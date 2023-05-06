Wetherspoons pubs are loved across the UK and are a local for many. However, the budget chain is facing a number of closures with 19 of its pubs up for sale and 20 already closed this year.

In September 2022, Wetherspoons, or ‘Spoons as it’s nicknamed, announced it would be selling 32 of its pubs due to an inability to match its pre-pandemic performance. A further seven pub sites were added to the list in November 2022, making the total 39.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Wetherspoons has more than 800 pubs in the UK and is well known for its cheap drinks and cheap food. Like-for-like sales rose by 18 percent in the final quarter of 2022 across Wetherspoons’ pubs but were still two percent below 2019 levels.

Below is a full list of Wetherspoons pubs currently under offer.

Most Popular

Wetherspoons pubs currently under offer

Wrong ‘Un - Bexleyheath

Jolly Sailor - Hanham

The Moon and Bell - Loughborough

The Widow Frost - Mansfield

Resolution - Middlesbrough

The Rising Sun - Redditch

Sennockian - Sevenoaks

Admiral Sir Lucius Curtis - Southampton

Lord Arthur Lee - Fareham

Plough & Harrow - Hammersmith

Coronet, Holloway - London

Colombia Press - Watford

The World’s Inn - Romford

Last Post - Loughton

Christopher Creeke - Bournemouth

The Alfred Herring - Palmers Green

Silkstone Inn - Barnsley

The John Masefield - New Ferry

The Cross Keys - Peebles

The Saltoun Inn - Fraserburgh

The General Sir Redvers Buller - Crediton

The Bank House - Cheltenham

The Butlers Bell - Stafford

The Percy Shaw - Halifax

Foxley Hatch - Purley

Asparagus - Battersea

Millers Well - East Ham

Hudson Bay - Forest Gate

Angel - Islington

The Billiard Hall - West Bromwich

Capitol - Forest Hill

Advertisement

Advertisement

These are 9 of the cheapest bars and pubs for drinks in Sheffield - according to our readers. Photo by Charlotte Tattersall/Getty Images