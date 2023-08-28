A caravan covered in ULEZ protest slogans has been chained outside Sadiq Khan’s house. The vehicle was spotted by locals near the Mayor of London’s home in Tooting, London, on Sunday morning (August 27).

It is decorated with warnings including “ULEZ will be your Poll Tax Mr Khan” and claims “ULEZ is a cash grab”. The van also features a picture of the mayor accompanied by a speech bubble stating: “Pay me £12.50 and you can pollute for 24 hours.”

It comes as the Ultra Low Emission Zone (ULEZ) is due to expand to all London boroughs, including Tooting, on Tuesday. One local, who spotted the caravan, said the expansion of the scheme has sparked anger among people in the area.

The resident said: “I saw the van this morning driving up towards the common. I burst out laughing I had to get a picture of it. The mayor has lived here for years and it’s never bothered anyone.

‘’But all of a sudden these cameras have appeared so now people are really angry. No one wants these new zones and they’re really going to impact people. If you can afford the fines or a new car you can crack on, but if you can’t you have to spend thousands.”

ULEZ operates 24 hours a day, 7 days a week, every day of the year, except Christmas Day. The zone currently covers all areas within the North and South Circular Roads but is expanding to cover all London boroughs on Tuesday.

If a vehicle doesn’t meet the ULEZ emissions standards and isn’t exempt, drivers need to pay a £12.50 daily charge to drive within the zone. The local resident continued: “I’m having to look for a new car myself.

“My elderly in-laws have had to get rid of their perfectly good Skoda and pay thousands for a new one so they can see their grandkids. This scheme will be like Covid all over again. It will banish the elderly to stay in their houses.