Travel platform Tripadvisor has announced the top 10 European travel destinations for 2023. The list was announced at its Travellers’ Choice Best of the Best Destination Awards for 2023.

The list is formulated using various factors. These are based on authentic reviews from the global travel community, the awards highlight the top rated spots in the world across six categories: Popular, Trending, Food, Nature, Culture and Ski.

Every year, Tripadvisor analyses the millions of reviews submitted on its platform to reveal the definitive travel list for the year, as chosen by globetrotters across the world. Looking at the quantity and quality of reviews for international destinations, the Travellers’ ChoiceBest of the Best Destination Awards spotlight the most popular and up and coming destinations for the year ahead.

The number one ranked destination in Europe according to Tripadvisor is London. The English capital was followed up by the Italian capital city Rome and then Paris. Edinburgh also featured on the list coming in 10th place.

Most Popular

Sarah Firshein, who is head of editorial at Tripadvisor , said: “We saw a resurgence of travel demand in 2022, and the outlook for this year is bright. Long-haul trips have made a comeback, and we’re seeing a lot of travellers excited to plan trips to Asia and the Pacific region for the first time in several years. Cities like Paris and London, which may have taken a backseat to less populous destinations throughout the pandemic, are back on travellers’ minds, while far-reaching parts of the United States like Alaska and previously restricted countries like Cuba are also piquing a lot of interest.”

She added: “Above all, travellers are seeking out new adventures this year, and our Travellers’ Choice 2023 Destinations list reflects the very best places chosen by our devoted community. The diverse range of choices offer opportunities for cultural immersion, incredible culinary experiences, awe-inspiring natural wonders, and more - it’s really the ultimate reference guide for travellers dreaming about where to go next.”

Top 10 most popular European destinations according to Tripadvisor

Edinburgh is also on the Tripadvisor list(Photo: Tripadvisor)

1 London

2 Rome

3 Paris

4 Crete

5 Istanbul

6 Barcelona

7 Madrid

8 Florence

9 Lison