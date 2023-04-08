Watch the shocking moment a drug dealer tries to evade capture by police by driving along a railway track. The incident occurred in 2021, and the driver has now been sentenced.

Footage of 36-year-old Kieron Francis, who was jailed on Wednesday (April 5) for 10 years after being convicted at St Albans Crown Court, for endangering life by dangerous driving, was used during the court case.

A video captured at a train station sees the moment Francis fled from police in a black Range Rover at high speed down rail tracks near Cheshunt train station, Hertfordshire, as commuters watched on in sheer disbelief.

In a bid to escape the authorities, Francis drove the 4x4 vehicle through a level crossing barrier before stopping 200 metres down the track where he abandoned the vehicle to run off on foot.

His actions caused a nightmare for commuters and Network Rail, as his bid for freedom saw a total of 55 trains cancelled, costing Network Rail a total of £47,700.

The chain of events began in the morning, when a male and female police officer tried to stop the Range Rover at Cheshunt train station, asking the driver to get out of the vehicle. However, he didn’t comply with their request and passersby watched on as the officers tried, and struggled to drag him from the car only for it to reverse back at speed, knocking the male officer flying.

The vehicle in question, which was a black Discovery, was stolen by Francis from a Tesco car park in Essex four days before the incident. The altercation left both officers injured.