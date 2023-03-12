A Victorian vampire “slaying kit” complete with wooden stake and holy water is set to fetch thousands at auction. The box including tools to fight the living dead originally belonged to a priest living in Wollas Hall in Worcestershire during the late 1800s.

The collection comes housed in a custom-made box and includes a crucifix, Holy Water, bibles and a wooden stake. The defence kit is expected to sell for between £4,000 and £6,000 when it goes under the hammer at East Bristol Auctions on March 24.

Auctioneer Andrew Stowe said: "It was likely kept as a curio than for actual use, but nevertheless goes to illustrate the genuine fear that everyday folk had of ‘the unknown.’ I guess this kit is the ultimate example of ‘better safe than sorry!’"

The vampire myth was at its peak in the late 19th century as several famous books, including Bram Stoker’s hit Dracula, were published during this period. The works, alongside traditional folklore, provided accounts of how someone could defend themselves from the creatures - including using religious icons, crucifixes, bibles and garlic.

The kit offered for auction also includes a mirror, rosary beads and a small pocket pistol. Andrew added: "It’s certainly a fascinating piece of history and definitely not something one expects to see all too often.

