A driver who was captured running a red light before crashing into a lorry at high speed had been jailed for more than two years. Footage shows how Shaheib Mohammed, 24, was speeding in a VW Passat through a quiet Bradford suburb at 10.30pm before smashing head-on into the lorry.

The car's passenger, who was described as Mohammed’s best friend, was left with serious injuries including a bleed on the brain and a ripped aorta in the collision. And a pedestrian who was walking nearby was almost “obliterated” as the lorry jack-knifed across the street due to the force of the impact, the court heard.

Mohammed pleaded guilty to causing serious injury by dangerous driving following the incident in May last year. And Judge Colin Burn, who handed down the sentence at Bradford Crown Court on Wednesday (May 10), told the defendant he had been “lethally dangerous”.

He said: “It wasn’t a case of momentary inattention. It is quite clear from the footage that you were driving at high speed down the road.”

Prosecutor Gareth Henderson-Moore said Mohammed was driving on Sand Beds Road in Bradford when he overtook another vehicle and failed to slow down before a junction. Footage released by police showed the powerful black motor driving swiftly along the inner city road before hitting the HGV, leaving a huge trail of destruction.

Mr Henderson-Moore said Mohammed and the HGV driver were lucky to have only suffered minor injuries. But the defendant’s passenger had bleeding on the brain, damage to the major arterial vessel of his chest and fractures to his ribs, breastbone and femurs.

Mohammed’s barrister Erin Kitson-Parker told the court the man, who had refused to help with the police investigation, did not want her client to go to custody. She also said the defendant had “held his hands up” to the incident despite knowing that his friend never wanted to cooperate.

She added that Mohammed, who had limited previous convictions, expected to be jailed but hoped the court could consider a suspended prison sentence. But Judge Burn said he had to consider the offence in the light of other drivers and the pedestrian who narrowly missed being killed by the lorry.

The car is seen smashing into the lorry.

