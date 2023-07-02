News you can trust since 1854
Wetherspoons pubs serving the cheapest pints revealed - does your local make the list?

Wetherspoons is known for being a budget boozer - now the ten locations where a pint is cheapest have been revealed with one costing less than £2

Daniel Mcneil
By Daniel Mcneil
Published 2nd Jul 2023, 15:38 BST- 2 min read

For those looking for a night out that won’t break the bank, budget boozer chain, Wetherspoons, is many people’s first port of call. And now a new interactive map could make it even easier to make a saving.

Food and drink website, Pantry and Larder, have looked into the price of drinks from every Wetherspoons in the UK and revealed their top 10 pubs for the cheapest pint of Carling.

This comes as Wetherspoons boss Tim Martin  warned that a pint could soon cost as much as £10, when talking to Andrew Marr on LBC, saying there were "no limits" on prices during the cost of living crisis.

He said: “Andrew there are no limits. There are certainly some pubs that do that, and it’s gone up more than you would imagine. Around the country – I go around the country visiting pubs and talking to our pub managers – whereas it’s not a fiver in our pubs, it’s a fiver in a lot of pubs from Penzance to Wick at the moment.”

    In contrast, the cheapest pint of Carling at a Wetherspoons clocks in at under £2 at the Wilfred Owen in Shropshire. Meanwhile, a pint of Camden Hells will see punters fork out £5.65 at Gatwick Airport.

    Top 10 cheapest Carling pints at Wetherspoons

    The Wilfred Owen - Shropshire - £1.99

    The Sir William de Wessyngton - Washington, Tyne and Wear - £2.25

    The Kirky Puffer - Glasgow - £2.29

    The Arnold Machin - Newcastle-under-Lyme, Staffordshire - £2.35

    The Earl of Dalkeith - Kettering, Northamptonshire - £2.35

    The Red Well - Wellingborough, Northamptonshire - £2.35

    The Captain James Lang - Dumbarton, West Dunbartonshire - £2.35

    The David Protheroe - Neath Port Talbot - £2.35

    The Ferry Boat - Cheshire - £2.39

    The Sir Nigel Gresley - Derbyshire - £2.39

