Wetherspoons has made huge changes to its menu with the launch of a ‘signature range’

Sam Johnson
By Sam Johnson
Published 12th May 2023, 12:55 BST- 1 min read

Wetherspoons has launched a ‘signature cocktail range’ in 150 pubs across the UK after a successful trial. The signature cocktail range initially launched as a trial in select pubs in February, but has now been extended to more pubs across the UK. 

The new cocktail range adds three new drinks to its menu, which already includes classic cocktails like Espresso Martini and Strawberry Daiquiri. Wetherspoons has more than 800 pubs in the UK and is well known for its cheap drinks and cheap food.

The popular pub chain recently announced that they are on course for a record year in sales after having a record breaking Easter

    Wetherspoons have added three new cocktails to its menuWetherspoons have added three new cocktails to its menu
    Wetherspoons signature cocktail range 

    The three new cocktails being added to the Wetherspoons menu include 

    • Tennessee Apple and Raspberry - Jack Daniel’s Tennessee Apple (25ml) and Chambord black raspberry liqueur (25ml) topped with lemonade and lime. 

    •  Strawberry Porn Star Martini - Absolut Vanilla Vodka (25ml) and Flavar strawberry and lime liqueur topped with cranberry juice, lemonade and strawberry 

    • Bubbletiser - Au Vodka bubblegum (50ml) and bubblegum syrup, topped with apple juice and lemonade. 

