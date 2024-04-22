Video shows moment driver's ankle 'snaps' as he jumps from car after 100mph police chase

Body cam footage shows offender leaping out of moving Mercedes following 13-minute pursuit.
By The Newsroom
Published 22nd Apr 2024, 16:50 BST
Updated 22nd Apr 2024, 17:05 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Footage shows the moment a driver leapt out of a moving Mercedes and “snapped” his ankle after a 13-minute police chase that hit speeds of up to 100mph.

Darren Welsh went through red lights, failed to give way and travelled on the wrong side of the road during the pursuit in Sunderland. The 47-year-old said he “panicked” and thought he was being targeted by “organised offenders” who’d attacked him before.

Darren Welsh.Darren Welsh.
Darren Welsh.
Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Welsh, 47, of Sunderland, admitted dangerous driving and was sentenced to 12 months in jail, suspended for two years, with mental health treatment requirements, a two year ban with extended test requirement and £340 costs. Mr Recorder James Wood KC said Welsh's driving was "outrageous", adding: "The only harm caused was to you."

Related topics:VideoCrimeDrivingMercedes