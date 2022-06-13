TikTok stars Jack and Cole have created a new ‘Bouncers in the UK’ sketch – featuring Marvel character ‘Morbius'

Jack Joseph and Cole Anderson have amassed 4.2 million followers between them on the social media site thanks to the comedy duo’s take on British bouncers.

The 62-second-long clip, shared by Jack, shows him in a full Morbius-style make-up and black wig, trying to get into a club, with Cole as a doorman, questioning him.

It was created in partnership with Sony Pictures to mark the digital home movie release of Morbius, which stars Jared Leto as Dr. Michael Morbius, who becomes a living vampire after curing himself of a rare blood disease, and the latest anti-hero to enter the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Jack said: “Jared Leto’s performance as Morbius is extraordinary. He is very scary and discombobulating.

“I’m a huge Marvel superhero fan but this was very different. I loved it and had some sympathy for him.

“In my video with Cole, I play a fully-vamped up vampire trying to get into a club but with a British accent instead of Morbius’s American accent and made it very Ricky Gervais-style cringe.”

Playing the same characters

Brighton-born Jack, 22, who met Cole a year ago via TikTok, added: “People thought we were the same person online, which is weird. And others thought we were related.

“We decided to make a joke out of it and meet up and play the same characters. Now we do everything together.”

Cole, from Essex, who also starred in Ricky Gervais’ After Life 3, said: “I love Morbius. He is so freaky. The CGI was really good.

“Jared Leto is so creepy and a great method actor.

“Me and Jack now get recognised from TikTok. We were at a festival in Liverpool last month and it was non-stop.

“It’s 80 per cent guys that come up to it. It’s very flattering and mad.

“We actually got kicked out of a club by bouncers recently who said we were causing grief. We weren’t!”