Fans were left stunned after the lead singer of Scottish rock band The View appeared to throw a punch the band’s bassist during a comeback gig, screaming at him: “I’ll f***ing kill you!”. The on-stage brawl happened at a show at the Deaf Institute in Manchester last night ( May 10) - the band’s first performance in more than five years.

The shocking incident was captured on camera and posted to Twitter where it has been viewed over 30,000 times. Audience member Jason Daniels, 39, claims he noticed bickering between front man Kyle Falconer and bassist Kieren Webster before the latter kicked a microphone stand.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Kyle then appears to throw a punch at Kieren, shouting ‘I’ll f***ing kill you!’. A second clip then shows him returning to the stage where he addresses the incident.

He said: ‘If you want, I think you should maybe ask Kieren to come up and finish the set. The problem with this band is he wants to sing the songs and he can’t, right.’

Most Popular

The band last performed together in their hometown of Dundee in 2017 - a decade on from when their platinum-selling, chart-topping album Hats Off to the Buskers was nominated for the Mercury Prize. The band are best known for their smash hit, Same Jeans.

The scuffle meant the gig had to be cut short. The band have also since announced tonight’s gig in London won’t take place.

Advertisement

Advertisement

A statement on the band’s Instagram page read: “Unfortunately we are having to postpone tonight’s London show. Our promoter is working to resolve the situation.

“Please keep hold of your tickets for now and we will make a further announcement in a few days. Massive apologies to all our fans.’