Watch: Bear steals US fisherman's freshly-caught salmon as he watches in disbelief
Huntyr McClellan was fishing with a friend when the huge black bear approached
A fisherman watched in disbelief as a hungry bear stole his freshly-caught salmon. Huntyr McClellan was fishing with a friend in Valdez, Arkansas, USA when a huge black bear approached and snatched his catch.
A video shows the bear, only metres away, navigating the rocky terrain before picking up the snack and leaving. Huntyr can be heard saying: "Hey bear, get away from my fish. Hey bear, that's my fish! No! He took my fish!"
The footage was captured on August 29.