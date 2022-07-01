Wear your mani with pride

Mylee are known for advocating self expression without borders. For Pride Month, Mylee are inviting you to celebrate individuality in all its forms with a new launch of the Mylee Pride Collection. (pictured below)

The collection contains 11 beautiful gel polish shades that represent the LGBTQ+ flag and a glamorous glitter top-coat. 10% of all profits from the collection during Pride Month will be donated to LGBTQ+ mental health service MindOut.

Raffaela Jeggli, Head of brand comments: "We are celebrating love and acceptance this Pride month with our Mylee Pride Collection.

Our special nail designs allow you to unleash your creativity and be your true authentic self.