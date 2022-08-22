Leading retail experts have predicted that Barbie will be the number one children’s toy of Christmas 2022.

In fact, according to marketplace experts at OnBuy , Barbie is predicted to take not only the number one spot, but the number two and three spots as well with the dolls iconic boyfriend Ken set to take the second place, and the Barbie toothbrush at number three on Christmas sales lists in 2022.

The surge in predicted sales could be due to the highly anticipated Barbie film set to be released in 2023, starring Margot Robbie, Ryan Gosling, Will Ferrell and more, as well as a more diverse range of dolls.

Most Popular

Other sought after gifts that are predicted to be just behind Barbie in sales are LEGO and Nintendo Switch.

Barbie is one of the world’s oldest toys, first being launched in 1959, with the doll becoming more popular amongst youngsters in recent years.

The toy lost its popularity between 2011 and 2015, with its image being deemed as ‘outdated’ but the toy then had a big revamp, with dolls of different sizes, shapes, body type, skin colour and hair colour being introduced.

2020 was a great year for the company, where Mattel recorded sales of £940 million, its highest since 2014.

The upward trend continued in 2021 too, with Barbie recording its biggest sales growth ever, and the brand predicts a growth of 8 to 10% in 2022.

Liam Tickner, Category Manager at OnBuy said: “Barbie is an iconic toy, which has kept multiple generations entertained.

“Although the doll fell out of favour with children in the 2010s, recently Barbie has seen a surge in popularity, and our trends insight points towards her topping the 2022 Christmas toy charts!

“Excitement around the hotly anticipated Barbie film is definitely feeding into the dolls popularity. The closer we get to the film’s release, the more hype is going to build.

“Recently we have seen a number of Barbie products selling well. Not just dolls but accessories, such as the Barbie 3-in-1 Dream Camper, plus branded products including Top Trumps and toothbrushes. People are snapping them up!”

Nintendo Switch is also predicted to be a big seller this Christmas.

Liam says: “The Nintendo Switch will also be in demand this winter. It’s a versatile console, which can be played at home or on the go, and there are a slew of upcoming games set to be released, including Pokémon Scarlet and Pokémon Violet, which kids will be desperate to get their hands on!”

Top 5 Christmas toys 2022

OnBuy’s top 5 predicted Christmas toys for 2022 are.