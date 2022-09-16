After Queen Elizabeth II’s death on Thursday, September 8, many have been reminiscing about some of her best moments while on the throne.

Having been the longest-reigning monarch in British history, the number of iconic moments is near enough endless.

But there’s one moment in particular that seems to have resonated most with people – a famous sketch in which Her Majesty shared a cup of tea with Paddington Bear.

The Queen was well known for her wonderful sense of humour, and this scene was certainly no exception to that.

Set at Buckingham Palace, Elizabeth welcomed Paddington in for a cuppa as thousands of people line the Mall outside.

Sitting opposite the famous fictional character, the Queen asked if he would like some tea. Paddington gladly accepted before drinking straight from the spout of a teapot.

Her Majesty looked on rather bemused and was then offered the last remaining drips. She said jokingly in response: “Never mind.”

Left rather shocked by his accidental rudeness, Paddington ended up juggling the teapot and squishing some food on the table.

Trying to make amends, the bear reached into his hat and said: “Perhaps you would like a marmalade sandwich? I always keep one for emergencies.”

The Queen, pulling her very own lunch out of her famous black handbag, replied: “So do I. I keep mine in here.”

The Queen sat opposite Paddington Bear at Buckingham Palace

It then became apparent how giant the crowds were outside the Palace, and so Her Majesty’s cuppa was cut short.

But Paddington managed to squeeze in one final line, and it summed up how the nation felt - and still feels - about the Queen ever so well.

Removing his hat and nodding forward, Paddington said: “Happy Jubilee, Ma’am. Thank you, for everything.”

Perhaps the reason why people adore the Paddington sketch so much is that it shows Her Majesty in such an informal setting.

It reminded many of the James Bond scene she once famously took part in for the London 2012 Opening Ceremony.