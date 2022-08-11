A new month means a whole host of new shows are set to be added to popular streaming service Netflix.

Netflix currently has around 220 million subscribers as of 2022, with many bracing themselves for new additions to be added to the site this month.

After the success of Stranger Things, which saw Hawkins come under threat once more, viewers have no chance to rest with over 100 new additions coming to Netflix.

Some of the highlights include Selling the OC, Locke and Key season three and Never Have I Ever season three.

Here’s a some of the much anticipated films and shows heading to Netflix in August

Selling the OC

Coming on 24 August is Selling the OC, which sees twin brothers Jason and Brett Oppenheim open a real estate office in Orange County, California.

The brothers look to sell off luxury apartments in the area.

The Next 365 Days

Another highly anticipated addition in August in The Next 365 Days, which is the third entry in the erotic drama series which gained international recognition during the pandemic.

The Haunted Journey

For some weekend viewing, watch The Haunted Journey is set to be released on Netflix UK on Saturday 13 August and it’s a British animated children’s movie that was inspired by The Wizard of Oz.

Every new Film and TV show coming to Netflix UK in August 2022

1 August

Big Tree City (Season one)

Needle in a Timestack (2021)

Separation (2021)

3 August

Benediction (2021)

Don’t Blame Karma! (2022)

Endless Night (Season One)

Good Morning, Veronica (Season two)

4 August

Lady Tamara (Season One)

Super Giant Robot Brothers! (Season One)

The Broken Hearts Gallery (2020)

5 August

Carter (2022)

Darlings (2022)

Lockdown

6 August

Crossing Rachmaninoff

For Military Merit

Her Private Hell (1968)

Hunt for U-479

Is God a Number?

La Ultima Cena (2000)

Life Behind The Stars

Maniac Tales (2016)

Maria Marten, or the Murder in the Red Barn (1936)

Melanie

Nina Conti: Clowning Around

Ottomans Versus Venetians: Battle for Crete

Peter Monoghan: A Portrait

The Wedding Date (2005)

7 August

Terror in Mumbai (2009)

8 August

Codename: Emperor (2022)

Sedna

9 August

I Just Killed My Dad (Season One)

10 August

Car Trouble (1986)

Death of a Son

Four (2011)

Instant Dream Home (Season One)

Locke & Key (Season Three)

Office Invasion

School Tales: The Series (Season One)

11 August

DOTA: Dragon’s Blood (Book Three)

12 August

13: The Musical (2022)

A Model Family (Season One)

Day Shift (2022)

Never Have I Ever (Season Three)

13 August

The Byzantine Cat (2002)

The Haunted Journey (2006)

The Lost Capital of Atlantis

The Story of..Documentary Collection

14 August

Memento (2000)

15 August

Deepa & Anoop (Season One)

16 August

Barbie in Mermaid Tale (2010)

Barbie The Prince & The Popstar (2012)

Death Race: Inferno (2013)

Kindergarten Cop 2 (2016)

Repo Men (2010)

The Land Before Time: The Great Longneck Migration (2003)

Tim Dillon: A Real Hero (2022)

Untold: The Girlfriend Who Didn’t Exist (2022)

17 August

High Heat (Season One)

Look Both Ways (2022)

18 August

He-Man and the Masters of the Universe (Season Three)

Inside the Mind of a Cat (2022)

Tekken: Bloodline (Season One)

19 August

Dwindle

Echoes (Limited Series)

Kleo (Season One)

The Assistant (2022)

The Cuphead Show! (Season Two)

The Girl in the Mirror (Season One)

The Next 365 Days (2022)

20 August

Fullmetal Alchemist: The Revenge Of Scar (2022)

Travelling in the 70s: The Road to Freedom

When Cousins Marry (2010)

22 August

The Virtuoso (2021)

23 August

Chad at JT Go Deep (Season One)

24 August

Lost Ollie (Limited Series)

Mo (Season One)

Queer Eye: Brazil (Season One)

Selling the OC (Season One)

Superbro

25 August

A Kidnapping Scandal: The Florence Cassez Affair (Limited Series)

Angry Birds: Summer Madness (Season Three)

History 101 (Season Two)

Rilakkuma’s Theme Park Adventure (Season One)

That’s Amor (2022)

26 August

Loving Adults (2022)

Ludik (Season One)

Marcella (Season Three)

Me Time (2022)

Partner Track (Season One)

Seoul Vibe (2022)

29 August

Under Her Control (2022)

Might Express (Season Seven)

30 August

I AM A KILLER (Season Three)

31 August

Club America v Club America (Limited Series)

Deceit (Limited Series)

Family Secrets (Season One)

I Came By (2022)