Channel 5 news presenter, Dan Walker has released horrifying images of injuries he sustained after he was hit by a car whilst cycling on Monday morning (February 20). The former Football Focus host took to twitter to describe his ordeal.

On social media, he said “Bit of an accident this morning. Glad to be alive after getting hit by a car on my bike. Face is a mess but I don’t think anything is broken. Thanks to Shaun and Jamie for sorting me out and the lovely cooper at the scene. Thankful for our NHS.”

This follows worrying statistics involving cyclists in the UK. In 2022, Almost half (46 percent) of pedal cycle fatalities in two vehicle accidents involved a car. Government statistics say that in 2021, 4,353 cyclists were reported to be seriously injured.

Shortly after the announcement of his collision, messages poured in wishing the presenter well. Strictly Come Dancing’s Motsi Mabuse said “Oh wow. Get well soon! Walker appeared on the BBC One show in 2021.”

Walker currently presents 5 News on Channel 5. He was the host of Football Focus from 2009 to 2021, as well as BBC Breakfast from 2016 until May 2022 as well as presenting shows on BBC Radio 5 Live and presented Sportsday on the BBC News Channel.

The 45-year-old’s career started with work experience at Sheffield’s Hallam FM. He gained work experience after winning a competition for young sports commentators. In 1999, Walker moved to a full-time career with a four-year stint as a sports presenter and commentator for Manchester’s Key 103.

