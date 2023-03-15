A fresh weather warning for rain has been issued by the Met Office f or a large part of the UK this week following a cold snap which gripped the country for days. According to the latest weather forecast, the UK can expect mostly cloudy skies with spells of rain on Thursday (March 16) as temperatures rise into the double digits.

The Met Office said Thursday’s rain will be heavy at times in the west and will be preceded by snow across high ground in the north. The warning will be in effect from midnight until 3pm tomorrow. However, a yellow snow warning remains in place for Scotland, and is likely to last until 4am tomorrow.

The latest rain warning is expected to cover Northern Ireland, Manchester, Sheffield, and Nottingham, with the wettest areas possibly receiving more than 100mm of rain. This comes after a snow and ice warning was issued for mostly northern regions, primarily Scotland, on Wednesday, when temperatures dropped to below freezing in some areas .

The forecasters said a number of National Severe Weather Warnings are also in place for wind, snow and ice and there is a chance more warnings will be issued as the week progresses.

Met Office chief forecaster Dan Suri said: “An Arctic maritime air mass has reasserted itself from the north, bringing with it another dose of snow and frosty nights for some. As we head through the second half of the week conditions turn milder, wetter and windier from the west.

“This change to milder conditions will be preceded by some snow over parts of northern England and Scotland later on Wednesday, mainly over higher ground. The far north of Scotland is most likely to hold on to the cold air the longest, possibly lingering until later in the weekend.”

Met Office deputy chief meteorologist Helen Caughey said: “The transition to milder air in the second half of the week might be welcome for some, but it brings with it wet and windy conditions, as low pressure moves in from the west, which will bring some heavy and persistent rain to some western and northern areas, as well as some gusty winds, especially for exposed coastal areas.”

5-day UK weather forecast

Today (March 15)

Snow showers in the far north are gradually dissipating. Otherwise, cloud and rain will spread northeast across most of the day after a bright but cold start, with snow developing in the north, primarily over hills.

Tonight will be mostly cloudy with rain, heavy at times in the west, and snow across high ground in the north. Windy, but not as cold as the previous night.

Thursday (March 16)

Heavy rain in the north has confined itself to northern Scotland. Elsewhere, mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or drizzle, with it being most persistent over the western hills. It will rain later in Northern Ireland.

Outlook for Friday (March 17) to Sunday (March 19):