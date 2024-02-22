Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

In a few weeks time, the UK will celebrate mothers and grandmothers on Mother’s Day 2024.

While shopping for gifts or considering how to observe the day, it is important to note the date of the celebration which changes every year.

Here is why and when Mother’s Day is celebrated.

What is the history of Mother’s Day?

Advertisement

Advertisement

In 16th-century Britain, people who had moved away from where they had grown up would visit home and their ‘mother’ churches on the fourth Sunday of the Christian festival of Lent. A ‘mother’ church would be where the person was christened or a local cathedral.

Children would sometimes leave home for work as young as 10 years old and the day would allow for families to spend time together again. Over time, the day became dedicated to the celebration of mothers and women role models we know today.

Why is Mother’s Day celebrated on a different date every year?

Mothering Sunday takes place on the fourth Sunday of Lent, with Easter being celebrated three weeks later.

The date of Easter changes every year due to the lunar calendar and it can shift by as much as a month.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The date of Mother’s Day depends on the date of Easter, therefore when Mother’s Day is celebrated changes every year in accordance with the annual date change of Easter.

How is Mother’s Day celebrated around the world?

In the United States, Mother's Day takes place on the second Sunday of May. Anna Jarvis, the founder of Mother’s Day in the US, held a memorial service for her mother on May 12 1907. Afterwards, many places in the US began to mark the day and it was made a national holiday in 1914.

Thailand celebrates Mother’s Day on August 12. August 12 is the birthday of Queen Sirikit, who is regarded as the mother of the country.

In Ethiopia, mothers are celebrated over a three day period when the rainy season ends between October and November.

When is Mother’s Day 2024?

Advertisement

Advertisement

This year, Mother’s Day will be celebrated on Sunday, 10th March.

Gifts are often given to mums on Mother’s Day, with flowers, chocolates and baked treats all popular choices.