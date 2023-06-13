The event dates back centuries and became an annual event from 1760. It will feature a spectacular parade of hundreds of soldiers, with members of the royal family appearing either on horseback or in elaborate carriages. The King and Queen will then lead members of the royal family out onto the Buckingham Palace balcony to watch the RAF Flypast and wave to the crowds gathered below.

BBC has now announced full details of how to watch Trooping the Colour 2023, including the start time and presenters.

How to watch Trooping the Colour 2023 and BBC presenters

Advertisement

Advertisement

Coverage of the King’s Birthday Parade begins at 10.30am on Saturday June 17. Huw Edwards will introduce live coverage of King Charles III’s first official birthday parade from the heart of London on BBC One and BBC iPlayer.

Most Popular

Regiments of the Household Division troop their colours on Horse Guards Parade in a world-renowned spectacle full of music, majesty and military precision. The morning’s events culminate with the annual RAF fly-past and the royal family’s iconic balcony appearance.

Audio Described commentary for blind and partially sighted audience members will be available on the Red Button. Uninterrupted coverage of the live events will also be available on BBC iPlayer.

Highlights of the day’s events will be broadcast on BBC Two and BBC iPlayer from 6.10pm.

When is King Charles III’s birthday?

Advertisement

Advertisement

King Charles III’s actual birthday is 14 November - he was born on 14 November 1948 - but the Sovereign’s birthday (or HM The King’s official birthday) is celebrated on another date, usually in the summer months.

King Charles has decided to ride in Trooping the Colour, the first time in 30 years (Pic:Getty)