablethorpe, Lincolnshire 54 percent Bognor Regis, West Sussex 54 percent Great Yarmouth, Norfolk 55 percent Colwyn Bay, Conwy 55 percent Southend-on-Sea, Essex 56 percent Morecambe, Lancashire 56 percent

10 best seaside towns