Kasabian will headline Victorious Festival 2023

Multi-award-winning Victorious Festival has today announced a second wave of incredible artists and comedians for this summer’s Bank Holiday extravaganza between August 25 and 29. The announcement comes after it was confirmed that Jamiroquai would be headlining the Southsea Common stage in Portsmouth, Hampshire, on the Friday night.

The Portsmouth festival will see UK rock giants Kasabian take the top spot on Saturday evening, fronted by creative force Serge Pizzorno. The rockers will thrill Victorious crowds with a huge back catalogue of hits including ‘Fire’, ‘Club Foot’ and ‘L.S.F.’ from seven studio albums.

Following the success of his UK number one album ‘Collections from the Whiteout’, the incredibly talented Ben Howard will headline the Castle Stage and close the festival on Sunday evening. One of the most influential artists in the UK folk scene, the Brit award winning singer-songwriter will soothe festival goers with his hypnotic vocals on classic tracks including ‘Only Love’ and ‘Keep Your Head Up’.

British Mercury Music Prize winners, Alt-J return to the festival circuit following a tenth-anniversary tour of their incredible album ‘An Awesome Wave’. With a collection of hits including ‘Breezeblocks’ and ‘Matilda’, the Leeds trio will bring their indie grooves to Southsea this summer.

Other artists that have been announced for this year’s Victorious Festival include DJ Pete Tong delivering Ibiza Classics with the Essential Orchestra, Annie Mac, Blossoms, Ellie Goulding and more.

But which other artists are on the lineup and how can you get tickets? Here’s everything you need to know.

Victorious Festival 2023 line-up

The second wave of acts set to play Victorious has been announced, with more music and comedy act announcements set to take place in due course. The lineup so far includes:

Music

Jamiroquai (Friday main stage headliner)

Kasabian (Saturday main stage headliner)

Ben Howard (Saturday Castle Stage headliner)

Ellie Goulding

Sigrid

Alt-J

Hard-Fi

Pete Tong Ibiza Classics

Kaiser Chiefs

Friendly Fires

The Vaccines

The Enemy

The Divine Comedy

Blossoms

The Charlatans

Annie Mac

Katy B

Natalie Imbruglia

Newton Faulkner

Jake Bugg

Belle and Sebastian

Inspiral Carpets

Amyl and The Sniffers

The Coral

Wunderhorse

Comedy

Omid Djalili (Friday headliner)

Jason Manford (Saturday headliner)

Dara O’Brien (Sunday headliner)

Angelos Epithemiou

Tom Davis

Zoe Lyons

Olivia Lee

Kerry Godliman

Andrew Maxwell

How to get tickets to Victorious Festival 2023

