These are the shops and services that will remain open during the UK lockdown

It has been announced that the UK is entering a full lockdown, with various businesses and venues being instructed by law to close their doors.

This is the full list, as released by the government, of businesses and facilities that will be closing - and the exceptions that could allow them to remain open.

Which shops are closing, and are there any exceptions?

This is the full list of businesses and places that are being instructed to close, and their exceptions.

Food and drink

Restaurants have been told to close their doors, but any food delivery or takeaway services can remain operational.

Cafes, including workplace canteens, should close, except for any food delivery and takeaway options. Cafes or canteens situated in hospitals, care homes, schools, prisons and those providing food and drink to the homeless can remain open.

Bars and nightclubs, including those in hotels or members clubs, will close.

Retail

Hair, massage parlours, beauty and nail salons, including piercing and tattoo studios, should close, without exception.

The retail categories that have notable exceptions include: supermarkets and other food shops, health shops, pharmacies (this includes non-dispensing pharmacies), petrol stations, bicycle shops, home and hardware shops, laundrettes and dry cleaners, garages, car rentals, pet shops, corner shops, newsagents, post offices and banks.

Outdoor and indoor markets will be closed, except for market stalls that offer essential retail, such as groceries and food.

Auction houses and car showrooms will close, without exception.

Hotels

Hotels, hostels, B and Bs, campsites and boarding houses for commercial use will close, except in the case where people live in these places as interim shelter while their primary residence is unavailable. Similarly, key workers can continue to stay in the likes of hotels, or similar, where required.

Caravan parks and sites for commercial uses will close, except in the instance where people live there permanently, or are staying there while their primary residence is unavailable.

Public spaces

Libraries will close, without exception.

Community centres, youth centres and other similar institutions will close, except in the case where these facilities are being used for the purposes of hosting essential voluntary or public services, such as food banks or homeless services.

Places of worship will close, except for funerals following social distancing guidelines, and for solitary prayer. Live streaming a service without an audience is also permitted.

Cinemas, theatres and concert halls will also close - but the guidelines state that “live streaming of a performance by a small group could be permissible with social distancing observed”.

Fitness and leisure facilities

The following facilities will all close without exception: museums and galleries, bingo halls, casinos, betting shops, spas, skating rinks, fitness studios, gyms, swimming pools and other indoor leisure centres, arcades, bowling alleys, soft play centres and similar centres.

Outdoor recreation

Enclosed spaces such as parks, which includes playgrounds, sports courts and pitches, outdoor gyms and similar will all be closed without exception.

How long will the lockdown last?

Businesses and other venues are being asked to close from 23 March 2020.

The government will reassess the measures in three weeks, and will relax them if the evidence permits it.

