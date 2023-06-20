News you can trust since 1854
Wetherspoons: Boss of pub chain Tim Martin warns cost of a pint could ‘quite possibly’ reach £10

The boss of Wetherspoons Tim Martin has said the price of a pint could soon reach £10 due to the cost of living crisis.

Sam Johnson
By Sam Johnson
Published 20th Jun 2023, 15:00 BST- 1 min read

Talking to Andrew Marr on LBC Radio, the boss of the popular pub chain said there are ‘no limits’ on price rises during the cost of living crisis. Mr Martin also said he had ‘no regrets’ over his well-known backing of Brexit despite concerns over the impact it has had on the economy.

The Wetherspoons boss said the cost of a pint of beer would "quite probably" reach £8 if things continue to go on as they are. When questioned about the possibility of one day of the price reaching £10, he responded: “Andrew there are no limits.”

He added: “There are certainly some pubs that do that, and it’s gone up more than you would imagine. Around the country – I go around the country visiting pubs and talking to our pub managers – whereas it’s not a fiver in our pubs, it’s a fiver in a lot of pubs from Penzance to Wick at the moment. So yeah, the price has gone up a hell of a lot.”

Mr Martin previously made headlines after pledging to reduce the price of alcohol in Wetherspoons pubs to an “unbelievably low” price if former Prime Minister Boris Johnson successfully managed to leave the European Union by October 2019.

    Pouring a pint in WetherspoonsPouring a pint in Wetherspoons
    When quizzed about his pro-Brexit views, he responded: "I’m amazed by the depth of emotion, but I don’t think many people have changed their minds.”

