Train drivers at 11 companies across the country are set to walk out today (November 26) in the latest round of industrial action in a long-standing dispute over low pay. The strike is being led by the Aslef union , and it is likely to disrupt thousands of journeys as people head to Christmas markets and major sporting events.

According to the BBC , Aslef, which represents drivers, wants wages to keep pace with the rising cost of living after talks with rail firms broke down after no pay offer was made. Aslef’s general secretary Mick Whelan said: "We regret that passengers will be inconvenienced for another day. We don’t want to be taking this action.”

The Rail Delivery Group, representing the train companies, said it was "incredibly frustrated" that Aslef’s leadership had decided to take further strike action. A spokesperson said: "We regret Aslef’s decision, which will cause real disruption to passengers and hit its members’ pay packets.

A Department for Transport spokesperson said that the strike action was "disappointing and "unproductive”, particularly due to its timing during the World Cup football tournament and a busy retail period.

A spokesperson said: "This dispute has gone on far too long and is not only causing disarray in people’s lives, but is harming the economy too. We urge union leaders to reconsider this action and instead work with employers, not against them, to agree a new way forward. The future of our railway depends on it.”

The latest wave of action however did not affect London Overground, who has suspended its strike while union members consider a new pay offer. Below is the list of services which are affected by the industrial action on Saturday (November 26).

Rail companies involved in the latest strike action

Avanti West Coast - no services on the day

Chiltern Railways - no services

CrossCountry - no services

East Midlands Railway - no services

Great Western Railway - an "extremely limited" service

Greater Anglia - "heavily reduced" service

London North Eastern Railway - "limited" service

Northern Trains - no services

Southeastern - no services

Transpennine Express - "very limited" service

West Midlands Trains - no services

Heathrow Express and London Northwestern Railway are also expected to be affected, and passengers are advised to check services before travelling and to allow extra time. Meanwhile, Great Western Railway (GWR) , which will only run a very limited service, has advised customers who are going to Christmas markets or major sporting events to avoid taking the train.

Aslef is leading the latest round of rail strike action today, affecting 11 train operators nationwide. Picture by Aslef

As a result, no GWR trains will serve Bath Spa during the city’s Christmas market, which begins today. Meanwhile, fans travelling to Cardiff for Wales’ Autumn Internationals Rugby match against Australia or Twickenham for England’s match against South Africa have also been warned not to use the rail service.

Why are train drivers striking?

The latest Aslef strike follows four previous 24-hour strikes by drivers, which resulted in train cancellations and delays. This year has seen extensive rail disruption, with the RMT union also striking at Network Rail and 14 train operators. Previous RMT strikes have had a significant impact on services in England, Scotland, and Wales.