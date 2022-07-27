These are 30 attributes of the dream sofa for people in the UK

A poll of 2,000 adults revealed what their dream sofa would be, with totally stain-proof from anything pets, kids and spillages could throw at it a key attribute.

Whilst 16 per cent would like their ultimate couch to contain a built-in foot massager, and 13 per cent long for a system which automatically dims the lights when it recognises you’ve nodded off in front of the TV.

The average adult would be willing to part with nearly £1,500 to get their dream sofa - but on average, spent just over £900 on the one they’ve currently got.

The UK’s most extravagant sofa has been designed – including double-decker functionality to house more people, a built-in fridge and a button to make the sofa change colour.

An artist’s impression also revealed a built-in popcorn machine for peckish people, and heated seats that will warm up backsides in the winter.

The perfect sofa

Jennifer Fellows, customer insight manager at the sofa brand Sofology, which commissioned the research and put together the ambitious idea, said: “The elaborate sofa would probably cost an arm and a leg to build for real.

"But our team had a huge amount of fun mocking it up to combine everything Brits would like to see in the ideal sofa.

“Our expert designers are always looking to create innovative ideas for those perfect moments on the sofa, and this could be the world’s most elaborate piece of furniture yet.

“Of course, the key element of any sofa is comfort – if it’s not lovely to sit on, then no amount of popcorn machines or disco balls can save it.”

Of those currently longing for a new sofa, the top reason was that it’s not comfortable enough, while others thing it’s ‘old’ and simply needs replacing through wear and tear.

But 14 per cent worry their sofa doesn’t really ‘represent’ them and their personality, so needs an update.

Built to last

More than a third (34 per cent) believe a sofa is the single most integral part of a living room, tying the whole room together.

And 63 per cent have nodded off on the furniture, 57 per cent have had their dinner on it, and 34 per cent have had an amorous encounter.

Despite this, 37 per cent have bought a sofa online without giving it a test-sit first, and 32 per cent admitted they’ve picked one based on style, rather than comfort.

Jennifer Fellows added: “We all want a sofa that not only looks brilliant but is the final piece to complete our front room jigsaw.

“People want their sofas to be built to last, and that’s why we encourage all our customers to spend time finding the right one.

“Our results found adults only change their sofa every seven years, so if you make a bad choice, you’re seemingly stuck with it for a long time.

“Part of the reason we commissioned this research because of our mission to help customer feel at home on a sofa that they love.”

30 attributes of the dream sofa for people in the UK