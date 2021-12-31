The full New Year honours list 2022 as Chris Whitty is knighted

Chief Medical Officer for England Chris Whitty (Photo: Henry Nicholls/WPA Pool/Getty Images)

At the forefront of the New Year honours list are the medical chiefs who have led the charge against the Covid-19 virus and ongoing pandemic.

While the honours list recognises achievements and contributions across a variety of fields, like art, sport, politics and more, nearly one in five of those named on the 2022 honours list are for Covid-related services, according to the Cabinet Office.

This is everything you need to know about the New Year honours list 2022.

Knighthood for Chris Whitty

The medical chiefs leading the UK’s battle against coronavirus have been recognised in the New Year Honours list after a year that saw a relentless rollout of the vaccination programme.

England’s chief medical officer (CMO), Professor Chris Whitty, deputy CMO, Jonathan Van-Tam, and Wales’ and Scotland’s CMOs, Frank Atherton and Dr Gregor Smith, have been given knighthoods.

There are also damehoods for UK Health Security Agency chief Dr Jenny Harries, and Dr June Raine, chief executive of the Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA), after a year in which the threat of new variants arose and more than 130 million vaccinations were administered.

The Government’s chief scientific adviser, Sir Patrick Vallance, who was originally knighted in the 2019 New Year Honours list, is elevated to a Knight Commander of the Order of the Bath.

The Cabinet Office said nearly one in five (19%) of the honours are for Covid-related service.

Scientists have played a central role in keeping the public informed during briefings throughout the year in response to Covid-19 and are being recognised for services to public health and science.

Sir Patrick said: “I am really pleased to see so many outstanding scientists and engineers recognised in this year’s honours, including those that have been working tirelessly as part of the response to the Covid-19 pandemic.”

And the MHRA chief, Dame June, said: “I am enormously honoured by this recognition of the substantial contribution which the MHRA has made to the nation’s response to Covid-19 over the last two years.

“This is thanks to the dedication and commitment of all our talented staff, who work so tirelessly to make sure vaccines, therapeutics and medical devices are safe and effective for people across the UK.”

Who else is being honoured?

A number of athletes are also included on the list, including Team GB’s Olympians and Paralympians who took gold in Tokyo.

Cyclists Jason and Laura Kenny are thought to be the first married couple to be recognised on the same honours list.

Teenage tennis sensation Emma Raducanu has added another title after winning the US Open in September, as she can now say she is a Member of the Order of the British Empire (MBE).

Diver Tom Daley, who won gold in the 10m synchro, will be made an OBE, while his partner, Matty Lee, will be made an MBE.

Strictly Come Dancing star Adam Peaty will be made an OBE and there is an MBE for Tom Dean after both swimmers won Olympic gold.

Seven-time Paralympic champion Hannah Cockroft, who has been made an OBE after winning two golds in wheelchair racing, urged more disabled children to take up sports in school.

Joanna Lumley, Professor Jonathan Van-Tam and Daniel Craig are all also being honoured (Graphic: JPIMedia/Kim Mogg)

In the world of entertainment, Daniel Craig has been given a special diplomatic honour after his final outing as James Bond in No Time To Die.

The departing 007 is made a companion of the Order of St Michael and St George – which is styled CMG and was also conferred on the fictional spy in the film series and Ian Fleming’s books.

Actresses Joanna Lumley and Vanessa Redgrave are to be made dames, while James Bond franchise producer Barbara Broccoli will be made a CBE.

Lumley, who is being honoured for services to drama, entertainment and art, said: “I am astonished and thrilled and touched beyond words to receive this colossal honour.

“It comes as a complete and unexpected surprise, and is the kindest and most beautiful present imaginable.”

Diversity member Ashley Banjo and former Spice Girl Mel B are both to be made an MBE.

The full list of New Year Honours 2022

ORDER OF THE COMPANIONS OF HONOUR

Members of the Order of the Companions of Honour (CH)

Lord Frank Field Of Birkenhead DL. For Public and Political Service. (London, Greater London)

Sir Paul Maxime Nurse. For services to Science and Medicine in the UK and Abroad. (Oxford, Oxfordshire)

KNIGHTS COMMANDER OF THE ORDER OF THE BATH (KCB)

Knights Commander of the Order of the Bath (KCB)

Sir Patrick John Thompson Vallance. Government Chief Scientific Adviser, Government Office for Science. For services to Science in Government. (London, Greater London)

Professor Christopher John MacRae Whitty CB. Chief Medical Officer for England. For services to Public Health. (London, Greater London)

ORDER OF THE BRITISH EMPIRE

Dames Commander of the Order of the British Empire (DBE)

Dr Vivienne Cox CBE. Independent Non-Executive Director and Workforce Engagement Director, GSK and Chair, Rosalind Franklin Institute. For services to Sustainability, and to Diversity and Inclusion in Business. (Hemel Hempstead, Hertfordshire)

Dr Jennifer Margaret Harries OBE. Chief Executive, UK Health Security Agency. For services to Health. (Monmouth, Monmouthshire)

Sylvia Lloyd Heal. For Political and Public Service. (Egham, Surrey)

Laura Rebecca Kenny CBE. For services to Cycling. (Marton, Cheshire)

Sara Khan. Lately Lead Commissioner, Commission for Countering Extremism. For services to Human Rights and Counter Extremism. (Watford, Hertfordshire)

Emily Lawson. Lately Chief Commercial Officer, NHS England and NHS Improvement. For services to the NHS, particularly during Covid-19. (Henley on Thames, Oxfordshire)

Diane Elizabeth Lees CBE. Director General, Imperial War Museum. For services to Museums and Cultural Heritage. (Nottingham, Nottinghamshire)

Joanna Lumley OBE. For services to Drama, to Entertainment and to Charitable Causes. (London, Greater London)

Professor Julie Elspeth Lydon OBE. Lately Vice-Chancellor, University of South Wales. For services to Higher Education. (Stroud, Gloucestershire)

Dr June Munro Raine CBE. Chief Executive, Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency. For services to Healthcare and the Covid-19 Response. (Bishops Stortford, Hertfordshire)

Vanessa Redgrave CBE. Actress. For services to Drama. (London, Greater London)

Professor Sarah Marcella Springman CBE. Rector and Professor of Geotechnical Engineering, ETH Zurich. For services to Engineering and to International Sports Administration. (Egham, Surrey)

Professor Helen Jayne Stokes-Lampard. Chair, Academy of Medical Royal Colleges and Chair, National Academy of Social Prescribing. For services to General Practice. (Tamworth, Staffordshire)

Knights Commander of the Order of the British Empire (KBE)

The Right Honourable Professor Ajay Kumar Lord Kakkar. For services to Healthcare and Public Service. (London, Greater London)

The Rt. Hon. The Lord Thomas McLaughlin McAvoy. For Political and Public Services. (Rutherglen, Lanarkshire)

KNIGHTS BACHELOR

Dr Francis Atherton. Chief Medical Officer, Welsh Government. For services to Public Health. (Penarth, Vale of Glamorgan)

The Rt. Hon. John Dominic Battle. For Political and Public Service. (Leeds, West Yorkshire)

John Boorman CBE. Film Director. For services to Film. (Abroad)

Jan Petrus du Plessis. Executive Chairman, BT Group. For services to Telecommunications and Business. (Penn, Buckinghamshire)

Professor Anthony Finkelstein CBE. Lately Chief Scientific Adviser, National Security. For Public Service. (London, Greater London)

The Rt. Hon. Robert Goodwill MP. Member of Parliament for Scarborough and Whitby. For Political and Public service. (York, North Yorkshire)

Professor Robin William Grimes FRS FREng. Lately Chief Scientific Adviser, Ministry of Defence Nuclear. For services to UK Resilience and International Science Relationships. (London, Greater London)

David Winton Harding. For services to Philanthropy. (London, Greater London)

Professor John Anthony Hardy FRS. Chair of the Molecular Biology of Neurological Disease, University College London. For services to Human Health in Improving Understanding of Dementia and Neurodegenerative Diseases. (London, Greater London)

Jason Francis Kenny CBE. For services to Cycling. (Marton, Cheshire)

Ian Livingstone CBE. For services to the Online Gaming Industry. (London, Greater London)

Peter Edward Murray CBE. Founding and Executive Director, Yorkshire Sculpture Park. For services to the Arts. (Huddersfield, West Yorkshire)

Professor Jonathan Stafford Nguyen-Van-Tam MBE. Deputy Chief Medical Officer. For services to Public Health. (Lincolnshire)

Dr Douglas Edwin Oakervee FrEng CBE. Chair, Independent Review of HS2. For services to Transport and Infrastructure Delivery. (Newmarket, Suffolk)

Horace Shango Ové CBE. Film Maker and Photographer. For services to Media. (London, Greater London)

Mark Trevor Phillips OBE. For services to Equality and Human Rights. (London, Greater London)

Professor Shakeel Ahmed Qureshi. Professor of Paediatric Cardiology, Guy’s and St Thomas’ Hospitals Foundation Trust. For services to Paediatric Cardiology and Charity. (London, Greater London)

The Rt. Hon. Peter John Robert Riddell CBE. Lately Commissioner for Public Appointments. For Public Service. (London, Greater London)

William Anthony Bowater Russell. Lately Lord Mayor of London. For services to Financial Innovation, Culture, and Wellbeing in the City of London particularly during Covid-19. (Thriplow, Cambridgeshire)

Professor Gregor Ian Smith. Chief Medical Officer, Scottish Government. For services to Public Health. (Hamilton, Lanarkshire)

Alistair Spalding CBE. Artistic Director and Chief Executive, Sadler’s Wells Theatre. For services to Dance. (London, Greater London)

William David Wiggin (Bill Wiggin) MP. Member of Parliament for North Herefordshire. For Political and Public service. (Upton Bishop, Herefordshire)

Dr Nigel David Wilson. Chief Executive, Legal and General. For services to the Finance Industry and Regional Development. (London, Greater London)

ORDER OF THE BATH

Companions of the Order of the Bath (CB)

Ruth Bailey. Lately Director of Human Resources, Department for Levelling Up, Housing and Communities. For services to Human Resources. (London, Greater London)

Gareth Neil Davies. Director General, Aviation, Maritime, International and Security Group, Department for Transport. For Public Service. (London, Greater London)

Elizabeth Jean Ditchburn. Director General, Economy, Scottish Government. For services to the Scottish Economy. (Stonehouse, Lanarkshire)

Catherine Megan Frances. Director General, Local Government and Public Services, Department for Levelling Up, Housing and Communities. For services to Local Government. (London, Greater London)

Brian Mark Hutton. Lately Clerk of the Journals, House of Commons. For services to Parliament. (Lewes, East Sussex)

John-Paul Marks. Director General, Work and Health, Department for Work and Pensions. For services to Welfare Reform. (London, Greater London)

Madelaine McTernan. Director General, Vaccine Taskforce. For services to the Covid-19 Response. (London, Greater London)

Richard James Pengelly. Chief Executive, Northern Ireland Health and Social Care Service and Permanent Secretary, Department of Health Northern Ireland. For services to Health and to the Government. (Belfast, City of Belfast)

Joanna Susan Rowland. Director General, HM Revenue and Customs. For services to the Economy during Covid-19. (Fareham, Hampshire)

Elizabeth Jane Russell. Director General, Tax and Welfare, HM Treasury. For services to the Economy during Covid-19. (Northallerton, North Yorkshire)

ORDER OF THE BRITISH EMPIRE

Commanders of the Order of the British Empire (CBE)

Adesola Olumide Adetosoye OBE. Chief Executive, Bromley Council. For services to Children’s Welfare. (London, Greater London)

Charles Edward Alexander. Chair, Opera Rara, Chair of the Board, Royal Marsden NHS Foundation Trust and lately Lead Non-Executive Board Member, Department for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport. For voluntary and charitable services to the Arts, to Culture and to Health. (London, Greater London)

Timothy Edward Douglas Allan. For services to Business, Charity and the Arts. (Muckhart, Clackmannanshire)

Professor Myles Robert Allen. Professor of Geosystem Science, University of Oxford. For services to Climate Change Attribution and Prediction and Net-Zero. (Oxford, Oxfordshire)

Edmund John Seward Anderson. Chairman and Independent Non-Executive Director, National Savings and Investments. For services to the Financial Sector and Public Life in Yorkshire. (Leeds, West Yorkshire)

Professor Jonathan Richard Benger. Chief Medical Officer, NHS Digital. For services to the NHS. (Bristol, City of Bristol)

Professor Phillip Thomas Blythe FREng. Chief Scientific Adviser, Department for Transport. For services to Science and Engineering in Transport and Government. (Whitley Bay, Tyne and Wear)

Sandra May Bowker (Sandra Wallace). Co-Chair, Social Mobility Commission. For services to Law, Professional Services and Social Mobility. (Sutton Coldfield, West Midlands)

Barbara Dana Broccoli OBE. Film Producer. For services to Film, to Drama, to Philanthropy and to Skills. (London, Greater London)

Jonathan Broomfield. Director, Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs. For Public Service. (Grantham, Lincolnshire)

Linda Brown. Chief Executive Officer, Criminal Injuries Compensation Authority. For services to Justice and the Victims of Crime. (Kirkcaldy, Fife)

Lisa Jane Burger. Executive Director and Joint Chief Executive, National Theatre. For services to the Arts. (London, Greater London)

Roger Burnley. Chief Executive, Asda Stores Ltd. For services to the Food Supply Chain. (Mirfield, West Yorkshire)

Kirsty Johnstone Bushell. National Vice Chairman SSAFA. For voluntary service to the Armed Forces. (Marshfield, Gloucestershire)

Dr Elizabeth Kelly Cameron OBE. Director and Chief Executive, Scottish Chambers of Commerce. For services to the Promotion of Scotland and UK International Trade. (Gourock, Renfrewshire)

Julia Charles (Julie Jaye Charles). For services to Equality, to Intersectionality and to People with Disabilities. (London, Greater London)

Martin John Coles. Chief Executive, Marine Society and Sea Cadets. For services to Young People and Maritime Education. (Beaconsfield, Buckinghamshire)

Jenny Coles. Director of Children’s Services, Hertfordshire County Council. For services to Children’s Social Care. (Dunstable, Bedfordshire)

Steven Martin Cooper. Co-Chair, Social Mobility Commission. For services to Banking and Social Mobility. (London, Greater London)

Andrew Peter Cosslett. Lately Chairman, Rugby Football Union. For services to the Rugby Football Union. (London, Greater London)

Leora Anne Cruddas. Chief Executive, Confederation of School Trusts, London. For services to Education. (Leicester, Leicestershire)

Jody Alan Cundy OBE. For services to Cycling. (Manchester, Greater Manchester)

John Andrew Dawson. Chief Executive Officer, Oxford BioMedica. For services to UK Life Science. (Leatherhead, Surrey)

Countess Sally Jean De la Bedoyere. Lately Chief Executive Officer, Blue Cross. For services to Animal Welfare. (Horsham, West Sussex)

John Stephen Denholm. Chairman, J & J Denholm Ltd. For services to the Maritime Sector and Charities. (Balfron, Stirling and Falkirk)

Esmeralda Devlin OBE. For services to Design. (London, Greater London)

Professor James Diggle. Emeritus Professor of Greek and Latin, University of Cambridge. For services to Classical Scholarship. (Cambridge, Cambridgeshire)

Alison Jane Duckles. Head, Learning and Development, Laing O’Rourke. For services to Education. (Wellingborough, Northamptonshire)

Rebecca Ann Ellis. Director, Northern Ireland and Ireland, Cabinet Office. For Public Service. (London, Greater London)

Martin MacLean Fairbairn. Lately Chief Operating Officer, Scottish Funding Council. For services to Education. (Larbert, Stirling and Falkirk)

Professor Kevin Andrew Fenton. Regional Director, Office for Health Improvement and Disparities, Department for Health and Social Care, and Regional Director, Public Health, NHS London. For services to Public Health. (London, Greater London)

Dr John Anthony Fingleton. Founder and Chief Executive Officer, Fingleton Ltd. For services to the Economy and to Innovation. (London, Greater London)

Professor Wendy Sue Fox (Wendy Barclay). Action Medical Research Chair Virology, Imperial College. For services to Virology. (Reading, Berkshire)

Professor Lynne Elizabeth Frostick. Board Member, Environment Agency. For services to Flood Risk and Coastal Erosion Management. (Kilnwick, East Riding of Yorkshire)

Professor Graham Harold Galbraith. Vice-Chancellor University of Portsmouth. For services to Higher Education. (Southsea, Hampshire)

Dr Steven John Gamblin FRS. Director of Scientific Platforms, The Francis Crick Institute. For services to Scientific Research. (Radlett, Hertfordshire)

John Gilhooly OBE. Artistic and Executive Director, Wigmore Hall. For services to Music. (London, Greater London)

Daniel Paul Greaves. Crime Director, Home Office. For services to Law and Order. (London, Greater London)

Paul Greengrass. Film Director. For services to the Arts. (Henley, Oxfordshire)

Kathleen Grussing. Managing Director, Sapphire Partners Executive Search. For services to Business. (London, Greater London)

Albert Lawrence Heaney. Chief Social Care Officer for Wales. For services to Social Care. (Cardiff, South Glamorgan)

Russell Keith Hobby. Lately General Secretary, National Association of Head Teachers, West Sussex. For services to Education. (London, Greater London)

Anthony John Horowitz OBE. Novelist. For services to Literature. (London, Greater London)

Professor Nicola Jane Horsley (Nicola Spence). Deputy Director, Plant and Bee Health and Chief Plant Health Officer, Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs. For services to Plant Health. (Huggate, East Riding of Yorkshire)

Tanweer Ikram. Deputy Senior District Judge, Magistrates’ Court. For services to Judicial Diversity. (Farnham Common, Buckinghamshire)

Alistair James Bradbury Jarvis. Chief Executive, Universities UK. For services to Higher Education, particularly during Covid-19. (London, Greater London)

John Johnston. Deputy Secretary, Healthcare Policy Group, Department of Health. For services to Healthcare in Northern Ireland. (Belfast, City of Belfast)

Robert Jones. Director, Threat Leadership, National Crime Agency. For services to Prevention of Serious and Organised Crime. (London, Greater London)

Professor Louise Clare Kenny. Pro Vice-Chancellor Health and Life Sciences, University of Liverpool. For services to Research in the NHS. (Liverpool, Merseyside)

David Arnold Kerfoot MBE DL. Lately Chair, York, North Yorkshire Local Enterprise Partnership. For services to Rural Businesses and the Voluntary and Community Sector. (Northallerton, North Yorkshire)

Shalini Khemka. For services to Entrepreneurship and to the Economy. (London, Greater London)

Professor Kamlesh Khunti. Professor of Primary Care Diabetes and Vascular Medicine, University of Leicester and General Practitioner, Hockley Farm Medical Practice, Leicester. For services to Health. (Leicester, Leicestershire)

Louise Anne Kingham OBE. lately Chief Executive, Energy Institute. For services to the Energy Industry. (Great Missenden, Buckinghamshire)

Professor Martin Richard John Knapp. Director, NIHR School for Social Care Research and Professor, Health and Social Care Policy, London School of Economics. For services to Social Care Research. (Canterbury, Kent)

Professor Nicholas Robert Lemoine. National Medical Director, Clinical Research Network, National Institute for Health Research. For services to Clinical Research particularly during Covid-19. (London, Greater London)

Martin Steven Lewis OBE. Founder, MoneySavingExpert. For services to Broadcasting and Consumer Rights. (London, Greater London)

Dr David George Llewellyn. Lately Vice-Chancellor, Harper Adams University. For services to Higher Education, to the Agri-Food Chain and to Rural Industries. (Leyburn, North Yorkshire)

Mark Richard Lloyd. Chief Executive, Local Government Association. For services to Local Government and to Charity. (Cambridge, Cambridgeshire)

Sir Laurence Henry Philip Magnus Bt. Chair, Historic England and Member, Culture Recovery Board. For services to Heritage particularly during Covid-19. (Bungay, Suffolk)

Professor Anne Elizabeth Magurran FRSE. Professor of Ecology and Evolution, Centre for Biological Diversity and the Scottish Oceans Institute, University of St Andrews. For services to Biodiversity. (St. Andrews, Fife)

Professor Ravi Prakash Mahajan. Lately President, Royal College of Anaesthetists. For services to Anaesthesia. (Alfreton, Derbyshire)

Andrew Leslie Marr DL. Chairman, Andrew Marr International Ltd. For services to the UK Fishing Industry. (Beverley, East Riding of Yorkshire)

Katherine Lyndsay Mavor. Chief Executive, English Heritage Trust. For services to Heritage. (Crickhowell, Powys)

Robert Chad McCracken MBE. Performance Director, British Amateur Boxing Association. For services to Boxing. (Brentwood, Essex)

Anthea Elizabeth Joy McIntyre. Lately Member, European Parliament, West Midlands. For Political and Public Service. (Ross-on-Wye, Herefordshire)

Richard Henry Meddings. Lately Chairman, TSB Banks. For services to the Financial Sector. (Burwash, East Sussex)

Dr John Ruthven Mitchell. Principal Medical Officer, Scottish Government. For services to Improving Mental Health in Scotland. (Edinburgh, Edinburgh)

Professor Kathryn Mary Mitchell. Vice Chancellor, University of Derby. For services to Higher Education. (Belper, Derbyshire)

Leslie Montgomery. For services to the Water Industry, the Environment and Overseas Aid. (Falkirk, Stirling and Falkirk)

Professor Tavi Murray. Professor of Glaciology, Swansea University. For services to Glaciology and Climate Change Research. (Swansea, West Glamorgan)

Norman Loch Murray FRSE. Lately Chairman, Scottish Ballet. For services to the Arts. (Edinburgh, Edinburgh)

Steven Geoffrey Murrells. Chief Executive Officer, Co-op Group. For services to the Food Supply Chain. (Mottram St Andrew, Cheshire)

Professor Peter Openshaw. Professor of Experimental Medicine and Proconsul, Imperial College London. For services to Medicine and Immunology. (London, Greater London)

Nicholas Robson Owen. Lately UK Chair, Deloitte LLP. For services to the Professional Services Sector. (Haslemere, Surrey)

Stephen Mackenzie Park OBE. Performance Director, British Cycling. For services to Cycling. (Fareham, Hampshire)

Professor Malcolm Colin Press. Vice-Chancellor, Manchester Metropolitan University. For services to Higher and Technical Education. (Alderley Edge, Cheshire)

Professor Mark Radford. Chief Nurse, Health Education England and Deputy Chief Nursing Officer, NHS England and NHS Improvement. For services to Nursing. (Sutton Coldfield, West Midlands)

David Thomas Raw. Deputy Director, HM Treasury. For services to the Covid-19 Response. (London, Greater London)

Stephen Michael Reese. Solicitor and Partner, Clifford Chance LLP. For services to the Covid-19 Response. (London, Greater London)

Benjamin Rimmington. Lately Co-Director, Road Safety Standards and Services, Department for Transport. For services to Transport during Covid-19. (Ilkley, West Yorkshire)

Michael Roy Roberts. Style Director, Vanity Fair Magazine. For services to Fashion. (Abroad)

Claudia Roden. Cookery Author. For services to Literature. (London, Greater London)

Francis Rogers. Chief Executive, Liverpool City Region Combined Authority and Director General, Merseytravel. For services to Local Government Reform in the Liverpool City Region. (Sale, Greater Manchester)

Philippa Claire Rouse. Director, Future Border and Immigration System, Home Office. For Public Service. (Oxted, Surrey)

Laura Manning Shoaf. Lately Managing Director, Transport for the West Midlands. For services to Economic Regeneration in the West Midlands. (Kinver, Staffordshire)

Susannah Kate Simon. Director, UK-EU Trade Partnership, EU Secretariat, Cabinet Office. For Public Service. (London, Greater London)

Professor Iqbal Singh OBE. Chair, Centre of Excellence in Safety for Older People. For services to Equality and Inclusion in Healthcare. (Blackburn, Lancashire)

Rachel Susan Skinner FREng. Executive Director, WSP. For services to Infrastructure. (West Molesey, Surrey)

Grahame Thomas Smith. For services to the Trade Union Movement and the Promotion of Fair Work in Scotland. (Bishopbriggs, Lanarkshire)

Dr Liane Margaret Smith FREng. Founder and Director, Larkton Ltd. For service to Engineering and Materials Science. (Malpas, Cheshire)

Timothy John Smith. Chair, Trade and Agriculture Commission. For services to Agriculture, Food, and Drink Trade Policy. (London, Greater London)

Dr John Frederick Stageman OBE. Chairman, LifeArc. For services to the Translation of Medical Research. (Tonbridge, Kent)

Moira Clare Ruby Stuart OBE. Presenter and Broadcaster. For services to Media. (London, Greater London)

Professor Irene Mary Tracey. Professor of Anaesthetic Neuroscience and Warden of Merton College, University of Oxford. For services to Medical Research. (Oxford, Oxfordshire)

Janine Lesley Tregelles. Chief Executive, Revitalise Respite Holidays and lately Chief Executive, Mencap. For services to People with Learning Disabilities. (London, Greater London)

Thomas Peter Usborne MBE. Founder and Managing Director, Usborne Publishing. For services to Literature. (London, Greater London)

Professor Russell Mardon Viner. Professor in Adolescent Health, University College London. For services to Child and Adolescent Health, particularly during Covid-19. (Harpenden, Hertfordshire)

Adrian Charles Vinken OBE DL. Chief Executive Officer, Theatre Royal Plymouth. For services to Theatre. (Plymouth, Devon)

Donna Ward Sanderson. Director, Poverty, Families and Disadvantage, Department for Work and Pensions. For Public Service. (London, Greater London)

Susie Warran-Smith (Susan Jane Nelson). Chair, Produced in Kent. For services to Small Businesses in the UK Food Industry. (Hythe, Kent)

Professor Nick Anthony David John Webborn OBE. Chair, British Paralympic Association. For services to Sport and Sports Medicine. (Eastbourne, East Sussex)

Elizabeth Jane Whittaker. Director of Knowledge, Analysis and Information, HM Revenue and Customs. For services to the Covid-19 Response. (London, Greater London)

Michael Gregg Wilson OBE. For services to Film, to Drama, to Philanthropy and to Skills. (London, Greater London)

Dr Neil Rhys Wooding. For services to Social Justice, to Equality and to the community in Wales. (Newport, Newport)

Officers of the Order of the British Empire (OBE)

Owen Abbott. Head, Census and Population Statistics Methodology, Office for National Statistics. For services to Census and Population Statistics. (Fareham, Hampshire)

Syed Viqar Ahmed. Founder and Chair, Community Energy London. For services to Community Energy, Decarbonisation and Community Benefit in London. (London, Greater London)

Dr Syed Ahmed. Clinical Director, Health Protection Scotland. For services to the Covid-19 Vaccination Programme. (Glasgow, Glasgow)

Amir Ali. Lately Chair, Civil Court Users Association. For services to Court Users and the Law. (Walsall, West Midlands)

Andrew Edward Anson. Chief Executive Officer, British Olympic Association. For services to Sport, particularly during Covid-19. (Wilmslow, Cheshire)

Colonel (Rtd) Christopher Lee Argent QVRM TD DL. Chair, United Kingdom Reserve Forces’ Association. For voluntary service to Reserve Forces in the UK and NATO. (Birchington, Kent)

Lisa Armstrong. Fashion Director, The Telegraph. For services to Fashion. (London, Greater London)

Professor Anthony John Avery. Professor of Primary Health Care, University of Nottingham. For services to General Practice. (Nottingham, Nottinghamshire)

Mohammed Asif Aziz. Director, Healthcare Services, Boots UK Ltd. For services to Pharmacy, especially Testing for Covid-19. (London, Greater London)

Clark Samuel Bailie. For services to Housing and Public Management in Northern Ireland. (Bangor, County Down)

Yvonne Dawn Baker. Chief Executive, STEM Learning. For services to STEM Education. (Rushden, Northamptonshire)

Natasha Louise Baker MBE. For services to Equestrianism. (London, Greater London)

Dr Austin Howard Ball. Lately Technical Coordinator, Compact Muon Solenoid Experiment, CERN. For services to Physics and Engineering. (Abroad)

Richard Edward Ballantyne. Chief Executive Officer, British Ports Association. For services to the Maritime Sector. (London, Greater London)

Elizabeth Barrett. Principal, Academy Transformation Trust for Further Education. For services to Education. (Sutton-in-Ashfield, Nottinghamshire)

Angela Barry. School Improvement Partner and Leadership Development Consultant. For services to Education. (Harwell, Oxfordshire)

Thomas Bennett. Director and Founder, researchEd, and Behaviour Adviser, Department for Education. For services to Education. (Dollar, Clackmannanshire)

Dr David Bentley. Vice-President and Chief Scientist, Illumina Cambridge Ltd. For services to Expertise and Leadership in Human Medical Genomics. (Harpenden, Hertfordshire)

Dr Hindpal Singh Bhui. Inspection Team Leader, HM Inspectorate of Prisons. For services to Custody Facilities during Covid-19. (London, Greater London)

Pauline Black. Singer, Actress and Author. For services to Entertainment. (Coventry, West Midlands)

Sharon Blyfield. Head, Early Careers and Apprenticeships, Coca-Cola Europacific Partners. For services to Apprenticeships and Skills. (Malmesbury, Wiltshire)

Professor John Robert Fyfe Bolton. Lately Visiting Professor, Institute of Public Care, Oxford Brookes University. For services to Social Care. (Coventry, West Midlands)

Julia Nonie Bouverat. For Political service. (Deal, Kent)

Evelyn Jane Bowman JP. Senior Complaints Manager, Ministerial Complaints Team, HM Revenue and Customs. For Public Service. (Prestwick, Ayrshire and Arran)

Professor Veronica Elizabeth Bowman. Statistics and Data Science Fellow, Defence Science and Technology Laboratory. For services to Defence and the Covid-19 Response. (Salisbury, Wiltshire)

Antony John Peter Bowring. Lately Secretary and Ship Organiser, Transglobe Expedition Trust. For services to Charity. (Saxmundham, Suffolk)

Kathryn Emma Boyd. Lately Deputy Director, EU Secretariat, Cabinet Office. For Public Service. (London, Greater London)

Alan Brace. Director of Finance, NHS Wales. For services to the NHS and the Covid-19 Response in Wales. (Bridgend, Bridgend)

Anthony Thomas Andrew Braddon. Philanthropist. For voluntary and charitable services to Homeless People and Underprivileged Children in London and the South East. (Penshurst, Kent)

Dr Elizabeth Ann Breeze. Director, Centre for Philanthropy and Director, University of Kent. For services to Philanthropic Research and Fundraising. (Canterbury, Kent)

Amanda Bringans. Lately Director of Fundraising, British Heart Foundation. For services to Charity. (London, Greater London)

Leslie William Brotherston. Theatrical Designer. For services to Dance and Theatre. (Nutbourne, West Sussex)

Geoffrey Stewart Brown. Lately Chairman, St Johnstone Football Club. For services to Scottish Football and to the community in Perth. (Perth, Perth and Kinross)

Kathryn Anne Brown. Lately Head of Climate Adaptation, Committee on Climate Change. For services to Climate Change Research. (Bracknell, Berkshire)

Joy Michelle Brown. Lately Senior District Crown Prosecutor, East of England, Crown Prosecution Service. For services to Law and Order. (Chelmsford, Essex)

June Muriel Brown MBE. For services to Drama and to Charity. (Chipstead, Surrey)

Henrietta Brown. Business Operations Lead, Office for National Statistics. For services to the Census of England and Wales. (Swanwick, Hampshire)

Alexander Mark Burns. Chief Executive Officer, Robert Harter Ltd. For services to the UK Automotive Industry. (Leafield, Oxfordshire)

Francis Butterfill. Head of Integrated Services, Marshall Aerospace and Defence Group. For services to the Royal Air Force. (Cambridge, Cambridgeshire)

Robin William Caley. Senior Lawyer, HM Revenue and Customs. For services to Tax and Pandemic Support. (Exeter, Devon)

Dr Ian William Campbell. Lately Interim Executive Chair, Innovate UK. For services to Innovation. (Spaldwick, Cambridgeshire)

Dr Nira Cyril Chamberlain. President, Institute of Mathematics and its Applications. For services to Mathematical Sciences. (Birmingham, West Midlands)

Philippa Minshall Charles. Director, The Garfield Weston Foundation. For services to Arts, Culture and Community Recovery. (Reigate, Surrey)

Alpesh Chauhan. Music Director, Birmingham Opera Company. For services to the Arts. (Coventry, West Midlands)

Gregory Stuart Childs. Co-Founder, Children’s Media Conference and Director, Children’s Media Foundation. For services to International Trade and to the Children’s Media Sector. (London, Greater London)

Jeanette Chippington MBE. For services to Canoeing. (Maidenhead, Berkshire)

Jaine Louise Chisholm Caunt. Director General, Grain and Feed Trade Association. For services to the Promotion of International Free Trade. (London, Greater London)

Lorraine Anne Clarke. Regional Director and Executive Principal, ARK Schools Academy Trust, Hastings. For services to Education. (Hastings, East Sussex)

Ann Cleeves. Author. For services to Reading and Libraries. (Whitley Bay, Tyne and Wear)

Valerie Cockerell. Lately, Chief Officer, Official Seed Testing Station for Scotland, Science and Advice for Scottish Agriculture. For services to Scottish Agriculture. (Dunfermline, Fife)

Hannah Lucy Cockroft MBE. For services to Athletics. (Halifax, West Yorkshire)

Evelyn Margaret Cosgrove. Lately Principal, St Mary’s High School, Newry. For services to Education. (County Down)

Kadeena Cox MBE. For services to Athletics and Cycling. (Leeds, West Yorkshire)

Professor Paul Croney. Vice-Chancellor and Chief Executive, Teesside University. For services to Higher Education and to Economic Regeneration. (Newcastle Upon Tyne, Tyne and Wear)

Reverend James Alan Cruddas FRSA. Deputy Director, Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs. For Public Service. (Bicester, Oxfordshire)

Thomas Robert Daley. For services to Diving, to LGBTQ+ Rights and Charity. (London, Greater London)

Barclay John Davies. For services to Public Transport and to the Government. (Treorchy, Rhondda Cynon Taff)

Sharon Tracey Davies. Chief Executive, Hertfordshire Care Providers Association. For services to Social Care in Hertfordshire. (Stevenage, Hertfordshire)

Aled Sion Davies MBE. For services to Athletics. (Peterstone Wentlooge, Newport)

Professor Helen Davis. Head, Division of Ophthalmology and Orthoptics, Health Sciences School, University of Sheffield. For services to Orthoptics. (Sheffield, South Yorkshire)

Helene Dearn. West Midlands Group Director, Work and Health Services, Department for Work and Pensions. For Public Service. (Wolverhampton, West Midlands)

David Deaves. Founder, Dewsbury Ambulance Charities. For voluntary and charitable services to the community in Wakefield, West Yorkshire. (Wakefield, West Yorkshire)

Sally Debonnaire. Director of Production, ITV. For services to Television and voluntary service to Skills through ScreenSkills. (Berkhamstead, Hertfordshire)

Madeleine Frances Desforges. Chief Executive Officer, National Association for Voluntary and Community Action. For services to Volunteering and to Charity. (Sheffield, South Yorkshire)

Dr Japinder Dhesi. Lately Team Leader, Cabinet Office. For Public Service. (London, Greater London)

Davinder Singh Dhillon. Chair, The Chattri Memorial Group. For services to the Commemoration of Indian Forces’ Contribution in the First World War. (Hove, East Sussex)

Dr Grainne Doran. General Practitioner, Northern Ireland and lately Chair, Royal College of General Practitioners Northern Ireland Council. For services to General Practice. (Bangor, County Down)

Paul Durrant. Director, UK Games Talent and Finance CIC. For services to the Games Industry and Education. (Broughty Ferry, City of Dundee)

Carol Dutch. Scotland Employer, Partnership and Devolution Strategic Lead, Department for Work and Pensions. For services to Vulnerable people in Glasgow. (Eaglesham, Renfrewshire)

Brenda Sophia Edmenson-Mcleish. Chief Executive Officer, The Learning Curve Group, For services to Further Education. (Hartlepool, County Durham)

Graham Winston Edwards. Chief Executive, Wales and West Utilities. For services to Business and to the Community in Wales. (Cardiff, South Glamorgan)

Dr David Stuart Edwards. Lately Chair, Governing Body, Morley College London. For services to Adult and Further Education. (Shaftesbury, Dorset)

Obumneke Ndudirim Ekeke. For services to Computing and Artificial Intelligence Education, and to Championing Diversity and Inclusion in the Technology Sector. (Chelmsford, Essex)

Richard George Evans MBE. For services to Charitable Fundraising particularly during Covid-19. (London, Greater London)

Mohammed Shabir Fazal. Headteacher, Eden Boys’ Leadership Academy, Manchester. For services to Education. (Accrington, Lancashire)

Jeremy Michael Dyer Field. For services to the Funeral Industry. (West Hoathly, West Sussex)

Dr Bethany Charlotte Firth MBE. For services to Swimming. (Newtownards, County Down)

His Eminence Michael Fitzgerald. Cardinal, Roman Catholic Church. For services to Interfaith and Interchurch Partnerships. (Liverpool, Merseyside)

Deborah Mary Fleming. Chief Executive, University Hospitals Dorset NHS Foundation Trust. For services to the NHS. (Wimborne, Dorset)

Julie Kim Anne Foley. Director, Flood Risk Management Strategy and National Adaptation, Environment Agency. For services to Managing Flood Risk. (West Malling, Kent)

Professor John Leslie Robert Forsythe. Medical Director, Organ Donation and Transplantation, NHS Blood and Transplant. For services to Transplant Surgery and Covid-19. (Perth, Perth and Kinross)

Mark James Fowles. Lately Managing Director, Nottingham Transport. For services to Public Transport and to Charity. (Worksop, Nottinghamshire)

Simon Edward French. Chief Inspector of the Rail Accident Investigation Branch. For services to Railway Safety. (Fleet, Hampshire)

Raymond Francis Friel. Lately Chief Executive Officer, Plymouth CAST Trust. For services to Education. (Frome, Somerset)

Nitin Ganatra. Actor. For services to Drama. (London, Greater London)

Sajdah Perveen Ghafoor. For services to Cultural Awareness and Integration in Cumbria. (Carlisle, Cumbria)

Julian Mark Lythel Gibbs. Lately Head of Extradition, Home Office. For services to International Legal and Judicial Co-operation. (London, Greater London)

Nicholas Edward Giles. Managing Director of Consumer, Ordnance Survey. For services to the Health of the Nation. (Bournemouth, Dorset)

Jagtar Singh Gill. For services to the British Sikh and Interfaith Communities. (Kenilworth, Warwickshire)

Aonghus Coinn Huntly Gordon. Founding Trustee, Ruskin Mill Trust. For services to Cultural Heritage and Education. (Stroud, Gloucestershire)

Professor Ailsa Jane Hall. Director of the Sea Mammal Research Unit, and Professor of Biology, University of St Andrews. For services to Environmental Protection and Epidemiology. (St Andrews, Fife)

Deborah Harrison. Joint Managing Director, Pricecheck Toiletries Ltd. For services to International Trade. (Sheffield, South Yorkshire)

Angela Maria Hartnett MBE. Chef. For services to the Hospitality Industry and to the NHS during the Covid-19 Response. (London, Greater London)

Lianne Hawkes. Team Leader, Ministry of Defence. For services to Defence. (London, Greater London)

Oliver James Haydon. Deputy Director, HM Treasury. For services to European Negotiations. (London, Greater London)

Daniel Hayes. Chief Executive, The Orders of St John Care Trust. For services to Social Care. (Thame, Oxfordshire)

Emma Carol Hayes MBE. Manager, Chelsea Women. For services to Association Football. (Cobham, Surrey)

Martyn John Henderson. Chief Executive, Sports Grounds Safety Authority. For services to Sports Safety during Covid-19. (London, Greater London)

Dr Clive Hickman. Chief Executive Officer, The Manufacturing Technology Centre Ltd. For services to Engineering Manufacturing and Technology Development. (Chipping Campden, Gloucestershire)

Dr Roger Ronald Highfield. Science Director, Science Museum Group. For services to Public Engagement with Science. (London, Greater London)

Victoria Jane Hornby. Chief Executive Officer, Mental Health Innovations. For services to the Charitable Sector during Covid-19. (London, Greater London)

Sally Colette Hunt. Council Member, ACAS. For services to Industrial Relations. (Brighton, East Sussex)

Raymond Hutchinson. Managing Director, Gilbert-Ash. For services to the Construction Industry and to Diversity and Inclusion. (Dromore, County Down)

Pamela Susan Hutchinson. For services to Diversity and Inclusion in the Financial Sector. (London, Greater London)

Robin Hutson. For services to the Hospitality Industry and Philanthropy. (Winchester, Hampshire)

Dr Andre Jan Imich. Special Educational Needs and Disabilities Professional Advisor, Department for Education. For services to Children and Young People. (Leigh-on-Sea, Essex)

Deborah Mary Inskip DL. For services to the community in Bedfordshire particularly during Covid-19. (Bedford, Bedfordshire)

Timothy Drysdale Jackson. Lately Principal, Sparsholt College and Andover College. For services to Further Education. (Nr Winchester, Hampshire)

James Jamieson. Chairman, Local Government Association. For services to Local Government. (Bedford, Bedfordshire)

Professor Ali Sadiq Mohammad Jawad. Professor of Rheumatology, Barts and the London School of Medicine and Consultant Rheumatologist, Barts Health NHS Trust. For services to Healthcare. (London, Greater London)

Sharath Kumar Jeevan. Lately Chief Executive Officer, STiR Education. For services to Education. (London, Greater London)

David Hugh Johnston. Head, Digital Trust and Evidence Group. For services to Law Enforcement. (Letchworth Garden City, Hertfordshire)

Matthew Leon Jones. Executive Principal, ARK Globe Academy, London. For services to Education. (South Woodham Ferrers, Essex)

Hanif Mohamed Kara. Design Director and Co-Founder, AKT II and Professor in Practice of Architectural Technology, Harvard Graduate School of Design. For services to Architecture, to Engineering and to Education. (London, Greater London)

Zoe Elizabeth Keeton. Head, Regulatory Affairs UK and Ireland, RWE Renewables. For services to the Renewable Energy Sector. (Malmesbury, Wiltshire)

Millie Kendall MBE. Chief Executive Officer, British Beauty Council. For services to the Hair and Beauty Industry. (London, Greater London)

Alison Kilbane-Griffiths. Corporate Customer Relationship Manager, Driver and Vehicle Licensing Agency. For services to Transport. (Llanelli, Carmarthenshire)

Catherine Margaret Kitchen. Chief Executive Officer, Skylark Partnership Academy Trust and Chair, National Association of Hospital Education. For services to Children and Young People. (Daventry, Northamptonshire)

John Andrew Kneen. HR Manager, Shell Energy, Shell Human Resources. For services to Diversity and Inclusion. (London, Greater London)

Carol Lake. Member, Cultural Recovery Board. For services to the Arts during Covid-19. (London, Greater London)

Dr Alexander Geoffrey Lambert. Deputy Director, Covid Infection Survey Operations, Office for National Statistics. For services to Statistics and Public Health. (Southampton, Hampshire)

Matthew James Lanham. Chief Executive, Neuro Muscular Centre. For services to People Affected by Neuro Muscular Conditions in the UK. (Whitchurch, Shropshire)

Clive Anthony Lawrence. Lately Executive Headteacher, St Giles’ School, Derby. For services to Education. (Derby, Derbyshire)

Neil Leitch. Chief Executive Officer, Early Years Alliance. For services to Education. (Tadworth, Surrey)

Dr Katharine Helen Liddell. Officer, National Crime Agency. For services to Law Enforcement and Ecology. (London, Greater London)

Julie Lindsay. Chief Operating Officer, Office of the Public Guardian. For services to Vulnerable People and the Community. (Alcester, Warwickshire)

Andrew Ian Lovett. Chair, Association of Independent Museums. For services to Cultural Heritage particularly during Covid-19. (Birmingham, West Midlands)

Alison Natalie Kay Lowe. Lately Chief Executive Officer, Touchstone. For services to Mental Health and Wellbeing during Covid-19. (Batley, West Yorkshire)

Amritpal Singh Maan. Philanthropist. For services to the Sikh Community and to Charity. (London, Greater London)

Dr Joanna Macrae. Co-Head, International Forests and Land Use, Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs. For services to the Environment. (London, Greater London)

Drusilla Maizey. Chair, NHS Business Services Authority. For services to the NHS. (Aylesbury, Buckinghamshire)

Marie Alea Mary Greenwood Mallon MBE. Chair, Labour Relations Agency. For services to Industrial and Employment Relations in Northern Ireland, particularly during Covid-19. (Belfast, City of Belfast)

Christopher John Justin Manson. Interim Chief Executive, UK Government Investments. For services to Business and the Economy. (Abroad)

Dr Ruth Eleanor March. Senior Vice President, Precision Medicine and Biosamples, AstraZeneca. For services to UK Science and the COVID-19 response. (Cambridge, Cambridgeshire)

William Marks. Senior Policy Liaison, Analysis and Civil Contingencies Secretariat Dashboard, Cabinet Office and Office of National Statistics. For Public Service. (London, Greater London)

Helene Alexandra Marshall. For services to Maternity Education in Scotland. (Airdrie, Lanarkshire)

Ian James Marshall. For Public and Political Service. (Armagh, County Armagh)

Simon Peter Anthony Massarella JP. National Digital Lead for the Magistracy. For services to the Administration of Justice. (Nottingham, Nottinghamshire)

Jeremy Paul Mayhew. Member, Court of Common Council and Lately Chairman, Finance Committee, City of London. For Public and Voluntary Service. (London, Greater London)

Russell Warren McCallion. Group Human Resource Director, PD Ports. For services to Business and to the community in the Tees Valley. (Northallerton, North Yorkshire)

Sean McCarry. Regional Commander, Community Rescue Service. For services to the community in Northern Ireland. (Portstewart, County Londonderry)

David McCarthy. Team Leader, Ministry of Defence. For services to Defence. (London, Greater London)

Dr Catherine Isabel McClay. Lately Head of Futures, National Grid. For services to the Energy Sector and the Promotion of Decarbonisation. (Warwick, Warwickshire)

Catherine Lynne McClure. Director, Cambridge Mathematics. For services to Education. (Cambridge, Cambridgeshire)

Horace Michael McEvoy MBE. For services to the community in North Wales. (Prestatyn, Denbighshire)

Kevin Paul McGee. Joint Chief Executive, East Lancashire Hospitals NHS Trust and Blackpool Teaching Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust. For services to the NHS. (Warrington, Cheshire)

Keith Andrew Meade. Assistant Head, Physical Security Policy, Ministry of Defence. For services to Defence and to Diversity. (Harlow, Essex)

Professor Jonathan Michie. Professor, Innovation and Knowledge Exchange and President, Kellogg College, University of Oxford. For services to Education. (Oxford, Oxfordshire)

Hannah Mills MBE. For services to Sailing and the Environment. (Poole, Dorset)

Professor Robert Minge Mokaya. Professor of Materials Chemistry and Pro-Vice-Chancellor for Global Engagement, University of Nottingham. For services to the Chemical Sciences. (Nottingham, Nottinghamshire)

Donna Charlotte Molloy. Director, Policy and Practice, Early Intervention Foundation. For services to Vulnerable Children and Young People. (London, Greater London)

Bridget Isabella Mongan. Director, Adult Services and Prison Healthcare, South Eastern Health and Social Care Trust. For services to Prison Health Care and Social Work in Northern Ireland. (Downpatrick, County Down)

Professor Hugh Edward Montgomery. Professor of Intensive Care Medicine, University College London. For services to Intensive Care Medicine and Climate Change. (London, Greater London)

Lesley Moody MBE. President, North East England Chamber of Commerce. For services to Business and to the community in North East England. (Morpeth, Northumberland)

Neil Moore. Leader, Vale of Glamorgan Council. For services to the community in the Vale of Glamorgan. (Barry, Vale of Glamorgan)

Stephanie Susan Moore MBE. Founder, The Bobby Moore Fund. For services to Bowel Cancer Research Funding. (London, Greater London)

Lynne Elizabeth Morris JP. Chief Executive Officer, The Toybox Charity. For services to Children in the UK and Abroad. (Milton Keynes, Buckinghamshire)

Lieutenant Colonel Roderick Edmund Forbes Morriss TD DL. Representative Deputy Lieutenant, London Borough of Hackney. For Public Service. (Dalbeattie, Kirkcudbrightshire)

Kathryn Munson. Head, Probation Services, Hull and East Riding, National Probation Service. For services to the Criminal Justice System. (North Ferriby, East Riding of Yorkshire)

Heather Catherine Murray. Senior Partnership Manager, Department for Work and Pensions. For services to Vulnerable People and Social Justice. (Nelson, Lancashire)

Figen Ayse Murray. Campaigner and Educator. For services to Counter Terrorism. (Poynton, Cheshire)

Amanda Naylor. For services to Vulnerable Children and Young People. (Darwen, Lancashire)

David Peter Newton. Policy Manager, Energy, Consumers and Engagement, Department for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy. For services to People Experiencing Fuel Poverty. (Uckfield, East Sussex)

David Laurence Nicholson MBE. Chair, Radio Tyneside. For services to Hospital Radio Broadcasting and to the community in Newcastle upon Tyne. (Newcastle upon Tyne, Tyne and Wear)

Amanda Nicholson. Chief Executive Officer, King’s Academy Trust and Executive Principal, Oakwood Academy, Manchester. For services to Education. (Warrington, Cheshire)

William John Oakes. Lately Headteacher, Dartford Grammar School, Kent. For services to Education. (Bromley, Kent)

Jennifer Roselyn Ogole. Chief Executive Officer, Bang Edutainment. For services to Young People. (London, Greater London)

Melanie Oldham. Chief Executive, Bob’s Business. For services to Business and Cybersecurity. (Holmfirth, West Yorkshire)

Stephen Orr. Chief Executive, Catalyst. For services to Innovation. (Holywood, County Down)

Steven George McNeil Osborne. Pianist. For services to Music. (Edinburgh, Edinburgh)

Isabelle Amanda Parasram. Barrister, England and Wales, Chief Executive Officer, Social Value UK and lately Vice President, Liberal Democrats. For Political and Public Service. (London, Greater London)

Donald Parker. Lately Chief Executive Officer, Yorkshire Collaborative Academy Trust. For services to Education in North Yorkshire. (Knaresborough, North Yorkshire)

Amanda Lin Parry. Deputy Chief Executive Officer, HISP MAT and Executive Director, LEARN Teaching School Alliance, Hampshire. For services to Education. (Eastleigh, Hampshire)

Professor Mahendra Gulabbhai Patel. Pharmacist. For services to Pharmacy. (Wakefield, West Yorkshire)

Rizwan Patel. Founder, Lint Group. For services to the Disadvantaged Communities in the UK and Abroad, particularly during Covid-19. (London, Greater London)

Matthew Richard Patey. Chief Executive Officer, British Skin Foundation and Managing Director, Skin Health Alliance. For services to Dermatological Research. (London, Greater London)

Dan Pearson. Landscape Designer, Gardener and Horticulturalist. For services to Horticulture. (Bath, Somerset)

Adam George Peaty MBE. For services to Swimming. (Kegworth, Leicestershire)

Mark William Pemberton. Director, Association of British Orchestras. For services to Music. (London, Greater London)

David Leslie Peppiatt. Director, Humanitarian Cash Assistance, British Red Cross. For services to the Red Cross’ International Humanitarian Programme. (London, Greater London)

Ronald Phillips (Charlie Phillips). Photographer. For services to Photography and the Arts. (Mitcham, Surrey)

Stephen Piper. Team Leader, Ministry of Defence. For services to Defence. (London, Greater London)

Vivienne Porritt. Co-Founder and Global Strategic Leader, WomensEd and Co-Founder, DisabilityEd UK. For services to Education. (Esher, Surrey)

Antony Paul Porter QPM. Lately Commissioner, Office of the Surveillance Camera Commissioner. For services to Security and to Human Rights. (Wilmslow, Cheshire)

Arti Prashar. Artist, Director and Consultant. For charitable services to People Living with Dementia. (London, Greater London)

Jonathan Rea MBE. For services to Motorcycle Racing. (Dunadry, County Antrim)

Paul Robert Reddish. Chief Executive, Volunteering Matters and Chief Executive, ProjectScotland. For services to the Voluntary and Community Sector during Covid-19. (Edinburgh, Edinburgh)

Alastair James Reid. Probation National Security Lead, H.M. Prison and Probation Service. For services to Public Protection in England and Wales. (London, Greater London)

Keith David Richards. Chair, Disabled Persons Transport Advisory Committee. For services to Accessible Transport. (London, Greater London)

William Patrick Roache MBE. For services to Drama and Charity. (Wilmslow, Cheshire)

Susan Robertson (Sue Mountstevens). Lately Police and Crime Commissioner, Avon and Somerset. For services to the community in Bristol, Somerset and South Gloucestershire. (Abbots Leigh, Somerset)

Michael William Robinson. Chief Executive Officer, Prior’s Court, Thatcham. For services to Children and Young People with Autism. (Bridgwater, Somerset)

Dr Russell David Rook. Founding Partner, Good Faith Partnership. For services to Social Action. (London, Greater London)

Hannah Russell MBE. For services to Swimming. (Chertsey, Surrey)

Thomas James Rutherford. Lately Head, Encryption and Online Safety, Home Office. For services to Public Safety. (Farnham, Surrey)

Christopher Ryan. Head, Cash Desk, UK Debt Management Office. For Public Service. (Weybridge, Surrey)

Charles Edward Sabine. Global Campaigner, Huntington’s Disease. For Charitable and Voluntary services. (Tetbury, Gloucestershire)

Margaret Patricia Saxton. Chair, North East Learning Trust and Apollo Schools Trust, Durham. For services to Education. (Carrville, County Durham)

William John Graham Scott (John Scott). Lately Member, Scottish Parliament, Ayr. For Political and Public Service. (Ayr, Ayrshire and Arran)

Mark Sealy MBE. Curator and Cultural Historian. For services to Art. (London, Greater London)

Jonathon Mark Sesnan. Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer, Greenwich Leisure Ltd. For services to the UK Leisure Industry, particularly during Covid-19. (Dartford, Kent)

Imran Faisal Shafi. For Public Service. (London, Greater London)

Rohini Sharma Joshi. Lately Equality, Diversity and Inclusion Manager, Trust Housing Association, Edinburgh. For services to Equality, Diversity and Inclusion. (Bonnyrigg, Midlothian)

Fay Angela Sharpe. Founder, Fast Forward 15. For services to Mentoring Women, Gender Equality and to Charitable Fundraising. (Loxhill, Surrey)

Michael John Sharrock. Chief Executive, British Paralympic Association. For services to Athletes with Disabilities. (Checkendon, Oxfordshire)

Professor Eleanor Shaw. Associate Principal Entrepreneurship and Education, University of Strathclyde. For services to Entrepreneurship and to Education. (Netherlee, Renfrewshire)

Professor Zoe Kai Shipton. Professor of Geological Engineering, University of Strathclyde. For services to Geoscience and Climate Change Mitigation. (Glasgow, Glasgow)

Hilary Ann Margaret Singleton. Board Member, International Fund for Ireland. For services to the Community Sector. (Markethill, County Armagh)

Sindy Skeldon. Deputy Director, Universal Credit National Services, Work and Health Services, Department for Work and Pensions. For Public Service. (Wallsend, Tyne and Wear)

David John Rivers Sleath. Chief Executive Officer, SEGRO plc. For services to Charity and Business. (Warwick,, Warwickshire)

Susan Louise Smith. Lately Director, Science and Technology Facilities Council’s Accelerator Science and Technology Centre. For services to Science and Technology. (Warrington, Cheshire)

Andrew Mark Smith. Director, Corporate Affairs, Pinewood Group Limited and Chair, Buckinghamshire Local Enterprise Partnership. For services to Business and the to British Film Industry. (Stoke Poges, Buckinghamshire)

Michael John Smith. Digital Media Manager, Metropolitan Police Service. For services to Law Enforcement. (Scarborough, North Yorkshire)

Dr Faye Catherine Smith. Materials Specialist, Department for International Trade and Independent Consultant. For Public Service. (Newbury, Berkshire)

Louise Natalie Smith. Deputy Director, Arts and Libraries Team, Department for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport. For services to the Arts during Covid-19. (London, Greater London)

Adrian Paul Smith. Chief Executive, Reclaim Fund Ltd. For services to Financial Sector. (Swindon, Wiltshire)

David John Smith MBE. For services to the sport of Boccia. (Swansea, West Glamorgan)

Thomas Spedding. Transport Manager, Nuclear Transport Solutions. For services to the UK Nuclear and Transport Industries. (Manchester, Greater Manchester)

Chris Spice. National Performance Director, British Swimming. For services to Swimming and High Performance Sport. (London, Greater London)

Dr Julian Francis Stair. Potter and Historian. For services to Ceramics. (London, Greater London)

Scott William Stevenson. Deputy Director, Covid-19 Taskforce, Cabinet Office. For Public Service. (London, Greater London)

Erika Jane Stoddart. Chair, TEC Partnership. For services to Education. (Scunthorpe, Lincolnshire)

Dr Malur Sudhanva. Consultant Virologist, South London Specialist Virology Centre, King’s College Hospital, NHS Foundation Trust. For services to Healthcare Science particularly during Covid-19. (London, Greater London)

Professor Ann Sutton MBE. For services to the Arts. (Arundel, West Sussex)

Kate Elizabeth Sutton (Katie Piper). Founder, The Katie Piper Foundation. For services to charity and Victims of Burns and other Disfigurement Injuries. (Buckinghamshire)

Anthony David Swallow. Philanthropist and Joint Founder, Cre8 Macclesfield Youth and Community Programme. For services to Young People and to the community in Cheshire and Abroad. (Macclesfield, Cheshire)

Dr Kevin Francis Sweeney. Lately Head, Central Survey Unit, Northern Ireland Statistics and Research Agency. For Public Service, particularly during Covid-19. (Belfast, City of Belfast)

Julie Christina Bingham Taggart. Principal, Nendrum College, Comber, Northern Ireland. For services to Education. (Ballynahinch, County Down)

Selina Maureen Taylor. Deputy Chief Engineer, Submarine Combat Systems, Submarine Delivery Agency. For services to Defence and to St John Ambulance during Covid-19. (Lydney, Gloucestershire)

Rekha Thawrani. Global Head, NEC Contracts, Thomas Telford Ltd. For services to Infrastructure and British Exports. (London, Greater London)

Dr Julia Elizabeth Thompson. Senior Director R&D, AstraZeneca. For services to the COVID-19 response. (Thriplow, Hertfordshire)

John Gerard Timpson. Disability and Access Ambassador. For voluntary services to People with Disabilities and to the Financial Sector. (North Berwick, East Lothian)

Sanjiv Vedi. Assistant Director, Head, Office of the Chief Social Care Officer for Wales. For Public, Charitable and Voluntary Service. (Cardiff, South Glamorgan)

Peter James Vernon. International Liaison Officer, National Crime Agency. For services to International Law Enforcement. (London, Greater London)

Dr Stuart Wainwright. Director, Government Office for Science. For services to Contingency Planning and Response. (Dorking, Surrey)

Lady Rachel Elizabeth Waller. Co-Founder and lately Head of Fundraising, Charlie Waller Trust. For services to Mental Health in Young People. (Reading, Berkshire)

Janet Mary Wallsgrove. Director, H.M. Prison and Young Offender Institution Parc, G4S Care and Justice Services Limited. For services to the Prison Service. (Peterston-super-Ely, Vale of Glamorgan)

Sonia Walsh. Governor, H.M. Prison Wayland. For services to H.M. Prison and Probation Service. (Ely, Cambridgeshire)

John Selwyn Ward. Lately Deputy Director, Department for Work and Pensions Legal Advisers, Government Legal Department. For Public Service. (London, Greater London)

Edward James Watson-O’Neill. Chief Executive Officer, SignHealth. For services to People with Hearing Impairments. (London, Greater London)

Claire Waxman. Independent Victims’ Commissioner for London, Mayor’s Office for Policing and Crime. For services to Victims of Crime. (London, Greater London)

David Wells. Chief Executive Officer, Logistics UK. For services to Transport and Logistics during Covid-19. (Eastbourne, East Sussex)

Sophie Wells MBE. For services to Equestrianism. (Newark, Nottinghamshire)

David Robert Wheldon. For services to Advertising and Marketing. (London, Greater London)

Sandra Jane White. Lately National Lead for Dental Public Health, Public Health England. For services to Dental Public Health and Covid-19. (Northampton, Northamptonshire)

Max Antony Whitlock MBE. For services to Gymnastics. (Bulphan, Essex)

Katrina Joan Williams. Head, Office and Travel Solutions, Crown Commercial Service. For Public Service. (Mansfield, Nottinghamshire)

Dr Douglas Andrew Wilson. Chief Scientist, Environment Agency. For services to Environmental Research and the Covid-19 Response. (Wotton-under-Edge, Gloucestershire)

Peter Wilson. For services to Classical Ballet. (London, Greater London)

Julius Peregrine Harold Shepherd Wolff-Ingham. Head of Marketing and Fundraising, The Salvation Army, UK and Republic of Ireland. For services to Charitable Fundraising. (London, Greater London)

Derek Andrew Wood. Head, Retirement Services Assurance, Department for Work and Pensions. For services to Pensioners. (Ashington, Northumberland)

Heather Jean Wood. Registrar, House of Commons. For services to the House of Commons. (London, Greater London)

Sarah Jane Wren MBE. Chief Executive Officer, Hertfordshire Independent Living Service. For services to Older and Disabled People in Hertfordshire. (Hitchin, Hertfordshire)

Members of the Order of the British Empire (MBE)

Marie Addison. Regional Community and Sustainability Manager, Northern Trains Ltd. For services to the community in Northumberland. (Newcastle upon Tyne, Tyne and Wear)

Oyebanji Adeyemi Adewumi. Lately Associate Director of Inclusion, Barts Health NHS Trust. For services to the NHS and to Diversity. (London, Greater London)

Doreen Muriel Kinbarra Agutter. For services to the History of Meriden and Warwickshire. (Balsall Common, West Midlands)

Abigail Adwoa Boatemaa Agyei. Lately Senior Policy Adviser, People, Places and Communities, Department for Levelling Up, Housing and Communities. For Public Service. (London, Greater London)

Zulkifl Ahmed. Lately Special Educational Needs and Disability Group Manager, Worcestershire County Council. For services to Education and to Young People. (Walsall, West Midlands)

Morenike Olubukunola Ajayi. Founder, Career Nuggets. For services to Race Equality and Inclusion. (Gravesend, Kent)

Jayne Elizabeth Aldridge. Director for the Student Experience, University of Sussex and lately Chair, AMOSSHE. For services to Students in Higher Education. (Horsham, West Sussex)

Dr Rhoda Allison. Associate Director of Nursing and Professional Practice, Torbay and South Devon NHS Foundation Trust. For services to Physiotherapy. (Torbay, Devon)

Karen Jane Almond. For services to Women’s Rugby Union Football. (Abroad)

Graeme Anderson. Lately Lead Events Planning Officer, Tayside Division, Police Scotland. For services to Event Planning and to Law and Order in Dundee. (Monifieth, Angus)

Professor Diana Anderson. Professor of Biomedical Sciences, University of Bradford. For services to Genetic and Reproductive Toxicology. (Bradford, West Yorkshire)

Dr Wendy Jane Anne Anderson. Respiratory Consultant, Northern Health and Social Care Trust. For services to Healthcare, particularly during Covid-19. (Bangor, County Down)

Samantha Kate Anderson. Senior Policy Adviser, Pensions and Savings Tax, H.M. Treasury. For Public Service. (London, Greater London)

Freya Anderson. For services to Swimming. (Wirral, Merseyside)

John Linden Archibald. Hall Porter, Old College, Royal Military Academy Sandhurst. For services to Defence. (Crowthorne, Berkshire)

Dr Seema Safia Arif. For services to Health Care amongst the Black, Asian and Minority Ethnic Community. (Cardiff, South Glamorgan)

Roger Colin Armstrong. For services to Storytelling in Northern Ireland. (London, Greater London)

Michael Frederick Asante. Co-founder, Boy Blue. For services to Hip-Hop Dance and Music. (London, Greater London)

Gregory Antonio Ashby. Director of Operations, Money A&E. For services to Disadvantaged People and Social Enterprise. (London, Greater London)

Syima Aslam. Founder, Chief Executive Officer and Artistic Director, Bradford Literature Festival. For services to Literature. (Bradford, West Yorkshire)

David Gwynne Backhouse. Chair of Governors, Grove Primary School, Mayfield School, Barley Lane Primary School, and Redbridge Primary School, London Borough of Redbridge. For services to Education. (London, Greater London)

Margaret Po Ling Bailey. Occupational Psychologist, Royal Air Force Recruitment and Selection. For services to Aircrew Assessment and Aptitude Testing. (Oasby, Grantham, Lincolnshire)

Matthew James Baker. Trustee, Children in Need. For charitable and voluntary services to Fundraising. (Buckland Common, Buckinghamshire)

Dr Subramaniam Balachandran. Doctor and Lead, Cross Infection, Cardiff and Vale University Health Board. For services to the NHS during Covid-19. (Cardiff, South Glamorgan)

Ashley Banjo. For services to Dance. (Bicknacre, Essex)

Darren Barker. Principal Conservation Officer, Great Yarmouth Borough Council and Managing Director, Great Yarmouth Preservation Trust. For services to Heritage. (Catfield, Norfolk)

Juliette Barker. Business Readiness Lead, Leicester, HM Revenue and Customs. For Public Service. (Countesthorpe, Leicestershire)

Dennis Morris Barnett. For services to Vulnerable People in Essex. (Colchester, Essex)

Gareth John Batty. Chief Executive Officer, FareShare, Yorkshire. For services to the Charity Sector. (Eckington, Derbyshire)

Laura Catherine Baxter. For services to the Special Olympics. (Perth, Perth and Kinross)

Professor Laura Charlotte Bear. Professor and Head, Department of Anthropology, London School of Economics. For services to Anthropology during Covid-19. (London, Greater London)

Malcolm Ellis Bell. Chief Executive, Visit Cornwall. For services to Tourism in South West England, particularly during Covid-19. (Truro, Cornwall)

Gary Bennett. Patron, Show Racism The Red Card. For services to Anti-Racism in Football. (Houghton-le-Spring, Tyne and Wear)

Alan Richard Benson. Chair, Transport for All. For services to Public Transport for People with Disabilities. (London, Greater London)

Sushma Bhanot. For services to Wellbeing and the community in Chigwell, Essex, particularly during Covid-19. (Chigwell, Essex)

Ayaz Mazeed Bhuta. For services to Wheelchair Rugby. (Bolton, Greater Manchester)

Sharman Birtles JP DL. For services to Charity and the community in Greater Manchester. (Manchester, Greater Manchester)

Stuart Bithell. For services to Sailing. (Poole, Dorset)

Joe Blackman. For services to the Economy and Charity. (London, Greater London)

Michelle Dawn Blanchard. Lately Executive Principal, Dixons Academies Trust, Bradford. For services to Education. (Bingley, West Yorkshire)

Matthew Philip Bolshaw. Member, Secretariat for the General Aviation, All-Party Parliamentary Group. For services to Aviation Safety. (Letchmore Heath, Hertfordshire)

Antoine-Philippe Boo. First Secretary Migration and Borders, British Embassy Paris. For services to UK Border Security. (Whitstable, Kent)

Sarah Boyle. Team Leader, Ministry of Defence. For services to Defence. (London, Greater London)

Anthony Ross Bradley. For services to the community in Newtown Linford and Birstall, Leicestershire. (Newtown Linford, Leicestershire)

Jane Rosalind Bradshaw. For services to Charity in North East England. (Stockton-on-Tees, County Durham)

Margaret Emma Bravo. Manager, St Peter’s Pre-School, Carlisle. For services to Education. (Carlisle, Cumbria)

Dr Peter Richard Briggs. For services to Judo. (Portstewart, County Londonderry)

Frank Bright. For services to Holocaust Education. (Ipswich, Suffolk)

Ezechi David Michael Britton. Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer, Code Untapped. For services to Diversity and to Young People. (London, Greater London)

Peter Broadbent. Director and Conductor, Joyful Company of Singers. For services to Music. (Enfield, Greater London)

Michael Tom Bromby. Boxing Coach. For services to Boxing and the community in Hull. (London, East Riding of Yorkshire)

Pawlet Brookes. Founder and Artistic Director, Serendipity Arts UK Ltd. For services to the Arts. (St. Mawes, Cornwall)

Jonathan Broom-Edwards. For services to Athletics. (Loughborough, Leicestershire)

Melanie Janine Brown. Patron, Women’s Aid. For services to Charitable Causes and Vulnerable Women. (Leeds, West Yorkshire)

Jonathan Brownlee. For services to Triathlon. (Bramhope, West Yorkshire)

Elizabeth Mary Buchanan. Ward Manager, Respiratory Ward, Altnagelvin Hospital. For services to Nursing in Northern Ireland, particularly during Covid-19. (Londonderry, County Londonderry)

Dr Robert Franklin Bud. Keeper Emeritus and Museologist, The Science Museum. For services to The Science Museum and Northern Industrial Heritage. (London, Greater London)

Sofia Buncy. Founder, Muslim Women in Prison Project. For services to Prisoners and the community in Bradford, West Yorkshire. (Huddersfield, West Yorkshire)

Reverend Steven Leo Bunting. For charitable services to the community in Swansea. (Swansea, West Glamorgan)

Robert James Burrows. Lately Branch Staff Member, Nationwide. For services to the Financial Sector and to the community in Bath during Covid-19. (Stonehouse, Gloucestershire)

Arjmund Jabeen Butt. For services to HM Revenue and Customs and the BAME Community. (Bradford, West Yorkshire)

Ellen Frances Buttrick. For services to Rowing. (Henley-on-Thames, Oxfordshire)

John Frederick Leonard Caiger. Cadet Executive Officer, Essex Army Cadet Force. For services to Young People in Essex. (Colchester, Essex)

Hilda Campbell. Chief Executive, COPE Scotland. For services to Mental Health and Wellbeing in the Community in Scotland during Covid-19. (Glasgow, Glasgow)

Professor Lucy Jane Carpenter. Professor of Atmospheric Chemistry, University of York. For services to Atmospheric Chemistry. (York, North Yorkshire)

Andrew Carwood. Founder Director, The Cardinall’s Musick, and Director of Music, St Paul’s Cathedral. For services to Choral Music. (London, Greater London)

Julian MacLeod Paul Cash. Chair, Community Furniture Aid. For services to Homeless People in Bridgend. (Bridgend, Bridgend)

Wendy Casson. Lately Head Teacher, Educational Diversity, Blackpool. For services to Education. (Thornton Cleveleys, Lancashire)

Jordan Michael Catchpole. For services to Swimming. (Beccles, Suffolk)

Louis Cayer. Tennis Coach. For services to Tennis. (London, Greater London)

Rabbi Albert Sebastian Chait. For services to the Jewish Community and to Charity in West Yorkshire, particularly during Covid-19. (Leeds, West Yorkshire)

Professor Iain Leslie Campbell Chapple. Professor, Periodontology and Head of Research, Institute of Clinical Sciences, College of Medical and Dental Studies, University of Birmingham and Consultant, Restorative Dentistry, Birmingham Community Healthcare Foundation NHS Trust. For services to Oral and Dental Health. (Shelfield, Warwickshire)

Brian Chenier. Support Officer, Prosthetics, Blesma. For services to Disabled Veterans. (Colchester, Essex)

Jane Heather Chiodini. Travel Health Specialist Nurse. For services to Training and Development in Travel Medicine. (London, Greater London)

Christine Rutherford Chisholm. Founder Trustee, New Jumbulance Travel Trust. For services to Philanthropy and Charitable Causes. (Romsey, Hampshire)

Joseph Choong. For services to Modern Pentathlon. (Bath, Somerset)

Anita Choudhrie. Founder, Path to Success. For services to Disability Sports. (London, Greater London)

Matthew John Clark. Lately Chief of Staff, Scottish Liberal Democrats, Scottish Parliament. For services to Politics. (Ladybank, Fife)

William John Clarke. Leader, Gedling Borough Council. For services to Local Government in Nottinghamshire. (Carlton, Nottinghamshire)

Howard Morgan Clarke. Research Director, Morgan Innovation and Technology. For services to Business and Entrepreneurship. (Liss, Hampshire)

Susan Elizabeth Clarke. Managing Director, Morgan Innovation and Technology. For services to Business and Engineering. (Liss, Hampshire)

Peter Roland Henry Clifford TD. For services to Sport, to Charity and to the community in Frampton on Severn, Gloucestershire. (Frampton on Severn, Gloucestershire)

Alan Clifton. Virtual School Head, National Association of Virtual School Heads. For services to Children in Care. (Yarm, North Yorkshire)

Victoria Laura Elizabeth Cochrane. Director of Midwifery, Chelsea and Westminster Hospital NHS Foundation Trust. For services to Midwifery. (London, Greater London)

Jonathan Coggan. For services to Wheelchair Rugby. (Hertford, Hertfordshire)

Paulette Cohen. Head, Diversity and Inclusion, Barclays. For services to Business, and to Diversity and Inclusion. (London, Greater London)

Roger George Cohen. Lifeboat Operations Manager, Brighton Lifeboat Station and Newhaven Lifeboat Station. For services to the RNLI and to Charity. (Brighton, East Sussex)

Luke Berenger Collet-Fenson. Senior Private Secretary to the Chief Medical Officer, Department of Health and Social Care. For Public Service during Covid-19. (Ely, Cambridgeshire)

Laura Collett. For services to Equestrianism. (Cheltenham, Gloucestershire)

Michaela Collins. For services to the community in Glasgow during Covid-19. (Glasgow, Glasgow)

Nicola Catherine Colson. Head of Dose Sharing, Vaccine Taskforce, Department for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy. For services to Global Health. (London, Greater London)

Bernadette Conlon. President and lately Chief Executive, START. For services to Mental Health and to Disadvantaged Communities in Salford, Greater Manchester. (Manchester, Greater Manchester)

John Arthur Cooke. Board Secretary, English National Opera. For services to Opera. (London, Greater London)

Christopher Cookson. Customer Delivery Hub Technician, John Lewis and Partners. For Voluntary and Charitable Services. (South Shields, Tyne and Wear)

Thomas Richard Cookson. Chairman, Physics Partners, Kent. For services to Education. (Wrotham, Kent)

Lieutenant Colonel (Rtd) Timothy Brian Jackson Coombe. For services to the community in Brampton, Cumbria. (Roweltown, Carlisle, Cumbria)

Barbara Anne Cooper. Corporate Director Growth, Environment and Transport, Kent County Council. For services to Transport and to the Covid-19 Response. (Crundale, Kent)

Lee Shane Cooper. Forest Research Worker, Forest Research. For services to Forestry. (Scarborough, North Yorkshire)

Yvonne Lucy Copley. Chief Executive, Kyra’s Women’s Project. For services to Women and to the community in York. (Easingwold, North Yorkshire)

Professor Alan Michael Cottenden. Emeritus Professor of Incontinence Technology, University College London. For services to Sufferers of Incontinence. (Bedford, Bedfordshire)

Dr Alan Charles Cotton. For services to the Arts in South West England. (Sidmouth, Devon)

David Ryan Cowling. For services to Wheelchair Rugby. (Matlock, Derbyshire)

Philippa Mary Cramer. Co-Founder, The Daily Hope. For services to Older and Vulnerable People, particularly during Covid-19. (Esher, Surrey)

Paul Samuel Creelman. Foster Carer and Support Worker, North Yorkshire. For services to Fostering and Youth Work. (Scarborough, North Yorkshire)

Brian Richard Crosby. Intelligence Manager, Home Office. For Public Service. (Abroad)

Brian Crosby. Chief Executive Officer, Coast and Vale Learning Trust. For services to Education in Yorkshire. (York, North Yorkshire)

Nicholas Cummins. For services to Wheelchair Rugby. (Leicester, Leicestershire)

Hilda May Dalziel. For services to Young People in the East End of Glasgow. (Clydebank, Dunbartonshire)

Simon Peter Darby. Social Worker, Young Lives vs Cancer. For services to Teenagers and Young Adults with Cancer in Northern Ireland. (Belfast, City of Belfast)

Edward Norman Darke. Councillor, Longbenton Ward, North Tyneside Council. For services to the community in North Tyneside. (Longbenton, Tyne and Wear)

Margaret Davenport. For services to Arts in the community in Suffolk. (Stowmarket, Suffolk)

Ian Alexander Davidson. Principal Teacher, Guidance, Elgin Academy. For services to Education in Moray. (Elgin, Moray)

John Iestyn Davies. Co-Founder and Chair, Cyber Wales. For services to the UK Cyber Ecosystem. (Brecon, Powys)

Sharon Louise Davies. Vice President, Regulatory and Public Affairs, DHL Express Europe. For services to Logistics. (Hurstpierpoint, West Sussex)

Alan George Davis. Lately Director, Human Resources, Organisational Development and Estates, South West Yorkshire Partnership NHS Foundation Trust. For services to the NHS, particularly during Covid-19. (Wakefield, West Yorkshire)

Phillip Dawe. Team Leader, Sir Keith Park Building Restoration Project, RAF Northolt. For voluntary service to Military Aviation Heritage. (London, Greater London)

Kathleen Mary Dawson. For services to Swimming and Women in Sport. (Stirling, Stirling and Falkirk)

Thomas William Darnton Dean. For services to Swimming. (Maidenhead, Berkshire)

John David Vernon Dent. For services to Veterans, Students and People with Disabilities. (Carluke, Lanarkshire)

Andrew Keith Gordon Denton. Lately Head, Hotel Services, Best Western Hotels. For charitable services to the NHS and to Vulnerable People during Covid-19. (Wetherby, West Yorkshire)

Dr Baljinder Singh Dhanda. Co-Chair, UK Cyber Security Council Formation Project. For services to Cyber Security. (Amersham, Buckinghamshire)

Narinderjit Dhandwar. Business Relationship Manager, Barclays. For services to the Business and Financial Sectors in the West Midlands during Covid-19. (Walsall, West Midlands)

Jeremy Dick. Woodland Officer, Forest Services. For services to Forestry. (York, North Yorkshire)

Clare Dickens. Senior Lecturer, Nursing Studies, Mental Health, University of Wolverhampton. For services to Education and Improving Suicide Awareness. (Wolverhampton, West Midlands)

Kevin Francis Dickens. Director of Resources, The Abbey School, Faversham, Kent. For services to Education. (Tankerton, Kent)

Ezekiel Graham Dodds. For Public Service to Communities across Northern Ireland. (Omagh, County Tyrone)

David Robert Martin Donaldson. For services to Charity and to the community in Northern Ireland. (Enniskillen, County Fermanagh)

Kenneth Ross Donaldson. Director of Services, South East Fermanagh Foundation. For services to the community in Northern Ireland. (Fivemiletown, County Tyrone)

Michael Brian Donegan. Founder and Chief Executive Officer, SpecialEffect. For services to Technology for the Disabled. (Chipping Norton, Oxfordshire)

Jill Alison Douglas (Jill Douglas Hogg). Sport Presenter. For services to Sport and Charity. (Cheltenham, Gloucestershire)

Kathryn Mary Draper Garraway. For services to Broadcasting, Journalism and Charity. (London, Greater London)

Heather Drysdale. Lately Returns Engagement Team Leader, Home Office. For Public Service. (Horley, West Sussex)

John William Murray Duncan. For Political Service. (Drumoak, Aberdeenshire)

Maureen Elizabeth Dunn. For services to Drama and the Performing Arts in Northern Ireland. (Newtownabbey, County Antrim)

Thomas Gerard Dunn. Lately Founder and Chairman, Aeros Holdings Ltd. For services to Aviation. (Henley in Arden, Warwickshire)

Reece Dunn. For services to Swimming. (Plymouth, Devon)

Jeremond Emric During. Chief Executive Officer, Money A&E. For services to Disadvantaged People and Social Enterprise. (London, Greater London)

Jacqueline Anne Eason. Chair of Trustees, Leading Edge Academies Partnership, Cornwall. For services to Education. (Wadebridge, Cornwall)

Samia Claire Edmonds. For services to the Covid-19 response. (Penarth, Vale of Glamorgan)

Antonis Eleftheriou. Contract Director, Sovereign Base Areas, Sodexo. For services to Facilities Management in support of British Forces Cyprus. (Abroad)

Johnny Elford. Officer, National Crime Agency. For services to Law Enforcement. (London, Greater London)

Ian Martin Elgeti. Forensic Manager, Thames Valley Police. For Services to Policing. (Great Missenden, Buckinghamshire)

Dr Margaret Patricia Ellis. For services to Dementia Care and to the community in St Andrews, Fife. (Monifieth, Angus)

Sally Elizabeth Embree. Head, Technical Conservation Team, Historic England. For services to Heritage. (Bath, Somerset)

Mark Abayomi Esho. Director, Easy Internet Services Ltd and Easy Internet Solutions. For services to Business. (Leicester, Leicestershire)

Maxine Elisabeth Helen Joyce Espley. Executive Director, Care and Support, Green Square Accord. For services to Health and Social Care. (Sutton Coldfield, West Midlands)

William Delwyn Evans. Head, Enforcement Transformation, Driver and Vehicle Standards Agency. For services to Road Safety during Covid-19. (Woking, Surrey)

Michael Norman Gwynne Evans. Trustee, Wood Street Mission. For services to Charity and to Disadvantaged People in Manchester and Salford. (Cheadle Hulme, Greater Manchester)

Anna Vanda Laura Fairchild. For services to Women’s Martial Arts and to the NHS. (Leeds, West Yorkshire)

Paul John Fairie. Head of Operations, Lighthouse Laboratory Glasgow. For services to the NHS during Covid-19. (Renfrew, Renfrewshire)

Hedley Rhodes Featherstone. Centenary Delivery Executive, Civil Service Sports Council. For services to Civil Service Sport and Volunteering. (London, Greater London)

Monica Mary Fitzpatrick (She/Her). Deputy Principal, Equality and LGBT Policy Unit, Department for Communities, Northern Ireland Executive. For services to Equality and LGBT Rights and voluntary services to Law and Order. (Belfast, City of Belfast)

Edith Mary Adelaide Fleck. For services to the Community in Northern Ireland. (Lisburn, County Antrim)

Susan Deborah Fleet. Managing Director, Lea Graham Associates. For services to Music, to Charity and to Fundraising. (Burgess Hill, West Sussex)

Lucy Fletcher. Senior Trial Manager, University of Oxford. For services to Clinical Trials. (Abingdon, Oxfordshire)

Dylan James Fletcher-Scott. For services to Sailing. (Portland, Dorset)

Anya Francis. For services to Young People in Durham through Swimming. (Hetton Le Hole, Northumberland)

Katherine Elizabeth French. For services to Modern Pentathlon. (Chapmanslade, Wiltshire)

Tara Chand Garlo. Paralegal Assistant, Crown Prosecution Service. For Public Service. (London, Greater London)

Imelda Gavin. Compliance Officer, HM Revenue and Customs. For services to the Excise Compliance Strategy. (Belfast, City of Belfast)

Seamus Patrick Gaynor. Company Secretary, The Birmingham Children’s Trust. For services to Children’s Social Care and to Education. (Sutton Coldfield, West Midlands)

Helen Elizabeth Gibson. Managing Director, Agencia Consulting Ltd. For services to International Trade. (Hessle, East Riding of Yorkshire)

Kenneth Gibson. National Head of Safeguarding, NHS England and NHS Improvement. For services to Leadership in Healthcare. (London, Greater London)

Piers Alexander Gilliver. For services to Fencing. (Gloucester, Gloucestershire)

Charles Peter Meredith Girling. For services to the Housing Sector and to Charity. (Honiton, Devon)

Marcia Glanvill. Administrative Support, HM Revenue and Customs. For services to Workplace Wellness and to the community in Merseyside. (Lydiate, Merseyside)

Tabitha Goldstaub. Chair, AI Council and Co-Founder CogX. For services to the Artificial Intelligence sector. (London, Greater London)

Hannah Rebecca Goldthorpe. For services to Vulnerable People and to the community in Blackburn, Lancashire. (Blackburn, Lancashire)

Barry Macdonald Graham. Senior Rail Adviser, Northern Trains. For services to the Rail Industry. (Pontefract, North Yorkshire)

Reverend Dr Samuel Grant. For services to the community in Carrickfergus, County Antrim. (Carrickfergus, County Antrim)

Dr Allison Josephine Gray. For services to St John Ambulance in Northern Ireland. (Newtownabbey, County Antrim)

Ian Green. Section Manager, Nissan Training, Global Training Centre and Nissan Skills Foundation. For services to Apprenticeships and to STEM skills. (Houghton le Spring, Tyne and Wear)

Richard Terence Greer. Forensic Case Manager, Police Service of Northern Ireland. For services to Policing and to the community in Northern Ireland. (Belfast, City of Belfast)

Professor Simon David Gregory DL. Deputy Medical Director, Primary and Integrated Care, Health Education England and General Practitioner, King Edward Road Surgery, Northampton. For services to General Practice. (Northampton, Northamptonshire)

William John Griffiths. Director, Milton Keynes Museum. For services to Museums and to the community in Milton Keynes, Buckinghamshire. (Milton Keynes, Buckinghamshire)

Kylie Grimes. For services to Wheelchair Rugby. (Farnham, Surrey)

Helena Grzesk. Chief Operating Officer, British Beauty Council. For services to the Beauty Industry. (Manchester, Greater Manchester)

James Guy. For services to Swimming. (Bath, Somerset)

Max Arthur Secret Hacon. Lately Deputy Director, Covid-19 Response Programme, HM Revenue and Customs. For services to the Covid-19 Response. (Whitley Bay, Tyne and Wear)

Andrew Michael Haigh. For services to the Arts. (Stamford, Rutland)

Professor Euan Jonathan Hails. For services to Children and Young People’s Mental Health in Wales. (Swansea, West Glamorgan)

Graeme Morris Hamilton. Deputy UK Chief Commissioner, Scouts. For services to Young People. (Rutherglen, Lanarkshire)

Professor Steven Paul Hams. Chief Nurse, Gloucestershire Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust. For services to Nursing. (Lechlade on Thames, Gloucestershire)

Professor Simon Peter Harding. Chair Professor, Clinical Ophthalmology, University of Liverpool. For services to the Prevention of Blindness. (Liverpool, Merseyside)

Geoffrey Hardwicke. Team Leader, Hydrometry and Telemetry, Environment Agency. For services to Hydrometry. (Wimborne, Dorset)

Sister Margaret Catherine Harlock. Chair of Governors, St Brendan’s Sixth Form College, Bristol. For services to Further Education. (Bristol, Somerset)

Sydney Robert Harris. Chairman, Festival of Brass and Voices. For services to Community Music in Scotland and to Cancer Research UK. (Buckie, Banffshire)

John Sampson Harris. Chair, British Shooting. For services to Sport. (Reading, Berkshire)

Neil Harris. Senior Officer, Counterfeit Currency, National Crime Agency. For services to Law Enforcement. (London, Greater London)

Karime Hassan. Chief Executive and Growth Director, Exeter City Council. For services to Local Government. (Devon, Devon)

Professor Richard John Haynes. Professor of Renal Medicine and Clinical Trials, University of Oxford. For services to Global Health. (Oxford, Oxfordshire)

Deena Heaney. Dementia Care Specialist, Derby. For services to Dementia Care. (Derby, Derbyshire)

Charlotte Sarah Henshaw. For services to Canoeing. (Sutton in Ashfield, Nottinghamshire)

Gareth Robert Armstrong Hetherington. Temporary Chair, Governing Body, SERC. For services to Further Education. (Belfast, City of Belfast)

Christopher David Hickford. Founder and Chief Executive Officer, The Eikon Charity. For services to Vulnerable Young People and to Charity in Surrey. (Addlestone, Surrey)

Adam Christopher Hills. Presenter and Comedian. For services to Paralympic Sport and Disability Awareness. (London, Greater London)

Angela Holdsworth. Chief Executive Officer, The Sea View Trust, Lancashire. For services to Children and Young People with Special Educational Needs. (Rossendale, Lancashire)

Stephen Anthony Holland. Assistant Manager, England National Football Team. For services to Association Football. (Leatherhead, Surrey)

Dr Helen Brewster Holman. Lately Headteacher, Orchard School, Bristol. For services to Education. (Wotton under Edge, Gloucestershire)

Paul Mayo Holt. For services to International Trade, to Education, and to the UK’s PPE Supply Chain. (Ayston, Rutland)

Anna Hopkin. For services to Swimming. (Loughborough, Leicestershire)

Barry Horne. Chief Executive Officer, Activity Alliance. For services to Inclusivity in Sport. (Nottingham, Nottinghamshire)

Heather Sara Houston. Lecturer, Belfast Metropolitan College. For services to Further Education and Older People in Northern Ireland. (Newtownards, County Down)

Cherylee Houston. Actress. For services to Drama and to People with Disabilities. (Manchester, Greater Manchester)

Michael Peter Howes-Roberts. For services to Government Technology, particularly during the Covid-19 Response. (Otley, Tyne and Wear)

Marilyn Hubbard. Chair of Trustees, Inspiring Futures through Learning Multi-Academy Trust, Milton Keynes. For services to Education. (Olney, Buckinghamshire)

Paul Clifford Hugill. Owner and Head Chef, The Priory Hotel, Louth. For services to People with Learning Difficulties. (Louth, Lincolnshire)

Charlene Patricia Hunter. Founder and Chief Executive Officer, Coding Black Females. For services to Technology and Diversity. (London, Greater London)

Sonja Ute Huxham. Basic Skills Development Manager, Army Training Regiment. For services to Military Education. (Winchester, Hampshire)

Tony Hyland. Senior National Account Manager, Department for Work and Pensions. For services to Disadvantaged People. (London, Greater London)

Dr Adaeze Ifezulike. General Practitioner. For services to Health Inequalities in Black, Asian and Minority Ethnic Communities in Scotland. (Aberdeen, Aberdeen)

Rashid Tahir Iqbal. Chief Executive Officer, The Winch. For services to Young People. (London, Greater London)

Jayne Elizabeth Jardine. Chief Executive Officer, The Rise Partnership, London. For services to Education and SEND. (London, Greater London)

Calum George Jarvis. For services to Swimming. (Bath, Somerset)

Oliver Brendan Jeffers. Author and Illustrator. For services to the Arts. (Holywood, County Down)

Angela Johnson. Supply Chain Manager, Wm Morrison Supermarkets PLC. For services to the Food Supply Chain. (Leeds, West Yorkshire)

Claudette Elaine Johnson. Co-founder, BLK Art Group. For services to Art. (London, Greater London)

Paul Mark Johnston. Head Coach and Project Manager, Monkstown Amateur Boxing Club. For services to Sport and to the community in County Antrim. (Newtownabbey, County Antrim)

David Jonathan. Director, Grassroots Programme, Luton Council of Faiths and Near Neighbours Programme. For services to Community Cohesion and Interfaith Relations in Luton, Bedfordshire. (Luton, Bedfordshire)

Helen Jones. Chief Executive, MindOut. For services to LGBTQ+ Mental Health. (Seaford, East Sussex)

Jamie Daniel Peter Jones-Buchanan. For services to Rugby League Football and the community in Leeds. (Leeds, West Yorkshire)

Gary Michael Jordan. Chair, Mansfield and Ashfield 2020 Business Club and Executive Business Coach. For services to the Economy and to the Community in Mansfield and Ashfield, Nottinghamshire. (Mansfield Woodhouse, Nottinghamshire)

Annette Constance Joseph. Founder, Diverse and Equal. For services to Technology. (Eccles, Greater Manchester)

Dr Agnes Aranka Kaposi FREng. For services to Holocaust Education and Awareness. (London, Greater London)

Professor Nazira Karodia. Lately Professor of Science Education, University of Wolverhampton. For services to the Chemical Sciences. (Edinburgh, Edinburgh)

Tully Alicia Jacqueline Kearney. For services to Swimming. (Walsall, West Midlands)

Dior Adelle Kelly. Relationship Manager, Virgin Money. For services to the Financial Sector during Covid-19. (Glasgow, Glasgow)

Neil Emile Elias Kenlock. Co-Founder, Choice FM. For services to Media. (London, Greater London)

Erin Kennedy. For services to Rowing. (Henley-on-Thames, Oxfordshire)

Siobhan Mary Kenny. Chief Executive, Radiocentre. For services to Commercial Radio and Young People. (London, Greater London)

Rebecca Ann Kershaw. For services to the community in Oldham. (Todmorden, West Yorkshire)

Mumtaz Khan. For services to tackling Food Poverty in the UK and Abroad. (London, Greater London)

Qamar Mahmood Khan. Professor of Paediatric Cardiology, Guy’s and St Thomas’ Hospitals Foundation Trust. For services to Paediatric Cardiology and Charity. (London, Greater London)

Kaneez Khan. Coordinator, Near Neighbours, West Yorkshire. For services to Interfaith Relations, particularly during Covid-19. (Bingley, West Yorkshire)

Bibi Rabbiyah Khan. President, London Islamic Cultural Society. For services to Local Government and Community Cohesion. (London, Greater London)

Reynold James Kirk. For services to the North Irish Horse Regimental Association and to the Carrickfergus Community Heritage Project. (Bangor, County Down)

Pravesh Kumar. For services to Theatre. (Slough, Berkshire)

Edwina Jayne Langley. Lead Attendance Officer, Birmingham City Council. For services to Education. (Telford, Shropshire)

Joanne Mary Lappin. Chief Executive of Cumbria LEP. For services to the Economy in Cumbria. (Warrington, Cheshire)

Hardip Parkesh Singh Lawana. Senior Officer, Border Force, Home Office. For services to Border Security and to Workplace Wellbeing. (London, Greater London)

Timothy John Lawler. Chief Executive, Sports Aid. For services to Sport for Young People. (Tadworth, Surrey)

Alan Leslie Laws. Vice President, British Canoeing. For services to Canoeing. (Coningsby, Lincolnshire)

Jessica Learmonth. For services to Triathlon. (Leeds, West Yorkshire)

Simon Norris Lee. Group Chief Executive, Civil Service Sports Council. For services to Sport and Wellbeing. (Crickhowell, Powys)

Matthew Lee. For services to Diving. (London, Greater London)

Janet Belinda Lefley. Community Manager, The Romsey School, Hampshire. For services to Education. (Lifton, Devon)

Dr Vivienne Catherine Lennox. Chair of Governors, Suffield Park Infant and Nursery School, Norfolk. For services to Education. (Cromer, Norfolk)

Henry Lewis. Honorary Vice President, The Magic Circle. For services to Fundraising and Charitable Causes. (London, Greater London)

Emma Ruth Lindley. Co-Founder, Women in Identity. For services to promoting Diversity and Inclusion in the Digital Identity Sector in the UK and Abroad. (High Wycombe, Buckinghamshire)

Beverley Little (Mark Little). For services to Victims of Modern Slavery. (Norwich, Norfolk)

Cynthia Lloyd (Cyndy Lloyd). For services to Young People in Cheshire. (Northwich, Cheshire)

Sanjay Lobo. Chief Executive Officer and Founder, OnHand. For services to Older People, particularly during Covid-19. (London, Greater London)

Trevor William Lockhart. Chief Executive, Fane Valley Co-Operative Society Limited. For services to the Agri-Food Industry and to the Economy in Northern Ireland. (Markethill, County Armagh)

James Lovett. Team Leader, Ministry of Defence. For services to Defence. (London, Greater London)

Tracy Luke. Chair of Governors, Turner Free School, Folkestone, Kent. For services to Education. (Hawkinge, Kent)

Fiona Louise Mackenzie. Founder, We Can’t Consent to This. For services to Raising Awareness of Sexual Violence Against Women. (London, Greater London)

James Mackie JP. Chair, Lifeboat Management Group, Southend-on-Sea Lifeboat Station. For services to the RNLI and to Charity. (Southend-on-Sea, Essex)

Paul Francis John Mackin. Town Councillor and Mayor, Shefford Town, Bedfordshire. For services to Local Government. (Shefford, Bedfordshire)

Mairead Mackle. Founder and Chief Executive Officer, Tarasis Enterprises. For services to Economic Development in Northern Ireland. (Armagh, County Armagh)

Frederick George Magee. For services to Association Football in East Belfast. (Belfast, City of Belfast)

Anne Mairead Maguire. Lately Project Lead Digital Admissions, Education Authority Northern Ireland. For services to Education. (Portadown, County Armagh)

Munir Faizal Mamujee. Managing Director, m2r Education, For services to Education and Exports. (Wakefield, West Yorkshire)

Susan Lesley Manns. Director, Sue Manns Associates. For services to Planning. (Church Stretton, Shropshire)

George Lennox Marcar. Driver Policy Implementation Manager, Transport for London. For services to Transport in London. (Rochester, Kent)

Patricia Ann Marchiori. Lately Chair of Trustees, Ambitions Academy Trust, Poole. For services to Education. (Bournemouth, Dorset)

Nicholas Peter Marsh. Consultant Forensic Imaging Practitioner, Metropolitan Police Service. For services to Policing. (Farnham, Surrey)

Dr Marie Eileen Marshall. Nurse Consultant for Transition, Manchester University NHS Foundation Trust. For services to Children and Young People’s Health. (Stockport, Greater Manchester)

Daniel William Munro Martin. For services to Libraries and to Heritage in Scotland. (Kirkintilloch, Dunbartonshire)

Selby William Martin. Chair and Trustee, Shropshire Branch, Council for the Protection of Rural England. For services to the community in Shropshire. (Shrewsbury, Shropshire)

Marc William Masey. Senior Private Secretary to the Chief Medical Officer, Department for Health and Social Care. For Public Service during Covid-19. (London, Greater London)

Susan Jabeena Maslin. For services to Modern Pentathlon. (Beaminster, Dorset)

Arron John Maspero. Programme Delivery Manager, Census Field Devices, Office for National Statistics. For services to Census 2021 Field Operations. (Fareham, Hampshire)

Jacqueline Maxwell. Head, Customer Relations, SSE. For services to the Energy Supply Industry. (Broughty Ferry, City of Dundee)

Janet McAlister. Lately Lead Officer, School Catering Service, Education Authority Northern Ireland. For services to Education in Northern Ireland. (Banbridge, County Down)

Laurence McBreen. For services to the Social Work Sector in South Wales. (Cardiff, South Glamorgan)

Margaret Pearl McBride. Vice Principal, Bangor Academy and Sixth Form College, Northern Ireland. For services to Education. (Downpatrick, County Down)

Professor Jackie McCoy. Professor, Management Development and Associate Dean for Global Engagement, Ulster University. For services to Higher Education, to Business and to the Arts. (Belfast, City of Belfast)

Janet Marjorie McDermott. Lately Head of Membership, Women’s Aid Federation, England. For services to the Prevention of Violence against Women and Girls. (Sheffield, South Yorkshire)

Stuart Rainey McDonald. Head of Demographic Assumptions and Methodology, Lloyds Banking Group. For services to Public Health. (London, Greater London)

Thomas Bruce McEwen. For services to Equestrianism. (Tetbury, Gloucestershire)

Roger Colin McFarland. For services to the community in Chelmsford, Essex. (Chelmsford, Essex)

Angela Mary Veronica McIntyre DL. For services to the Foyle Hospice and the community in County Londonderry. (Londonderry, County Londonderry)

Kay McIntyre. Youth Support and Participation, Young People Manager, East Cheshire Council. For services to Children and Young People. (Bidulph, Staffordshire)

Eilidh Jane McIntyre. For services to Sailing. (Portland, Dorset)

Norman McKinley. Executive Director, UK Operations, British Red Cross. For services to the Covid-19 Response. (Belfast, City of Belfast)

William James McLarnin. For services to Scouting and Voluntary Service in County Down. (Hillsborough, County Down)

Lynne McLeod-Finch (Lynne Baird). Founder, Daniel Baird Foundation. For charitable service. (Birmingham, West Midlands)

Kamini Harshadbhai Mehta (Bina Mehta). Chair, KPMG UK. For services to Trade and Investments in the UK and Female Entrepreneurs. (London, Greater London)

Valerie Metcalfe. Lately Councillor, Essex County Council. For Political and Public Service. (Loughton, Essex)

Victoria Jane Miles DL. Chief Executive, Northamptonshire Community Foundation. For services to the Community in Northamptonshire during Covid-19. (Northants, Northamptonshire)

Terry Miller. Chief Executive Officer, Independent Living Agency. For services to People with Disabilities in the London Borough of Barking and Dagenham. (London, Greater London)

Owen Miller. For services to Athletics. (Dunfermline, Fife)

Richard Mills. For services to Law Enforcement. (Berkshire)

Carol Joan Moody. Foster Carer, Kent. For services to Foster Care. (Broadstairs, Kent)

Derek Richard Moody. Foster Carer, Kent. For services to Foster Care. (Broadstairs, Kent)

Christopher Mark Moore. Vice-Chair, Bletchley Park Trust and Chair, FightforSight. For charitable and voluntary services to Heritage and to Visually Impaired People. (Buckingham, Buckinghamshire)

Graham Moore. Lately Chair, Westfield Health Charitable Trust. For services to Charity. (Sheffield, South Yorkshire)

Jacqueline Mai Moore. For services to Girl Guiding in Northern Ireland. (Drumquin, County Tyrone)

Heather Rose Morrison. For services to Dementia Services, to Scouting and to the Community in Aberdeenshire. (Strachan, Kincardineshire)

Elizabeth Anne Morrison. Founder Member, Aberdeen Angus Quality Beef Ltd, Northern Ireland. For services to Agriculture. (Armagh, County Armagh)

Simon Christopher Aidan Morton. Deputy Chief Executive Officer, UK Sport. For services to Sport. (Wycombe, Buckinghamshire)

Kevin Moseley. Founder and Chief Executive Officer, SwimFin Ltd. For services to International Trade, to Investment and to Charity. (Wellingborough, Northamptonshire)

Dr Beth Mosley. Consultant Clinical Psychologist, Thurston Community College, West Suffolk, Norfolk and Suffolk NHS Foundation Trust. For services to Mental Health. (Bury St Edmunds, Suffolk)

Anne Mossop. Head, Parliamentary Health and Wellbeing Services. For services to Parliament. (London, Greater London)

Omeima Mudawi-Rowlings. For services to People with Disabilities in the Arts. (Brighton and Hove, East Sussex)

Mark Glenn Murphy. For services to Radio and to the community in Suffolk. (Felixstowe, Suffolk)

Karen Jean Napier. Chief Executive Officer, The Reading Agency. For services to Arts, to Culture, to Reading and to Public Libraries. (London, Greater London)

Christopher Paul Nash. For services to Dance and to Photography. (London, Greater London)

Sobia Iqbal Nawaz. Customer Service Manager, Santander. For services to the Financial Sector and to the community in the London Borough of Hounslow during Covid-19. (London, Greater London)

Simon Naresh Nayyar. For Political Service. (London, Greater London)

Colin Hugh Neill. Chief Executive, Hospitality Ulster. For services to the Hospitality Industry in Northern Ireland. (Larne, County Antrim)

Kathryn Newell. Lately Head, Business and Innovation, Government Office for Science. For services to Government Science. (London, Greater London)

Brian Geoffrey Newell. Chairman, Shackerley Holdings Group Limited. For services to the Tiling and Ceramics Industry. (Chorley, Lancashire)

Danny Lewis Newland. Custodial Manager, H.M. Prison Littlehey. For Public Service. (March, Cambridgeshire)

Angus Walter Graeme Nicoll. Lately Managing Director, Peter Greig & Co Ltd. For services to the Textile Industry. (Kennoway, Fife)

Pretty Nkiwane. Social Care and Service Manager, Hertfordshire Children Services. For services to Children’s Social Care during Covid-19. (Hatfield, Hertfordshire)

Joanne Patricia Norry. Director, Library and Student Services, Leeds Beckett University. For services to Higher Education and to Social Inclusion. (Sheffield, South Yorkshire)

Berendina Jill Norton. Professor of Music, Royal Military School of Music. For Services to Music. (West Byfleet, Surrey)

Kevin Barnaby Nutt. For services to Young People through Sport and the Duke of Edinburgh Awards. (Reading, Berkshire)

Patrick Nyarumbu. Executive Director of Strategy, People and Partnerships, Birmingham and Solihull Mental Health NHS Foundation Trust. For services to Nursing. (Stafford, Staffordshire)

Diane O’Donnell. Work Coach, Laurieston Jobcentre Plus, Department for Work and Pensions. For Public Service. (Glasgow, Glasgow)

Jacqueline Mary O’Hanlon. Director of Learning, Royal Shakespeare Company. For services to the Arts. (Birmingham, West Midlands)

Denise Rosemary O’Leary. Founder, Purpol Marketing. For services to the Construction Industry and Entrepreneurs in South West England and Wales. (Chippenham, Wiltshire)

Natalie O’Rourke. Proprietor, Park Lane Stables Riding for the Disabled. For services to People with Disabilities and to the community in Teddington, London Borough of Richmond upon Thames. (London, Greater London)

Roger Oakley. Fundraiser, Lord’s Taverners. For services to Charitable Fundraising for Children with Disabilities. (London, Greater London)

Natalie Abigail Ojevah. Programmes Manager, Barclays. For services to Business Development, and to Diversity and Inclusion. (London, Greater London)

Peter Oldham. County Vice President, Tame Valley Birmingham Scouts. For service to Scouting in the West Midlands. (Walsall, West Midlands)

Sarah Osborne. Branch Support Manager, National Crime Agency. For services to Law Enforcement. (London, Greater London)

Dr Angelina Gillian Osborne. For services to Cultural Heritage. (London, Greater London)

Sayyed Osman. Strategic Director of Adults and Health, Blackburn with Darwen Borough Council. For services to the community in East Lancashire. (Blackburn, Lancashire)

Judith Anne Owens. Chief Executive, Titanic Belfast. For services to Tourism. (Belfast, City of Belfast)

Dr Dean Hugh Pallant. For services to the community through the Salvation Army. (London, Greater London)

Susan Elizabeth Parish. Business and Community Manager, Park Community School, Havant, Hampshire. For services to Education. (Bordon, Hampshire)

Sheila Parker. For services to Women’s Football and to Charity. (Chorley, Lancashire)

Elizabeth Parkes. For services to Climate Change and Environmental Protection. (Bristol, City of Bristol)

Dr Adele Parks. Author. For services to Literature. (Guildford, Surrey)

Stephen Parry. For services to Swimming. (Manchester, Greater Manchester)

Phoebe Paterson Pine. For services to Archery. (Cirencester, Gloucestershire)

Rosalind Mary Paul. Chief Executive Officer and Artistic Director, Scene and Heard. For charitable services to Theatre, to Young People and to Families in Somers Town, London Borough of Camden. (St Albans, Hertfordshire)

George William Paul. For services to British Horseracing Heritage. (Ipswich, Suffolk)

Dr Sheila Pearson (Sheila Kanani). Education, Outreach and Diversity Manager, Royal Astronomical Society. For services to Astronomy and to Diversity in Physics. (Fylde, Lancashire)

Daniel Dean Pembroke. For services to Athletics. (Hereford, Herefordshire)

Dr Robert Brian Perks. Lead Curator, Oral History and Director of National Life Stories, British Library. For services to Libraries, to the National Archives and to Oral History, particularly during Covid-19. (Sevenoaks, Kent)

Hilary Elizabeth Perrin. Lately Director, Regional Organisation, The Labour Party. For Political Service. (Maidstone, Kent)

Zaron Perry. Lately Principal, Trinity Nursery School, Bangor, Northern Ireland. For services to Pre-School Education. (Bangor, County Down)

Ian McGregor Philip. For services to the community in Dunning, Perthshire. (Perth, Perth and Kinross)

Isaac Adolphus Phillip. Trade Capability Adviser, Department for International Trade. For services to International Trade. (London, Greater London)

Kim Phillips. Head of Catering and Facilities Services, Rotherham Metropolitan Borough Council. For Public Service. (Rotherham, South Yorkshire)

Aaron David Phipps. For services to Wheelchair Rugby. (Southampton, Hampshire)

Jane Michelle Pickthall. Virtual School Head, North Tyneside. For services to Children and Families in Tyne and Wear. (Newcastle upon Tyne, Tyne and Wear)

Thomas Pidcock. For services to Cycling. (Leeds, West Yorkshire)

Angela Plummer. Lately Director, Adult Services, Swindon Borough Council. For services to Vulnerable People. (Crook, County Durham)

Robert Kenneth Polhill. Lately Leader, Halton Borough Council. For services to the community in Halton, Cheshire. (Widnes, Cheshire)

Richard David Port. Solicitor, George Green and Company, Cradley Heath, West Midlands. For services to Victims of Domestic Abuse. (Stourbridge, West Midlands)

David Porter. Security Officer, University of Sunderland. For services to University Security. (Sunderland, Tyne and Wear)

Stewart Colin Powell. For services to People with Polio in the UK and to the Criminal Justice System. (Bushey, Hertfordshire)

Sandra Beverley Prail. Governor, Brighton, Hove & Sussex Sixth Form College. For services to Education. (Kingston Gorse, West Sussex)

Lauren Louise Price. For services to Boxing. (Hengoed, Caerphilly)

Elizabeth Jane Pryor. Chief Executive Officer, The Anne Robson Trust. For services to End of Life Care. (Stevenage, Hertfordshire)

Irna Mumtaz Qureshi. Co-Founder, Bradford Literature Festival. For services to Heritage. (Bradford, West Yorkshire)

Avin Rabheru. Founder, Housekeep. For services to Entrepreneurship, and to Digital Innovation in the Cleaning Industry. (London, Greater London)

Lynne Radbone. Principal Paediatric Dietitian, Cambridge University Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust. For services to Sick and Premature Babies. (Huntington, Cambridgeshire)

Emma Raducanu. Tennis player. For services to Tennis. (Bromley, Kent)

Virinder Kuljit Kaur Rai. Business Manager, Against Violence and Abuse Charity. For services to the Charity Sector and to the communities in the London Borough of Redbridge and Derbyshire. (London, Greater London)

Giedre Rakauskaite. For services to Rowing. (Henley on Thames, Oxfordshire)

Onjali Qatara Rauf. Author and Founder, Making Herstory. For services to Literature and Women’s Rights. (London, Greater London)

Professor Emma Redding. Professor of Performance Science and Head of Dance Science, Trinity Laban Conservatoire of Music and Dance. For services to Dance. (London, Greater London)

Paul Rees. Chief Executive, Royal College of Psychiatrists. For services to Mental Health and to Equality, Diversity and Inclusion. (Kings Langley, Hertfordshire)

Thomas Stephen Stirling Reid. Chief Officer, Belfast Harbour Police. For service to the Maritime Industry. (Comber, County Down)

Susan Reilly (Sue Thorpe). Senior Delivery Lead, Regional Delivery Directorate, Department for Education. For services to Education. (Darlington, County Durham)

Luke Xavier Reynolds. Senior Private Secretary to the Government Chief Scientific Adviser, Government Office for Science. For services to Science in Government. (London, Greater London)

Louise Diane Rhodes. University of Wolverhampton. For services to Education and to People with Hearing Impairments. (Wolverhampton, West Midlands)

David James Richards. Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer, WANdisco and Co-Founder, The David and Jane Richards Family Foundation. For services to the Information Technology Sector and to Young People, particularly during Covid-19. (Sheffield, South Yorkshire)

Jane Richards. Co-Founder, The David and Jane Richards Family Foundation. For services to the Information Technology Sector and to Young People, particularly during Covid-19. (Sheffield, South Yorkshire)

Matthew Richards. For services to Swimming. (Bath, Somerset)

Samantha Claire Richardson. Director, National Coastal Tourism Academy. For services to Coastal Tourism in England during Covid-19. (Ferndown, Dorset)

Ella Ritchie. Director, Intoart. For services to the Arts and to Disability. (London, Greater London)

Stewart Roberts. Founder, Haircuts4Homeless. For services to Homeless People. (London, Greater London)

Dr Edward Morgan Roberts DL. For services to Medicine and to the community in Swansea and Neath Port Talbot. (Port Talbot, Neath Port Talbot)

James Penry Roberts. For services to Wheelchair Rugby. (Hertford, Hertfordshire)

Mark Joseph Robinson. Olympic Performance Manager, Royal Yachting Association. For services to Sailing. (Southampton, Hampshire)

Stuart Robinson. For services to Wheelchair Rugby. (Carnforth, Lancashire)

Dr Justin William George Roe. Consultant and Joint-Head, Department of Speech Voice and Swallowing, The Royal Marsden NHS Foundation Trust, Clinical Service Lead (Airways/Laryngology), Imperial College Healthcare NHS Trust, Honorary Clinical Senior Lecturer, Imperial College London. For services to Speech and Language Therapy, particularly during Covid-19. (Old Windsor, Berkshire)

Catharine Anna Roff. Director, Adults and Health, Leeds City Council. For services to Social Care. (Sheffield, South Yorkshire)

Yvonne Michelle Valerie Rogan. Policy Adviser, Public Bodies Team, Cabinet Office. For services to Diversity and Inclusion. (Greenhithe, Kent)

Jeremy Rook. Head, Business Assurance, H.M. Prison Elmley. For services to Reducing Reoffending. (Sheerness, Kent)

Emma Louise Rosewarne. Head, Player Welfare and Operations Director, Rugby Football League. For services to Rugby League Football. (Bishop Auckland, County Durham)

Matthew Rotherham. For services to Cycling. (Manchester, Greater Manchester)

Barbara Elizabeth Rounsevell. For services to the community in Cornwall. (Truro, Cornwall)

Nicholas George Rouse. For services to the community in Ridgewell, Essex. (Halstead, Essex)

Kerry Michael Rubie. Patron and lately Chair, Friends of the Elderly. For services to Innovation, Leadership and Governance in Adult Social Care. (London, Greater London)

Dr Amar Nath Rughani. General Practitioner and Provost, Royal College of General Practitioners, South Yorkshire and North Trent. For services to General Practice. (Sheffield, South Yorkshire)

Joanna Claire Ruxton. Founder, Ocean Generation. For services to Marine Conservation. (Newquay, Cornwall)

Christopher Ryan. For services to Wheelchair Rugby. (Welwyn, Hertfordshire)

Mandip Kaur Sahota. Founder, Strategies and Stories. For Charitable and Public Service. (Bradford, West Yorkshire)

Joanna Mary Salter. Pilot and Aviation Ambassador, Department for Transport. For services to Aviation. (Coulsdon, Surrey)

John Charles Edward Salter. Head of Private Office, Vaccine Taskforce, Department for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy. For Public Service. (London, Greater London)

Zimran Samuel. Human Rights Barrister. For services to Victims of Domestic Abuse. (Brighton, East Sussex)

Dr Iram Sattar. General Practitioner and Trustee, Muslim Women’s Network UK and The Passage. For services to the Health and Wellbeing of Vulnerable People. (London, Greater London)

Jacqueline Scott. Head Teacher, Trinity Primary School, Edinburgh. For services to Education. (Edinburgh, Edinburgh)

Robert William Scott. Chief Executive, Prison Fellowship Northern Ireland. For services to Prisoners and their Families in Northern Ireland. (Carrickfergus, County Antrim)

Rebecca Scott. Employability and Opportunity Manager, Human Resources, University of Bristol. For services to Disadvantaged Communities. (Bristol, City of Bristol)

Duncan William MacNaughton Scott. For services to Swimming. (Stirling, Stirling and Falkirk)

Charan Kanwal Singh Sekhon. Senior Environment Officer, Environment Agency and Founder Chairman, SEVA Trust UK. For services to Charity, Diversity and the Environment, particularly during Covid-19. (Bedford, Bedfordshire)

Mohammad Sehreen Seleem. For services to Disadvantaged Communities in East London. (London, Greater London)

Dr Abdul Karim Sesay. Genomics Facility Lead, Medical Research Council Unit, The Gambia. For services to Charity and Medical Research. (Abroad)

Selasi Awo Setufe. For services to Diversity in Architecture. (London, Greater London)

Deborah Michelle Sewell. Legal Adviser and Legal Team Manager, HM Courts and Tribunals Service. For services to the Administration of Justice and to Vulnerable and Homeless People. (Birmingham, West Midlands)

Edwin John Shanks. For services to the Northern Ireland Ambulance Service. (Ballyclare, County Antrim)

Mhairi Macewan Sharp. Chief Executive Officer, National Emergencies Trust. For services to the Covid-19 response. (East Preston, West Sussex)

David Anthony Sharp. For services to Broadcasting and to Education. (Canterbury, Kent)

Kester Sharpe. Lately Deputy UK Chief Commissioner, Scouts. For services to Young People, particularly during Covid-19. (Beverley, East Riding of Yorkshire)

Natalie Charlotte Shaw. Director, Employment Affairs, International Chamber of Shipping. For services to Seafarers during the Covid-19 Pandemic. (Borehamwood, Hertfordshire)

Paul Shaw. Head Coach, Great Britain Wheelchair Rugby Limited. For services to Wheelchair Rugby. (Birmingham, West Midlands)

Mitesh Puspakkant Sheth. Chief Executive Officer, Redington. For services to Diversity and Inclusion in the Financial Services Sector. (Loughton, Essex)

Bethany Shriever. For services to Bicycle Motocross Racing. (Cheadle Hulme, Greater Manchester)

Kim Shutler. Chief Executive Officer, The Cellar Trust. For services to People with Mental Health Issues. (Shipley, West Yorkshire)

Christine Denise Simmons. Housekeeper and Health and Safety Co-ordinator, Condover College Ltd. For services to Adults with Learning Disabilities during Covid-19. (Shrewsbury, Shropshire)

Emma Louise Simpson. Director, Simpson Brickwork Conservation Limited. For services to Heritage Conservation. (Farnham, Surrey)

James Malcolm Sinclair. For services to Charity. (Dunbar, East Lothian)

Mamta Rani Singhal. Volunteer, Institution of Engineering and Technology. For services to Engineering. (Langley, Berkshire)

Bharatkumar Jagatsingh Sisodia. For services to the Culture, to Heritage and to the community in Greater Manchester. (Oldham, Greater Manchester)

Christopher Peter Skelley. For services to Judo. (Walsall, West Midlands)

Andrew Small. For services to Athletics. (Nantwich, Cheshire)

Gillian Smallwood. Chief Executive, Fortalice. For services to Victims of Domestic Abuse. (Bolton, Greater Manchester)

Wayne Simeon Smith. For services to People with Mental Health Issues and the community in Dover, Kent. (Dover, Kent)

David Smith. Chair, Community Managed Libraries Network. For services to Libraries. (Wareham, Dorset)

Paul Smith. Lately Fraud Response Team Leader, Scottish Government. For services to the Counter Fraud Profession in Scotland. (Lennoxtown, Dunbartonshire)

Jack Dalziel Smith. For services to Wheelchair Rugby. (Stockton on Tees, County Durham)

Amanda Smith (Amanda Austin). Executive Head Teacher, Fernwood Primary and Nursery School, Nottingham. For services to Education. (Nottingham, Nottinghamshire)

Jason Smyth. For services to Paralympic Athletics and to the Sporting Community in Northern Ireland. (Dunmurry, City of Belfast)

Craiger Solomons. Lead Analyst, Technical Advisory Cell, Welsh Government. For Public Service. (Street, Somerset)

Katherine Mary Sparkes. Founder, Flamingo Chicks CIO. For services to Children with Disabilities and their Families. (Bristol, City of Bristol)

Diana Jane Staines. For services to People with Disabilities in Norfolk, particularly during Covid-19. (Great Yarmouth, Norfolk)

Oliver Stanhope. For services to Rowing. (Reading, Berkshire)

Jamie Jay Stead. For services to Wheelchair Rugby. (Normanton, West Yorkshire)

Lauren Steadman. For services to Triathlon. (Portsmouth, Hampshire)

Vivienne Esther Catherine Stern. Director, Universities UK International. For services to International Education. (London, Greater London)

Ransford George Stewart. Director, Stewart Management and Planning Solutions. For services to Planning. (High Wycombe, Buckinghamshire)

Craig Angus Stewart. For services to Young People in Dollar, Clackmannanshire. (Dollar, Clackmannanshire)

Jonathan Stewart. Forensics Operation Manager, Merseyside Police. For services to Policing. (Ormskirk, Lancashire)

Kerry Lynne Stockley. Governor, Preston Primary School, Stockton-on-Tees. For services to Education. (Eaglescliffe, County Durham)

Millar Thomas Stoddart DL. For services to Sport and to the Voluntary Sector in Scotland. (Lanark, Lanarkshire)

Bridget Lara Stratford. Project Coordinator, North East Solidarity and Teaching, Newcastle University. For services to Refugees and Asylum Seekers, particularly during Covid-19. (Ponteland, Northumberland)

Deane Street. Team Leader, Ministry of Defence. For services to Defence. (London, Greater London)

Martyn John Styles. For services to Junior and Youth Sailing. (Deal, Kent)

Laura Sugar. For services to Canoeing. (Billesdon, Leicestershire)

Maisie Summers-Newton. For services to Swimming. (Wellingborough, Northamptonshire)

Reverend Jonathan Swales. Founder, Lighthouse. For services to the community in Leeds, particularly during Covid-19. (Leeds, West Yorkshire)

Jason Swettenham. National Head, Prison Industries, Catering, Retail Services and Physical Education, H.M. Prison and Probation Service. For services to Sport. (London, Greater London)

Dr Bnar Talabani. Kidney and Transplant Medical Specialist, University of Wales and Immunology Scientist. For services to the NHS and to the Ethnic Minority Communities in Wales, particularly during Covid-19. (Cardiff, South Glamorgan)

Dorothy Joy Tarrant. Founder, Veritas-Sighisoara. For voluntary service in Romania. (Edinburgh, City Of Edinburgh)

Mandy Taylor. For charitable services in Yorkshire. (Huddersfield, West Yorkshire)

Michèle Louise Alma Taylor. Director for Change, Ramps on the Moon. For services to Theatre and People with Disabilities. (Nottingham, Nottinghamshire)

Margherita Taylor. Radio and Television Presenter. For services to Broadcasting and Diversity. (London, Greater London)

Jennifer Taylor. Leader, Early Professionals Programmes, IBM UK, and Chair, Digital and Technology Solutions Level 6 Degree Apprenticeship Trailblazer. For services to Education. (Virginia Water, Surrey)

Georgia Taylor-Brown. For services to Triathlon. (Leeds, West Yorkshire)

Rhian Louise Thomas. Head of Area Business Centre, Crown Prosecution Service, Cymru-Wales. For services to Law and Order. (Ammanford, Carmarthenshire)

Caroline Thomas. Member, British Standards Institute Committee on Accessibility. For services to Consumers. (Pontypool, Torfaen)

Angela Thompson. For Voluntary Service in Northern Ireland, particularly during Covid-19. (Londonderry, County Londonderry)

Daniel Paul Thomson. For services to Lytham Coastguard Rescue Team, Lancashire. (Blackpool, Lancashire)

Oliver David Townend. For services to Equestrianism. (Ellesmere, Shropshire)

Anna March Trye DL. For services to Young People and the Bereaved in Warwickshire. (Leamington Spa, Warwickshire)

Joy Sheridan Tubbs. Director, Salisbury Diocesan Board of Education. For services to Education. (Westbury, Wiltshire)

Jonathan Charles Turner. South West Regional Head, Laboratory Operations, Public Health England. For services to Public Health during Covid-19. (Bradford-on-Avon, Wiltshire)

Clare Twomey. For services to Art. (London, Greater London)

Saleem Uddin. Category Director, Crown Commercial Service, Cabinet Office. For Public and Charitable Services. (London, Greater London)

Martyn Stanley Underhill. Lately Police and Crime Commissioner, Dorset. For services to Mental Health Awareness and Support. (Wimborne, Dorset)

Jaco-Albert Van Gass. For services to Cycling. (Sale, Greater Manchester)

Andrea Vincent. Chair MK-Act, Milton Keynes. For services to Victims of Domestic Abuse. (Milton Keynes, Buckinghamshire)

Charles Viva DL. Founder and Trustee Interplast UK. For services to Plastic and Reconstructive Surgery in the Developing World. (Middlesbrough, North Yorkshire)

Abeda Suleman Vorajee. For services to Community Integration and Interfaith Understanding in Warwickshire. (Nuneaton, Warwickshire)

Lynne Wade. Prison Educator H.M. Prisons Lindholme, Moorland and H.M. Young Offenders Institution Hatfield. For services to Prisoner Education. (Doncaster, South Yorkshire)

Timothy John Walkden-Williams. For services to Business and the community in Prestatyn, North Wales. (Prestatyn, Denbighshire)

Gavin Matthew Walker. For services to Wheelchair Rugby. (Rotherham, South Yorkshire)

Matthew Thomas Walls. For services to Cycling. (Oldham, Greater Manchester)

Stacy Anne Walsh. Local Authority Relationship Manager, Valuation Office Agency. For Public Service. (Accrington, Lancashire)

Michael John Walters. Lifeboat Operations Manager, Loughor Inshore Lifeboat. For service to the community in Swansea. (Llanelli, Carmarthenshire)

Professor Anthony Barrington Ward. Lately Professor, Rehabilitation Medicine, Midlands Partnership NHS Foundation Trust. For services to Rehabilitation Medicine and People with Disabilities. (Market Drayton, Shropshire)

Jayne Ann Ward. Lately Leader, Merseyside Districts Large Recruitment Team, Department for Work and Pensions. For Public Service in Merseyside. (Liverpool, Merseyside)

Lorna Ward. For services to Children’s Hearings in Dundee. (Dundee, City of Dundee)

Martyn Leander Storme Ward. Lifeguard Supervisor, Cornwall. For services to the RNLI and to Charity. (St Agnes, Cornwall)

Joyce Sylvia Ward. Chair, Resident Partnership Board, Sovereign Housing. For services to Social Housing. (Wantage, Oxfordshire)

Dr Norman Allan Waterman. For services to Materials, Manufacturing and Nuclear Engineering. (High Wycombe, Buckinghamshire)

Benjamin Michael Watson. For services to Cycling. (Glossop, Derbyshire)

Annette Jean Getty Weekes. Leader, East Lancashire COVID Manufacturing Cluster. For services to Business and to the community in East Lancashire. (Halifax, West Yorkshire)

Caroline Jane Wells DL. Director, JComms. For services to the Public Relations Industry, to the Economy and to the community in Northern Ireland. (Belfast, City of Belfast)

Lorna Havard Weston. Managing Director, Thera East Anglia. For services to People with Learning Disabilities. (Wimblington, Cambridgeshire)

Matthew James White. Director, Campus Commerce, University of Reading. For services to the Catering and Hospitality Industry. (Reading, Berkshire)

Dr Lorraine Elisabeth Whitmarsh. Professor of Environmental Psychology, University of Bath. For services to Social Research in Climate Change, Energy and Transport. (Bath, Somerset)

Professor Nalin Chandra Wickramasinghe. For services to Science, Astronomy and Astrobiology. (Cardiff, South Glamorgan)

Caroline Mary Wilkinson. Volunteer and Trustee, Fine Cell Work. For services to the Rehabilitation of Offenders and to the community in South London. (London, Greater London)

Michelle Kay Willett. Chief Executive Officer, The Gallery Trust, Oxfordshire. For services to Children and Young People with Special Educational Needs and Disabilities. (Enstone, Oxfordshire)

Timothy John Williams. Lately Chief Executive Officer, Welsh Automotive Forum. For services to the Automotive Industry. (Cardiff, South Glamorgan)

Alison Williams. Headteacher, Craigfelen School, Swansea. For services to Education and the community in Swansea. (Swansea, West Glamorgan)

Adeyemi Adedamola Williams. Superintendent Pharmacist, Bedminster Pharmacy. For services to the NHS and to the community in South Bristol, particularly during Covid-19. (Bristol, City of Bristol)

Jo-Anne Wilson. Manager, Galanos House Care Home, Royal British Legion. For services to Veterans. (Southam, Warwickshire)

Andrew Wilson. Managing Director, Destination Food Brands Division, Greene King. For services to Business and to Charity during Covid-19. (Grantham, Lincolnshire)

Peter John Wilson. Trustee, Milton Keynes Special Needs Advancement Project. For services to People with Educational Disabilities. (Milton Keynes, Buckinghamshire)

Ingrid Lesley Wilson. For services to Community Cohesion, to Race Equality and to Global Education. (Newport, Gwent)

Charlotte Worthington. For services to Bicycle Motor Cross Racing. (Corby, Northamptonshire)

Dr Nicholas Hans Woznitza. Senior Lecturer, Canterbury Christ Church University and Consultant Radiographer, University College London Hospital NHS Foundation Trust. For services to Radiography and to the Covid-19 response. (London, Greater London)

Reverend Canon David Stanley Chadwick Wyatt. For services to Homeless People and to the community in Salford, Greater Manchester. (Salford, Greater Manchester)

Helen Margaret Wyatt. For services to Homeless People and to the community in Salford, Greater Manchester. (Salford, Greater Manchester)

Galal Yafai. For services to Boxing. (Solihull, West Midlands)

Alexander Yee. For services to Triathlon. (Leeds, West Yorkshire)

Thomas Robert Young. For services to Athletics. (Shepshed, Leicestershire)

Medallists of the Order of the British Empire (BEM)

Mohammed Zoinul Abidin. Head of Universal Services, London Borough of Barking and Dagenham. For services to Public Libraries. (London, Greater London)

Jack Rowan Abrey. Member Support Officer, Scouts. For services to Young People and to Charity during Covid-19. (London, Greater London)

Nadia Nasreen Ahmed. Lately Community Champion, Morrisons. For services to the community in Edinburgh. (Edinburgh, Edinburgh)

Darren William Aitchison. For services to the community in Felixstowe, Suffolk during Covid-19. (Felixstowe, Suffolk)

Timothy James Aldous. Works Supervisor, Forestry England. For services to Forestry. (Kettering, Northamptonshire)

Linda June Alexander. For services to Patient Care and Alternative Workforce Solutions in NHS Wales. (Cardiff, South Glamorgan)

Siraj Ali. For services to the community in Coventry, West Midlands particularly during Covid-19. (Coventry, West Midlands)

Muhammad Kamil Ali. Volunteer Tutor, BPCD Trust, Luton. For services to Education. (Luton, Bedfordshire)

Lianne Jayne Al-Khaldi. For services to the community in Stafford during Covid-19. (Stafford, Staffordshire)

Dominique Léonie Claude Allen. Benevolent Fund Treasurer, Leicestershire Police. For services to Policing. (Earl Shilton, Leicestershire)

Mohmed Siddik Habiba Alli. Volunteer, Redbridge Covid-19 Mutual Aid. For services to the community in the London Borough of Redbridge during Covid-19. (London, Greater London)

David Jonathon Allman. For services to the NHS and to the community in Cheshire, Shropshire and Staffordshire, particularly during Covid-19. (Ellesmere Port, Cheshire)

Nina Kayoko Andersen. For services to the community in Wandsworth, London during Covid-19. (London, Greater London)

Joanna Hilary Anderson. For services to the community in Winslow, Buckinghamshire particularly during Covid-19. (Winslow, Buckinghamshire)

Laura Frances Argyle. For services to the community in Woodford, London Borough of Redbridge during Covid-19. (London, Greater London)

Samuel Wesley Atchison. Lately Editor, Tyrone Constitution and Strabane Weekly News. For services to Journalism and the community in County Tyrone. (Omagh, County Tyrone)

Liesje Maria Athwal (Lee Athwal). For services to the community in Tonbridge, Kent, particularly during Covid-19. (Tonbridge, Kent)

Hardip Singh Atwal. For charitable service in Annan, Dumfries and Galloway. (Annan, Dumfries)

Caroline Austen. For services to the community in East Sussex particularly during Covid-19. (Lewes, East Sussex)

Julia Baines. Teaching Assistant, St. Margaret Clitherow Catholic Primary School, Bracknell. For services to Education for People with Special Educational Needs and Disabilities. (Bracknell, Berkshire)

Stuart Eric Ballard. Deputy County Commissioner, Avon County Scouts. For services to Young People. (Keynsham, Somerset)

Roy William Bate. Life President, Forget-Me-Not Buddies. For services to People with Dementia and their Carers in Greater Manchester. (Hyde, Greater Manchester)

Julia Evelyn Baxter. Personal Secretary to Commander, 16 Air Assault Brigade. For services to the Army and the community in Colchester, Essex. (Colchester, Essex)

Jacqueline Baxter. Environmental Campaigns Officer, London Borough of Bromley. For services to the community in Bromley, Kent during Covid-19. (London, Greater London)

Kathryn Mary Beale. For services to the communities of Dudley and Sandwell, West Midlands, particularly during Covid-19. (Bilston, West Midlands)

Margaret Ellen Beattie (Helen Beattie). For services to the Girls’ Brigade in Northern Ireland. (Bangor, County Down)

Emma Beauchamp. Chair, North East Young Apprenticeship Ambassador Network. For services to Apprenticeships and Skills. (Gateshead, Tyne and Wear)

Gerald Stanley Beaumont. For services to People with Disabilities in Wales. (Usk, Monmouthshire)

Johanna Belton. For services to the community in Messingham, North Lincolnshire during Covid-19. (Scunthorpe, Lincolnshire)

Freddy Berdach. For services to Holocaust Education and Awareness. (London, Greater London)

Ellen Jane Blacker. For services to the community in Malmesbury and Chippenham, Wiltshire particularly during Covid-19. (Chippenham, Wiltshire)

Angela Patricia Blower. Lately Catering Manager, Middlesbrough Council, North Yorkshire. For services to Education. (Cleveland & Redcar, North Yorkshire)

Dorothy Mary Bone. Honorary Secretary, Emsworth Maritime and Historical Trust and Honorary Minute Secretary, Emsworth Stroke Club. For voluntary services to the community in Emsworth, Hampshire. (Emsworth, Hampshire)

Paul Edward Booker. Special Superintendent, Suffolk Special Constabulary. For services to Policing. (Lowestoft, Suffolk)

Jane Boulton. Manager, Springboard Specialist Pre-school, Chippenham, Wiltshire. For services to Education. (Chippenham, Wiltshire)

Simon Bradshaw. Editor, Henley Standard. For services to the community in Henley on Thames, Oxfordshire, during Covid-19. (Reading, Berkshire)

John Bramham. Chair, The Friends of Old Christ Church, Waterloo, Merseyside. For services to Community Heritage. (Blundellsands, Merseyside)

Patricia Elizabeth Bridge. Quaker Chaplain, HM Prison Wandsworth. For services to Prisoners. (London, Greater London)

Paul Bromage. For services to the community in Salisbury, Wiltshire particularly during Covid-19. (Salisbury, Wiltshire)

Terence Michael Bromilow. Chair, Marshall Milton Keynes Athletics Club. For services to Athletics in Buckinghamshire. (Milton Keynes, Buckinghamshire)

Anthony Henry Brooking. Lately Police Staff, Metropolitan Police Service. For services to Policing and to Physical and Mental Wellbeing. (London, Greater London)

Christopher William Gibson Brown. For services to the community in Cholesbury-cum-St Leonards, Buckinghamshire, particularly during Covid-19. (Chesham, Buckinghamshire)

Donald Maynard Brown. Technology Volunteer. For voluntary service to Blind and Visually-Impaired People. (Coventry, West Midlands)

Anne Brown (Monica Anne Collins). Counsellor, Women’s Aid, Belfast. For services to Victims of Domestic Violence. (Belfast, County Antrim)

Lieselotte Gerta Lily Bruml. For services to Holocaust Education and Awareness. (London, Greater London)

Charlene Joanne Burns. Co-Founder and Director, Real Education Empowering Lives. For services to Social Inclusion and to the community in Oldham, Greater Manchester, during Covid-19. (Oldham, Greater Manchester)

Malcolm Keith Burwood. For services to the community in East Sussex. (Haywards Heath, West Sussex)

Karen Bussooa. Lately End of Life Care Facilitator, University Hospitals of Derby and Burton NHS Foundation Trust. For services to End of Life Care. (Derby, Derbyshire)

Charlotte Isabel Hurley Butter. Co-Founder, DeliverAid. For services to Frontline Workers and the NHS during Covid-19. (London, Greater London)

Ruth Anne Caddell. For services to Education and to the community in Markethill, County Armagh. (Portadown, County Armagh)

Lynsey Helen Cargill. For services to the community in Ancrum, Roxburghshire during Covid-19. (Jedburgh, Roxburghshire)

Genevieve Carnell. For services to the community in Woodford, London Borough of Redbridge during Covid-19. (London, Greater London)

Stephen Peter Chamberlain. Founder, St Laurence’s Larder and Open Kitchen. For services to the community in the London Borough of Brent, particularly during Covid-19. (London, Greater London)

Jayne Beverley Chapman. Councillor, Tendring District Council. For services to the community in Brightlingsea, Essex particularly during Covid-19. (Brightlingsea, Essex)

James Johnston Chapman. Charge Hand Porter, Lisburn Health Centre, South Eastern Health and Social Care Trust. For services to Health and Social Care. (Belfast, City of Belfast)

Dorothy May Charnley. Shop Manager, RNLI Blackpool Lifeboat Station. For services to the RNLI and to Charity. (Blackpool, Lancashire)

Alison Christie. For services to the Aberdeen City Council Children’s Panel. (Aberdeen, Aberdeen)

Sarah Karis Clay. For services to the community in the London Borough of Kingston-upon-Thames during Covid-19. (West Molesey, Surrey)

Joan Isobel Clements. Administrative Support Officer, Police Service of Northern Ireland. For services to Policing and the Community in Northern Ireland. (Belfast, City of Belfast)

Jonathan James Turner Cobb. For services to the community in Miserden, Gloucestershire during Covid-19. (Stroud, Gloucestershire)

Patrick John Colbourne. For services to Young People through Cricket and Charity. (Bath, Somerset)

Susan Collins. For services to the community in Bungay, Suffolk during Covid-19. (Bungay, Suffolk)

Joanne Mary Conchie. For services to the community in Cheshire during Covid-19. (Winsford, Cheshire)

Rose Cook-Monk. For services to the community in Dudley, West Midlands. (Dudley, West Midlands)

Simon Hugh Jackson Coombe. For services to the community in Limpley Stoke, Wiltshire during Covid-19. (Bath, Wiltshire)

Marion Elizabeth Copeland. Infant Feeding Specialist Midwife, North Bristol NHS Trust. For services to Infant Feeding and Postnatal Care. (Bristol, City of Bristol)

Patricia Ann Court. For services to the community in Staffordshire. (Worcester, Worcestershire)

Ian Cunningham Crawford. President, Bristol Youth Cricket League and Youth Coordinator, Stapleton Cricket Club. For services to Sport and the community in Bristol. (Bristol, City of Bristol)

Stephen Crawford. Founder, Coaching for Christ. For services to Young People in County Antrim. (Ballymena, County Antrim)

Gillian Isabel Creed. For services to fundraising and to the community in Swaffham, Norfolk. (Norwich, Norfolk)

Claire Louise Curran. For services to Mental Health in Northern Ireland. (Dundonald, County Down)

Lorna Anne Moore Dane. For services to Girlguiding and to the community in Northern Ireland. (Enniskillen, County Fermanagh)

Sulakhan Singh Dard. Ambassador, British Heart Foundation. For services to Healthcare in the Sikh Community. (Leicester, Leicestershire)

Reverend Wayne Matthew Davies. For services to the community in Ludlow, Shropshire, particularly during Covid-19. (Ludlow, Shropshire)

Lesley Davies. Senior Development Manager, Communities, Sefton Library Service. For services to Public Libraries and to the community in Sefton, Merseyside. (Liverpool, Merseyside)

Maureen Flora Davies. For voluntary and public service in Anglesey. (Holyhead, Anglesey)

Kerry Davis. Team Leader, Ministry of Defence. For services to Defence. (London, Greater London)

Sharron De Abreu Faria. Director of Art and Hospitality, The Right to Work CIC. For services to Supported Volunteers and Artists with Learning Disabilities particularly during Covid-19. (Clanfield, Hampshire)

Rose Ann Deakin (Rose Morgan). Community Champion, Morrisons Peckham. For services to the community in Peckham, London Borough of Southwark. (London, Greater London)

Peter Edward Deck. For services to the community in Pewsey, Wiltshire. (Pewsey, Wiltshire)

Rabinder Singh Dhami. Prevention Manager, Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service. For services to Fire and Rescue. (Telford, Shropshire)

Jill Diprose. Founder, Activities Interests Music Support (A.I.M.S.). For services to Families of Children with Special Needs in Dawlish, Devon. (Dawlish, Devon)

Anne Elizabeth Doherty. For services to Yorkhill Children’s Hospital and to the Royal Hospital for Children, Glasgow. (Glasgow, Glasgow)

Emily Doorbar. Customer Service Manager, Staffordshire County Council. For Public Service during Covid-19. (Caverswall, Staffordshire)

Maureen Dunseath. Driver, Northern Ireland Ambulance Service. For Voluntary Service. (Londonderry, County Londonderry)

Linda May Dutaut. For services to the community in Maldon, Essex, particularly during Covid-19. (Maldon, Essex)

Eliza Jane Ecclestone. For services to the community in Sevenoaks, Kent during Covid-19. (Sevenoaks, Kent)

Beverley Edwards. Chair, Metropolitan Women Police Association. For services to Women in Policing. (Slough, Berkshire)

Donald Graham Elliott. Special Constable, Merseyside Police. For services to Policing and to the community in The Wirral. (Hoylake, Merseyside)

Stephen Gordon Emery. Volunteer, Coxswain and Trustee, Hamble Lifeboat. For services to Maritime Safety. (Havant, Hampshire)

Pamela Margaret Essler. Lay Chair, Individual Funding Requests Panel, Bradford District and Craven Clinical Commissioning Group. For services to the NHS. (Keighley, West Yorkshire)

Edward Gordon Charles Evans. For services to the community in Wiltshire. (Warminster, Wiltshire)

Marlene Ann Ferris. Women’s Refuge Manager, Newark Women’s Aid. For services to Victims of Domestic Abuse. (Lowdham, Nottinghamshire)

Neil John Fleming. IT Specialist, BAE Systems. For services to the community in Ulverston, Cumbria during Covid-19. (Lindal, Cumbria)

Thomas Edward Fletcher. Area Contract Manager, Everyone Active. For services to the community in the London Borough of Havering during Covid-19. (London, Greater London)

Kiran Flynn. Social Worker, Frontline. For services to Children and Families during Covid – 19. (London, Greater London)

Reverend Archibald Murdoch Ford. For services to the community in Lochwinnoch, Renfrewshire. (Troon, Ayrshire and Arran)

David Forshaw. Deputy Launching Authority, Press Officer, RNLI, Lytham St Anne’s Lifeboat Station. For services to the RNLI and to Charity. (Lytham St Annes, Lancashire)

Elaine Forsyth. For services to Education in Surrey. (Betchworth, Surrey)

Jeremy Fox. For services to the community in Littlehampton, West Sussex. (Patching, West Sussex)

Margery Diane Foxley. For services to the community in Seaview, Isle of Wight. (Seaview, Isle of Wight)

Joseph Freedman. For services to the Jewish community in Glasgow during Covid-19. (Newton Mearns, Renfrewshire)

Leslie David Fry. For voluntary service to the community in Dorchester and West Dorset. (Dorchester, Dorset)

Melanie Furness. For services to Fundraising and to the community in Thetford, Norfolk. (Thetford, Norfolk)

Sarah Gardner. Founder, Serving our Superheroes. For services to the community in the London Borough of Hillingdon, during Covid-19. (London, Greater London)

Rochelle Sharon Gardner. Community Champion, Morrisons. For services to the community in Whitefield, Manchester. (Manchester, Greater Manchester)

Johanna Mary Geddes. For services to the Boys’ Brigade and the community in Thurso, Caithness. (Thurso, Caithness)

Rosemary Margaret George. For services to the community in Leighton Buzzard, Bedfordshire during Covid-19. (Leighton Buzzard, Bedfordshire)

Averil Selina Gibbins. Lately School Cleaner, Whitehouse Community Primary School, Ipswich. For services to Education. (Ipswich, Suffolk)

Jonathan Gibson. For services to Cricket Coaching and to Youth Development. (Wigton, Cumbria)

Alan Gibson. Fundraiser, Fire Fighters Charity. For services to Charity and to the community in County Durham. (Burnhope, County Durham)

Davina Mary MacInnes Gillies. For services to Marie Curie Cancer Care and the Community in Inverness and Ross-shire. (North Kessock, Ross and Cromarty)

Keith Glover. Planning and Recruitment Lead, North West and North Central Area, Work and Health Services, Department of Work and Pensions. For services to Sport and to the Delivery of Public Services. (Liverpool, Merseyside)

Reverend Rumley Myles Godfrey. For services to the community in Oxfordshire. (Wallingford, Oxfordshire)

Clare Louise Gollop. Director, West Midlands Violence Reduction Unit. For services to Victims of Modern Slavery and to Vulnerable Young People. (Exeter, Devon)

Julie Goodwin (Julie Harrison). Sergeant, West Midlands Police. For services to Policing. (Coventry, West Midlands)

Dr Mary Gordon-Mcbride. For services to the community in Enniskillen. (Enniskillen, County Fermanagh)

John Douglas Gorée. Lately Operations Manager, Ambient Support. For services to the Disabled in Lincolnshire and the Midlands. (Spalding, Lincolnshire)

Bobbie Rebecca Graham. For services to the community in Woodford, London Borough of Redbridge during Covid-19. (London, Greater London)

Cornel Grant. Bus Driver, Stagecoach. For services to the community in Greater Manchester. (Manchester, Greater Manchester)

Maxine Carol Grimshaw. For services to Frontline Workers in Greater Manchester during Covid-19. (Bury, Greater Manchester)

Peter Nicholas Gysin. Lately Senior Policy Adviser, Department for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy. For services to Energy Policy and International Trade. (London, Greater London)

Adill Hadi. Senior Youth Worker, Concord Youth Centre, Yardley, Birmingham. For services to Vulnerable Young People during Covid-19. (Birmingham, West Midlands)

Eileen Ross Haggarty. For services to Education and to the community in Dundee during Covid-19. (Dundee, City of Dundee)

Meena Hanspal. Charity Volunteer, Guru Nanak’s Mission and Vegetarian Rasoi. For services to the Sikh community in Nottingham. (Nottingham, Nottinghamshire)

Carolyn June Harbourne. Complaints Officer, Office of the Public Guardian. For services to Volunteering. (Birmingham, West Midlands)

Tyrone Harold. For services to the community in Great Yarmouth, Norfolk during Covid-19. (Great Yarmouth, Norfolk)

Damieon Hartley-Pickles. Police Constable, Greater Manchester Police. For services to Policing. (Manchester, Greater Manchester)

Jason Charles Hawkes. For services to the community in Chard, Somerset during Covid-19. (Chard, Somerset)

Hayley Hayle. For services to Postnatal Care in Oxford, Oxfordshire during Covid-19. (Oxford, Oxfordshire)

Charlotte Elizabeth Adair Hellyer. For services to Children and Young People in Redhill, Surrey. (Redhill, Surrey)

Nicholas Hempleman. For services to the community in Horsham, West Sussex particularly during Covid-19. (Horsham, West Sussex)

Nesta Hill. For charitable services to the community in Bishops Castle, Shropshire. (Bishops Castle, Shropshire)

Dorothy Cynthia Hindley. For services to the community in Barnsley, South Yorkshire. (Barnsley, South Yorkshire)

Professor Benjamin Charles Hodgkinson. Head of Mechanical Engineering, Mercedes AMG HPP. For services to the NHS during Covid-19. (Kettering, Northamptonshire)

Anthony Keith Holdom. Company Manager and Artistic Director, The Misfits Theatre Company. For services to Adults with Learning Disabilities. (Downend, Gloucestershire)

Richard James Holliday. Learning and Development Manager, TransPennine Express. For services to Mental Health in West Yorkshire. (Huddersfield, West Yorkshire)

Var Ashe Houston. For services to Holocaust Remembrance. (Guildford, Surrey)

Roger William Howard. Volunteer Groundskeeper, Meadlands Primary School, London. For services to Education and to the Environment. (London, Greater London)

Dr Ian Clive Humphreys. Chief Executive, Keep Northern Ireland Beautiful. For services to the Environment. (Larne, County Antrim)

Lisa Jayne Hunter. For services to the community in Maidenhead, Berkshire during Covid-19. (Maidenhead, Berkshire)

Frances Rebecca Hunter. For services to the community in Irvinestown, County Fermanagh, Northern Ireland. (Kesh, County Fermanagh)

Akthar Hussain. Systems Engineer, Network Rail. For services to Diversity and Inclusion. (London, Greater London)

Nigel Huxtable. Lately Assistant General Secretary, Royal Naval Association. For services to Royal Navy Veterans. (Southsea, Hampshire)

Nikki Anne Iles. For services to Music. (Bedford, Bedfordshire)

Mohammed Jakir Ahmed Jabbar. Customer Services Front Line Manager, HM Revenue and Customs. For services to HMRC and to Diversity and Inclusion. (Cardiff, South Glamorgan)

Alice India Jackson. For services to the community in Lower Chute, Hampshire during Covid-19. (Andover, Hampshire)

Suzy Jakeman. For services to the London Community Kitchen, particularly during Covid-19. (London, Greater London)

Vincent Victor James. Employee, Network Rail. For services to Prisoners during Covid-19. (Wellingborough, Northamptonshire)

Rebecca Jayne Jefferies. Head, Human Resources and Learning and Development, Royal Berkshire Fire and Rescue Service. For services to Fire and Rescue. (Tilehurst, Berkshire)

Richard Alun Jenkins. Councillor, Wrexham Council. For Political and Public Service. (Wrexham, Wrexham)

Kim Johnson. Arts Education Consultant, Derbyshire County Council Virtual School. For services to the Arts, to Education and to Young People. (Wirksworth, Derbyshire)

William James Edwin Johnston. Branch Manager, Omagh, Libraries Northern Ireland. For services to Public Libraries. (Omagh, County Tyrone)

Rosalie Veronica Jones. For services to the community in Birmingham. (Birmingham, West Midlands)

Emma Jones. For services to the community in Plymouth during Covid-19. (Plymouth, Devon)

Ceri Anne Jones. Lead Community Diabetes Specialist Nurse, Cwm Taf Morganwg University Health Board. For services to Diabetes Care. (Ferndale, Rhondda Cynon Taff)

Kenneth Ian Jones. For services to Sport and Charity. (Strabane, County Tyrone)

Franstine Cassandra Blandel Jones. Volunteer and Trustee, National Black Police Association. For services to Black, Asian and Minority Ethnic communities in Suffolk. (Kesgrave, Suffolk)

Munier Jussab. Lately Commercial Manager, Home Office. For services to Contract Management and to the community in South London. (London, Greater London)

Hamaad Ali Karim. Student Mentor. For voluntary service to Students and the Wider Community during Covid-19. (Marlow, Buckinghamshire)

Hayley Amanda Keegan. Policy Advisor, Department of Health and Social Care. For services to the Covid-19 Response. (London, Greater London)

Mary Elizabeth Kenyon. Chair, East of Scotland Region, SSAFA. For voluntary service to ex-Service Personnel and to the community in Eastern Scotland. (Stirling, Stirling and Falkirk)

Gladys Kerr. For services to the Boys’ Brigade and the community in Craigavon, Northern Ireland. (Craigavon, County Armagh)

Harry Kessler. For services to Holocaust Education and Awareness. (Southport, Merseyside)

Jahungir Khan. For services to the community in the London Borough of Waltham Forest, particularly during Covid-19. (London, Greater London)

Ranjeet Khare. For services to the community in Woodford, London Borough of Redbridge during Covid-19. (London, Greater London)

Thomas Matthew John Kimnell. Lately Police Constable, Surrey Police. For services to Policing and Youth Engagement in Surrey Heath. (Salisbury, Wiltshire)

Michael George King. For services to the Ethiopia Hope charity. (Southminster, Essex)

Elizabeth Sandra Kinnear. Health, Safety and Sustainability Advisor. University of Edinburgh. For services to the Environment and to Charity. (Edinburgh, Edinburgh)

Isobel Shirley Knowles. For services to the community in Moseley, Birmingham particularly during Covid-19. (Birmingham, West Midlands)

Desmond Lally. For voluntary and charitable service to the community in Brecon. (Brecon, Powys)

Hannah Jane Lansdowne. For services to the community in Painswick, Gloucestershire during Covid-19. (Stroud, Gloucestershire)

Peter Hunter Law. For voluntary services to Advanced Higher Physics Education in Glasgow. (Milngavie, Dunbartonshire)

Cathryn Joanne Legg. For services to the community in Luton, Bedfordshire particularly during Covid-19. (Dunstable, Bedfordshire)

Elizabeth Lenten. For services to Music in Lincolnshire. (Spalding, Lincolnshire)

Giuseppe Lettieri. Co-Founder, Family Based Solutions. For services to Vulnerable Families and Children in the London Borough of Barnet. (London, Greater London)

Anne-Marie Lever. For services to Holocaust Education and Awareness. (London, Greater London)

Ethel Elizabeth Liggett. For services to the community in County Tyrone and to Nursing in Northern Ireland. (Dungannon, County Tyrone)

Carol Mary Lister. For services to the community in Cheddington, Buckinghamshire particularly during Covid-19. (Leighton Buzzard, Bedfordshire)

Irena Suzanne Litton. For services to the community in Leonard Stanley, Gloucestershire, particularly during Covid-19. (Stonehouse, Gloucestershire)

Ian Michael Lloyd. Strategic Manager, Isle of Wight Council. For services to the community in the Isle of Wight during Covid-19. (Ryde, Isle of Wight)

Gerard Lynch. For services to Education and to the community in County Londonderry. (Claudy, County Londonderry)

Mary Lyttle. Enforcement of Judgments Office, Northern Ireland Courts and Tribunals Service. For Public and Charitable services. (Carryduff, County Down)

Ian MacPherson. Music Tutor, Percussive Edge, Harrogate. For services to Education. (Harrogate, North Yorkshire)

Marion Elizabeth Maidment. English Teacher, Ferndown Upper School. For services to Education. (Southbourne, Dorset)

Rajesh Makwana. Director, Sufra NW London. For services to the community in the London Borough of Brent, particularly during Covid-19. (London, Greater London)

Andrea Malam. Lately Officer, National Crime Agency. For services to Diversity and Inclusion in Law Enforcement. (London, Greater London)

Lillian Malama. Offender Manager Probation Service Learner, National Probation Service Nottingham. For services to Volunteering and to the Rehabilitation of Offenders. (Nottingham, Nottinghamshire)

Mukesh Malhotra. For services to the community in the London Borough of Hounslow, particularly during Covid-19. (London, Greater London)

Maurice Francis Malone. Chief Executive Officer, Birmingham Irish Association. For services to the Irish Community in Birmingham during Covid-19. (Castle Bromwich, Warwickshire)

Dr John Caleb Deverell Fortescue Manley. Co-Founder, DeliverAid. For services to Frontline Workers and the NHS during Covid-19. (London, Greater London)

Mary Elizabeth Mather. For services to the community in St Helens, Merseyside. (St Helens, Merseyside)

Amanda Jane Mathews. Senior Adviser, Natural England. For Public Service during Covid-19. (Tisbury, Wiltshire)

Janice Mathias. Custody Visitor, West Midlands Police. For voluntary service to the Custody Visitor Scheme. (Coventry, West Midlands)

Tina Carol May. For services to the community in North Wiltshire. (Chippenham, Wiltshire)

Mihaela Mazilu (Milla Mazilu). Volunteer, Royal Academy of Engineering and Network Rail Employee. For services to the Covid-19 Response. (Cheltenham, Gloucestershire)

Mary Elizabeth Joan McAuley. Assistant, Peter Pan Playgroup. For services to Pre-School Education. (Trillick, County Tyrone)

George Ivor McCandless. For services to Golf in Northern Ireland. (Lisburn, County Antrim)

Bronagh McDonnell. Bus Driver and Driver Mentor. For services to Public Transport and to Community Engagement in Northern Ireland. (Newry, County Armagh)

William McFarland. For services to Music in County Antrim. (Ballymena, County Antrim)

James Samuel McIlroy. For services to Athletics in Northern Ireland. (Larne, County Antrim)

Mary Louise McIlwee (Mary Louise Goodman). For services to the Mental and Physical Wellbeing of Vulnerable People in County Antrim. (Randalstown, County Antrim)

Terence Adams McKeag. For services to Agriculture and to Equestrian Sport in Northern Ireland. (Bangor, County Down)

Catherine McKee. Senior Playgroup and Family Project Manager. For services to Children and Families in Belfast. (Belfast, City of Belfast)

Sharon Marie McLaughlin. Business Support Manager, Community and Children’s Services Department, City of London Corporation. For services to the community in the City of London. (Chelmsford, Essex)

Robert John Ivor McMullan. Head of Parks, Antrim and Newtownabbey Borough Council. For public service during Covid-19. (Ballymena, County Antrim)

Amy Nicole Meek. Co-Founder, Kids Against Plastic. For voluntary service to the Natural Environment. (Nottingham, Nottinghamshire)

Ella Jo Meek. Co-Founder, Kids Against Plastic. For voluntary service to the Natural Environment. (Nottingham, Nottinghamshire)

Madeleine Menezes. For services to Young People in the community of Spelthorne, Surrey during Covid-19. (Walton-on-Thames, Surrey)

Mohammed Afruz Miah. For services to Charitable Fundraising and to the community in Oldham during Covid-19. (Oldham, Greater Manchester)

Gerald Victor Millington. For services to Local History in Devon and Hertfordshire. (Budleigh Salterton, Devon)

Saira Begum Mir. For services to the community in the London Borough of Waltham Forest, particularly during Covid-19. (London, Greater London)

Katrina Moffat. Leader, Girlguiding UK. For services to Young People in North Tyneside. (Newcastle Upon Tyne, Tyne and Wear)

Kathleen Moore. Lead Supervisor, Environmental Cleanliness Team, Belfast City Hospital. For services to Healthcare during Covid-19. (Belfast, City of Belfast)

Nicola Ann Morris. For services to the community in the London Borough of Camden, particularly during Covid-19. (Wymondham, Norfolk)

Ian Derek Mountford. For services to the community in Stoke-on-Trent, Staffordshire, particularly during Covid-19. (Packmoor, Staffordshire)

Nigel Patrick Mudd. For services to the community in Sheffield, South Yorkshire, particularly during Covid-19. (Sheffield, South Yorkshire)

Marjory Elizabeth Mulligan. For services to Nursing and to Charity in Dungannon and South Tyrone. (Ballygawley, County Tyrone)

Roderick John Munro. Community Impact Team Leader, Sleaford New Life Church. For services to Vulnerable People in Lincolnshire. (Lincoln, Lincolnshire)

Debrah Marie Murdoch. For services to the community in Balmaclellan, Dumfries and Galloway. (Balmaclellan, Kirkcudbrightshire)

Joanne Marie Murphy. For services to the community in Chalgrove, Oxfordshire, particularly during Covid-19. (Oxford, Oxfordshire)

Paula Murray. Group Support Manager, Leicestershire County Council. For services to the Highway’s during Covid-19. (Leicester, Leicestershire)

Gita Natarajan. For services to the community in Rugby, Warwickshire. (Rugby, Warwickshire)

Andrew Naylor. Fisheries Enforcement Officer, Environment Agency. For services to Fisheries Protection. (Darlington, County Durham)

David Peter Newall. Manager, Brushstrokes. For services to Asylum Seekers, Refugees and Migrants. (Crewe, Cheshire)

Shaun Newton. For services to the community in Hetton-le-Hole, Tyne and Wear, particularly during Covid-19. (Houghton le Spring, Tyne and Wear)

Rosemary Virginia O’Hagan. For services to the community in Bourne End and Wooburn, Buckinghamshire during Covid-19. (Wooburn Green, Buckinghamshire)

Edward O’Hara. Lately Chair, All Birmingham’s Children Charity. For services to Children and Families. (Birmingham, West Midlands)

Joseph Thomas O’Loughlin. For services to Second World War History in County Fermanagh. (Belleek, County Fermanagh)

Lynda Elizabeth Ann Orr. For services to Local Government in Northern Ireland during Covid-19. (Armagh, County Armagh)

Florence Osborne. For services to Vulnerable People and the community in Harwich, Essex particularly during Covid-19. (Harwich, Essex)

Reverend Keith Leslie Osmond-Smith. For services to the community in Telford, Shropshire, particularly during Covid-19. (Telford, Shropshire)

Gillian Margaret Owen-Conway. For services to the community in Buckinghamshire. (Great Missenden, Buckinghamshire)

Alexis Page. Head of Safety and Risk, English Heritage. For services to Heritage Safety during Covid-19. (Bristol, City of Bristol)

Martin Graham Palmer. Manager, Children’s Burns Club, Broomfield Hospital, Chelmsford. For voluntary and charitable services to Injured Children and their Families. (Billericay, Essex)

Vinodkumar Mashri Jeram Pankhania. For services to the community in Milton Keynes, Buckinghamshire. (Milton Keynes, Buckinghamshire)

Ruth Panther. For services to the community in Great Linford, Milton Keynes during Covid-19. (Milton Keynes, Buckinghamshire)

Kathryn Linda Parker. For services to the community in Woolpit, Suffolk during Covid-19. (Bury St Edmunds, Suffolk)

Adam Guy Philip Parsons. Special Constable, Metropolitan Police Service. For services to Policing. (Woking, Surrey)

Toby Rupert Desmond Parsons. Special Police Sergeant, Metropolitan Police Service. For services to Policing. (London, Greater London)

Stewart Parsons. Director, Get it Loud in Libraries. For services to the Music and Library Sectors. (Wigan, Greater Manchester)

Nicholas James Partridge. For services to Public Libraries. (Retford, Nottinghamshire)

Ragini Patel. For services to the community in Northolt, London Borough of Ealing, particularly during Covid-19. (London, Greater London)

June Patterson. Cleaning Supervisor, Northern School of Art. For services to Education. (Middlesbrough, North Yorkshire)

Nicola Rachel Perfect. For services to the community in Riseley, Bedfordshire particularly during Covid-19. (Riseley, Bedfordshire)

Barbara Mary Peters. Dance Teacher. For services to Dancing. (Greetland, West Yorkshire)

Luke Auri David Pilkington. For services to the community in the London Borough of Kingston upon Thames during Covid-19. (London, Greater London)

Adria Pittock. Chartered Environmentalist and Chair, Suffolk Pride. For services to the Environment and the LGBTQ+ community in Suffolk. (Ipswich, Suffolk)

Lucinda Mary Porter. For services to Girlguiding. (Newcastle upon Tyne, Northumberland)

Ruth Posner. For services to Holocaust Education and Awareness. (London, Greater London)

Maureen Powell. Councillor, Monmouthshire County Council. For Political Service. (Abergavenny, Monmouthshire)

Lisa Jane Teresa Powis. Founder, Painting Our World in Silver. For services to Tackling Loneliness particularly during Covid-19. (Weybridge, Surrey)

Adam Ralph Prince. For services to the community in Burnham, Buckinghamshire during Covid-19. (Rushton Spencer, Staffordshire)

James Quayle. For services to the community in the City of Westminster particularly during Covid-19. (London, Greater London)

Pervez Sazzad Qureshi. For services to the Muslim Community in Greater London, particularly during Covid-19. (London, Greater London)

Atikur Rahman. For services to the community in the London Borough of Tower Hamlets, particularly during Covid-19. (London, Greater London)

Helen Ramsay. For services to the community in Ancrum, Roxburghshire during Covid-19. (Jedburgh, Roxburgh, Ettrick and Lauderdale)

Mark Ian Rann. For services to the community in Chesham, Buckinghamshire during Covid-19. (Chesham, Buckinghamshire)

Lesley Margaret Rawlinson. Laboratory Manager, Imperial College London. For services to the Covid-19 Response. (Cambridge, Cambridgeshire)

Joshua Reeves. Campaigns Support Officer, Leonard Cheshire. For services to People with Disabilities. (Cardiff, South Glamorgan)

Irene Mary Richards. For voluntary service to Safeguarding and to the community in the London Borough of Enfield. (Cambridge, Cambridgeshire)

Belinda Rickerby. For services to the community in Kirklees, West Yorkshire, particularly during Covid-19. (Kirklees, West Yorkshire)

Emma Louise Rigby-Nicholson. For services to the community in the London Borough of Enfield particularly during Covid-19. (London, Greater London)

Claire Susan Ritchie. For services to the community in Sevenoaks, Kent, particularly during Covid-19. (Sevenoaks, Kent)

Susan Jane Roberts. Volunteer and Trustee, Ross-on-Wye Community Development Trust. For services to the community in Ross-on-Wye, Herefordshire, particularly during Covid-19. (Ross-on-Wye, Herefordshire)

Sally Jane Robertson. For services to the community in Burghill, Herefordshire. (Hereford, Herefordshire)

Josephine Robson. For services to Foster Care in Tweeddale. (Broughton, Tweeddale)

Tracey Anne Rogers. For services to the community in the London Borough of Waltham Forest particularly during Covid-19. (London, Greater London)

Kimberley Linda Rogers. Co-Founder, Real Education Empowering Lives. For services to Social Inclusion and the community in Oldham, Greater Manchester. (Oldham, Greater Manchester)

Zarah Alia Ross. For services to Young People and the Jewish community in Liverpool during Covid-19. (Liverpool, Merseyside)

David Stephen Rowe. Founder, Libraries Hacked. For services to Public Libraries. (Bradford on Avon, Wiltshire)

Bansari Nilesh Ruparelia. For services to the Hindu Community in Leicestershire. (Leicester, Leicestershire)

William James Rutherford. For services to the community in County Londonderry, Northern Ireland during Covid-19. (Eglinton, County Londonderry)

Khadijah Safari. Chief Executive Officer, Safari MMA. For services to Inclusion and Diversity in Martial Arts. (Milton Keynes, Buckinghamshire)

The Very Reverend Doctor Susan Douglas Salt. For services to the community in the Diocese of Blackburn, Lancashire, particularly during Covid-19. (Preston, Lancashire)

Alexandra Mary Sanderson. For services to the community in Ash Vale, Surrey particularly during Covid-19. (Ash Vale, Surrey)

Trevor Wayne Saunders. For services to the community in Great Yarmouth, Norfolk, particularly during Covid-19. (Great Yarmouth, Norfolk)

Claire Elizabeth Saunders. Frontline Food Retail Worker, The Co-operative Group. For services to Food Retail Worker Safety during COVID-19. (London, Greater London)

Mairead Angela Savage. Deputy Principal, Forest Service, Department of Agriculture, Environment and Rural Affairs. For services to Forestry. (Donaghadee, County Down)

Karen Elizabeth Sawbridge. Chairman, Bridgnorth Rugby Club. For services to Grassroots Rugby Union Football and to the community in Bridgnorth, Shropshire. (Bridgnorth, Shropshire)

Joan Scott. Community Champion, Asda. For services to the community in Pwllheli, North Wales. (Pwllheli, Gwynedd)

Hilary Ann Selby. For services to British Ice Skating. (London, Greater London)

Jennifer Denise Seys. For services to People with Disabilities and to the community in Weymouth, Dorset. (Weymouth, Dorset)

Omair Ali Shah. For services to the community in Barking and Dagenham, Greater London during Covid-19. (London, Greater London)

Irfan Hussain Shah. For services to Young People and the community in the London Borough of Redbridge, particularly during Covid-19. (London, Greater London)

Sabir Mahmood Shaikh. For services to the Muslim Community in Palmers Green, London Borough of Enfield, particularly during Covid-19. (London, Greater London)

Ivan Peter Shaw. For services to Holocaust Education and Awareness. (London, Greater London)

Kelly Ann Short. Co-Lead, Cancer Support Network, Environment Agency. For services to People Affected by Cancer. (Gravesend, Kent)

Aaron Luke Shrive. For services to the Covid-19 response in Leicestershire. (Desborough, Northamptonshire)

Margaret Elizabeth Sidell. For services to the community in Barton-Upon-Humber, Lincolnshire, particularly during Covid-19. (Barton-upon-Humber, Lincolnshire)

Lindsay Sielski. Crew Manager, Lancashire Fire and Rescue Service. For services to Fire and Rescue. (Preston, Lancashire)

Hanina Alice Simon. Manager, Redbridge Schools Library Service. For services to Education in the London Borough of Redbridge. (London, Greater London)

Savraj Kaur Singh. For services to the community in the London Borough of Hammersmith and Fulham, particularly during Covid-19. (London, Greater London)

Mary Elizabeth Sinnamon. For services to Education and the community in County Antrim. (Newtownabbey, County Antrim)

Dr Darren Smart. For services to Public Libraries. (Minster on Sea, Kent)

Kathryn Smith. For services to the Covid-19 response in Stockport, Greater Manchester. (Stockport, Greater Manchester)

Reverend Donald Edgar Smith. For services to the community in Frinton-on-Sea, Essex, particularly during Covid-19. (Frinton on Sea, Essex)

Brian Stanley Smith. For services to the community in Newton Abbott, Devon, particularly during Covid-19. (Newton Abbot, Devon)

Thomas Gordon Smyth. Board Member, Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service. For Public Service. (Ballymoney, County Antrim)

Bronia Snow. For services to Holocaust Education and Awareness. (Esher, Surrey)

Catherine Margaret Spiller. Deputy Head of Estates, Reserve Forces and Cadets Association Wales. For services to the Reserves and Cadets Forces and to the community in Monmouth. (Newport, Newport)

George Patrick Spinks. For services to the Reeds Weybridge Rugby Club. (Sunninghill, Berkshire)

Ralph Charles Springett. For services to the community in Maldon, Essex particularly during Covid-19. (Maldon, Essex)

Crystal Jayne Stanley. Creator, The Rainbow Trail. For services to the Covid-19 response. (Ipswich, Suffolk)

Sarah Mary Stanton-Nadin. For voluntary services to the community in Sennen and St Just, Cornwall during Covid-19. (Sennen, Cornwall)

Pamela Susan Gail Steed. For services to the community in Cheddington, Buckinghamshire, particularly during Covid-19. (Leighton Buzzard, Bedfordshire)

Deborah Linda Stephens. Chief Executive Officer, Fun4Kidz and L30 Community Centre. For services to the community in Sefton, Merseyside, particularly during Covid-19. (Liverpool, Merseyside)

Elizabeth Jane Stoll. For services to the community in the London Borough of Barnet during Covid-19. (London, Greater London)

Lorraine Alexis Stone. For services to the community in Moulton, Suffolk. (Bury St Edmunds, Suffolk)

Mark Douglas Ashley Strachan. Founder, The Choir of the Earth. For charitable services to Musicians during Covid-19. (Sherborne, Dorset)

Maria Sturdy-Morton. For services to the community in the London Borough of Hammersmith and Fulham during Covid-19. (London, Greater London)

Julian Nicol Sturdy-Morton. For services to the community in the London Borough of Hammersmith and Fulham during Covid-19. (London, Greater London)

Zoe Sutcliffe. For services to the community in Rochdale, Greater Manchester during Covid-19. (Littleborough, Greater Manchester)

Michael Charles Sutton. For services to Emergency Response in Hampshire, particularly during Covid-19. (Romsey, Hampshire)

Timothy Swinyard. Councillor, Swindon Borough Council, Wiltshire. For services to the community in Swindon, particularly during Covid-19. (Swindon, Wiltshire)

Nicole Marie Taylor. Support Worker, Morning Stars. For services to Care during Covid-19. (Solihull, West Midlands)

Gulam Muhammad Ismail Teladia. Vice Chair, Birmingham Muslim Burial Council. For services to the community in Birmingham, particularly during Covid-19. (Birmingham, West Midlands)

Marshall Edwin Llewellyn Thomas. Press Officer, Disability Tennis, Lawn Tennis Association. For services to Disability Tennis. (Wirral, Merseyside)

John Rowland Thompson. For services to the community in Barrow upon Humber, Lincolnshire. (Barrow upon Humber, Lincolnshire)

Sharon Ann Thompson. For services to the community in Thetford, Norfolk, particularly during Covid-19. (Thetford, Norfolk)

Ellen Cecelia Thompson. For services to Refugees in Chichester, West Sussex, particularly during Covid-19. (Chichester, West Sussex)

Ann Elizabeth Margaret Thompson. For services to Music and the community in Fintona, County Tyrone. (Fintona, County Tyrone)

Laura Amy Thurlow. Chief Executive, Community Foundation for Surrey. For services to the community in Surrey, particularly during Covid-19. (Leigh-on-Sea, Essex)

Carol Ann Thursby. For services to the community in Swallowbeck, Lincolnshire. (Lincoln, Lincolnshire)

John Gillespie Tillotson. Detachment Commander, Suffolk Army Cadet Force. For voluntary service to Young People in Suffolk. (Bury St Edmunds, Suffolk)

Pamela Dorothy Tolhurst. For services to the community in Gillingham, Kent. (Sevenoaks, Kent)

Sarah Anne Townsend. For services to the community in Witney, Oxfordshire, particularly during Covid-19. (Witney, Oxfordshire)

Sarah-Amie Rebecca Treanor. For services to the community in Solihull and Birmingham, particularly during Covid-19. (Birmingham, West Midlands)

Beverley Susan Jill Tremayne. Leader, Brownies and Guides, Hanwell, London Borough of Ealing. For services to Girlguiding and Trefoil, particularly during Covid-19. (London, Greater London)

Michael John Tupper. Patient Expert and Disability Rights Campaigner. For voluntary service to Visually Impaired People. (Clitheroe, Lancashire)

Sahil Usman. For services to the community in Blackburn, Lancashire during Covid-19. (Blackburn, Lancashire)

Vikki Van Someren. Co-Owner, The Bike Shed and Co-Creator, Bike Shed Community Response. For services to the Covid-19 response in Hackney, London. (London, Greater London)

Anthony St.John Van Someren. Co-Owner, The Bike Shed and Co-Creator, Bike Shed Community Response. For services to the Covid-19 response. (London, Greater London)

Sajeev Vilvarajah. For services to the community in Clayhall, London Borough of Redbridge during Covid-19. (London, Greater London)

Krystal Ann Joan Vittles. Head of Service Delivery, Suffolk Libraries. For services to Public Libraries. (Stowmarket, Suffolk)

Andrew Waddison. For services to the community in Kings Lynn, Norfolk during Covid-19. (King’s Lynn, Norfolk)

John Craig Wall. Group Manager, Cumbria Fire and Rescue Service. For charitable services in Cumbria. (Cockermouth, Cumbria)

Jeremy James Wall. Duty Operations Manager, Transport for London and Special Inspector, City of London Police. For services to Transport and Public Safety. (London, Greater London)

Alison Wallace. For services to the community in County Londonderry during Covid-19. (Londonderry, County Londonderry)

Gary George Walters. For services to the community of Menheniot, Cornwall. (Liskeard, Cornwall)

Derek Edward John Warren. Warrant Officer, No 1 Welsh Wing, RAF Air Cadets. For voluntary service to Young Adults in South Wales. (Caldicot, Monmouthshire)

Janet Patricia Webber. Director of Development, The Mission to Seafarers. For services to Women in the International Maritime Sector. (Sidmouth, Devon)

Shelagh Mary Weir. For services to Sport in the Scottish Borders. (Duns, Berwickshire)

Master Tobias Owain Garbutt Weller (Tobias Garbutt Weller). For services to Charitable Fundraising during Covid-19. (Sheffield, South Yorkshire)

Cynthia Wells. For services to the community in Pinner, London Borough of Harrow. (London, Greater London)

Julie West. Poppy Appeal Volunteer, Rushden Branch, Royal British Legion. For voluntary service to Veterans in Rushden, Northamptonshire. (Rushden, Northamptonshire)

Alison Barbara Whitburn. Community Champion, Morrisons. For services to the community in Littlehampton, West Sussex. (Arundel, West Sussex)

Jennifer Dale Wiggle. Lately Services Director, Living Streets. For services to Active Travel. (Abroad)

Gillian Mary Williams. President, Watford Premier Netball Club. For services to Netball in Watford. (Watford, Hertfordshire)

Fiona Carol Williams. Chief Executive Officer, York Explore. For services to Libraries. (London, Greater London)

Sarah Williams-Martin. For services to the community in Bath and North East Somerset during Covid-19. (Melksham, Wiltshire)

David John Wilson. For services to the community in Stevenage, Hertfordshire. (Stevenage, Hertfordshire)

Anne Katherine Wilson. For services to the community in Great Leighs, Essex. (Chelmsford, Essex)

Willam James Crawford Wilson. For services to the community in County Antrim. (Larne, County Antrim)

Lesley Joan Winton. For services to Animal Welfare. (Tranent, East Lothian)

Dawn Marie Wood. Marine Constable, Essex Police. For services to Marine Policing and to Conservation. (Burnham on Crouch, Essex)

Nicola Maureen Woodward. For services to the community in Purley on Thames, Berkshire. (Reading, Berkshire)

Master Max Woosey. For services to Fundraising for the North Devon Hospice during Covid-19. (Braunton, Devon)

Margaret Worsfold. For services to British Ice Skating. (Edinburgh, Edinburgh)

Rosemary Wells Wright. For services to the community in Leicestershire. (Hinckley, Leicestershire)

Andrew Charles Wright. For services to Public Libraries. (Mirfield, West Yorkshire)

DIPLOMATIC SERVICE AND OVERSEAS LIST

ROYAL NAVY

ORDER OF THE BATH

Companions of the Order of the Bath (CB)

Rear Admiral Hugh Dominic Beard

ARMY

ORDER OF THE BATH

Companions of the Order of the Bath (CB)

Major General Jonathan James Cole O.B.E.

Major General Timothy David Hyams O.B.E.

Lieutenant General Stuart Richard Skeates C.B.E.

ROYAL AIR FORCE

KNIGHTS COMMANDER OF THE ORDER OF THE BATH (KCB)

Knights Commander of the Order of the Bath (KCB)

Air Marshal Gerard Michael David Mayhew C.B.E.

ORDER OF THE BATH

Companions of the Order of the Bath (CB)

Air Vice-Marshal Clare Samantha Walton

DIPLOMATIC SERVICE

ORDER OF THE BATH

Companions of the Order of the Bath (CB)

Andrew Philip Bird. Director, Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office. For services to British foreign policy.

ORDER OF ST MICHAEL AND ST GEORGE

Dame Commander (DCMG)

Menna Frances Rawlings C.M.G. H.M. Ambassador Paris, France. For services to British foreign policy.

Knight Commander (DCMG)

Professor Stewart Thomas Cole. Director-General, Pasteur Institute, Paris, France. For services to Science.

Alden McNee McLaughlin M.B.E. Former Premier, Cayman Islands. For services to the people of the Cayman Islands.

Companion (CMG)

William Borry. Director, Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office. For services to British foreign policy and National Security.

Daniel Patrick Brendon Chugg. former H.M. Ambassador Yangon, Myanmar. For services to British foreign policy.

Daniel Wroughton Craig. Actor. For services to Film and Theatre.

Samantha Louise Job M.V.O. Director, Defence and International Security, Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office. For services to British foreign policy.

Vivien Frances Life. Director and Chief Negotiator, Department for International Trade. For services to Trade and Investment.

Benjamin Robert Merrick. lately Director Overseas Territories Department, Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office. For services to British foreign policy.

Melanie Angela Robinson. H.M. Ambassador Harare, Zimbabwe. For services to foreign and international development policy.

Dr. Alexander Roderick MacKenzie. Chief Development Officer and Executive Vice President, Global Product Development, Pfizer. For services to Public Health during Covid-19.

Sean de Gruchy Marett. Chief Operating Officer, BioNtech. For services to the development of a Covid-19 vaccine.

ROYAL VICTORIAN ORDER

THE ROYAL VICTORIAN ORDER

CVO

Peter James Chenery. Chief Executive Officer, The Royal Anniversary Trust.

Amanda Madeleine MacManus L.V.O. lately Private Secretary to The Duchess of Cornwall.

Caroline Anne Nunneley L.V.O. Lady in Waiting to The Princess Royal.

The Right Honourable Dame Patricia Lee Reddy GNZM QSO. lately Governor-General of New Zealand.

Michael John Taylor L.V.O. Deputy Master of the Household (Operations), Royal Household.

Richard James Tilbrook. Clerk of the Privy Council and Prime Minister’s Secretary for Appointments.

Susan Margaret Winfield O.B.E. Lord-Lieutenant of Tyne and Wear. (Tyne and Wear)

LVO

Mark Paul Flanagan M.V.O. Assistant to the Master of the Household (Catering) and Royal Chef, Royal Household.

Air Commodore Malcolm John Fuller. Gentleman Usher to The Queen.

Lieutenant Colonel John Robert Dennis Kaye D.L. lately Lieutenant, Her Majesty’s Body Guard of the Honourable Corps of Gentlemen at Arms.

MVO

Claire Louise Anderson. Assistant Retail and Admissions Manager, Palace of Holyroodhouse.

Yasin Bharucha. Financial Accountant, Privy Purse & Treasurer’s Office, Royal Household.

Robert Patrick Biggs. Deputy Clerk to the Lieutenancy of Northumberland. (Northumberland)

Simon Michael Broughton. Inspector, Metropolitan Police Service. For services to Royalty and Specialist Protection.

Paul Carter. Collections Information Data Manager, Royal Collection, Royal Household.

Lorraine Leslie Dale. Head Housekeeper, Master of the Household’s Department, Royal Household.

Mark Joseph Evans. Estate Manager, Government House, Perth, Australia.

David William Geddes. President, The Braemar Royal Highland Society.

Group Captain David Scott Glasson. Honorary Military Secretary to the Governor of New South Wales, Australia. (South Wales)

Gwen Jackalin Hamilton. Superintendent and Head of Visitor Operations, Palace of Holyroodhouse.

Lucinda Caroline Harby. (Lucinda Hoysted) Personal Assistant to the Secretary, Duchy of Cornwall.

Andrea Elizabeth Hudson R.V.M. For services to the Royal Household.

David Graham Langdown. Sergeant, Metropolitan Police Service. For services to Royalty and Specialist Protection.

Mathew Alan Palser. Palace Steward, Master of the Household’s Department, Royal Household.

Julian James Richard Payne. lately Communications Secretary to the Household of The Prince of Wales and The Duchess of Cornwall.

David Turner. Chief Clerk, Lord Chamberlain’s Office, Royal Household.

Denise Mary Ann Vianna. Executive Assistant to the Director of the Royal Collection, Royal Household.

Michael Desmond Watt. Deputy Lieutenant and Clerk to the Lieutenancy of County Down. (Down)

ROYAL VICTORIAN MEDAL

RVM (Silver)

Anthony David Chambers R.V.M. Plumber, Crown Estate, Windsor.

Ian Charles Watmore R.V.M. Gamekeeper, Crown Estate, Windsor.

James Baxter. Estate Worker, Crown Estate, Windsor.

Stephen Edwin Duquemin. General Catering Assistant (Stores), Master of the Household’s Department, Royal Household.

Jerome Gregory Finnis. lately Gentleman in Ordinary, Chapel Royal, St James’s Palace.

Pascal Florian Geeler. Chef, Household of The Prince of Wales and The Duchess of Cornwall.

Andrew Henry Grocock. lately Aircraft Handler. For services to Royal Travel.

Andrew Robert Hampstead. Horticulturalist, Crown Estate, Windsor.

Karen Ann Oram. Glasshouse Gardener, Royal Gardens, Windsor.

Trevor John Pope. Gardener, Government House, Perth, Western Australia.

Stuart Robertson. Palace Attendant, Palace of Holyroodhouse.

William Graham Taylor. Carpenter, Sandringham Estate.

ROYAL NAVY

ORDER OF THE BRITISH EMPIRE

Knights Commander of the Order of the British Empire (KBE)

Vice Admiral Christopher Reginald Summers Gardner C.B.E.

Commanders of the Order of the British Empire (CBE)

Captain Mark Edgar John Anderson

Brigadier Daniel James Edward Cheesman M.B.E.

Surgeon Commodore Stuart Mark Collett

Officers of the Order of the British Empire (OBE)

Colonel Richard Charles Morris M.B.E.

Commander Katie Marie Muir

Colonel Simon Milward Rogers

Surgeon Commander Lisa Claire Stevens

Commander Mark Walker

Members of the Order of the British Empire (MBE)

Lance Corporal Alexandre Pierre Cassabois

Lieutenant Carlo Riccardo Contaldi

Chief Petty Officer Colette Natasha Green

Leading Logistician (Writer) Rebecca Anne Harrington

Warrant Officer Class 1 Robert McAusland Henderson M.V.O.

Lieutenant Commander Edward Higgins

Warrant Officer Class 1 John McWilliams

Petty Officer Medical Assistant Jessica Metcalfe

Lieutenant Commander Gordon Smith

Chief Petty Officer Logistician (Catering Services) Robert Thompson

ARMY

ORDER OF THE BRITISH EMPIRE

Commanders of the Order of the British Empire (CBE)

Major General Christopher Brendan Kevin Barry O.B.E.

Colonel Craig Ian Hanson

Brigadier Robin Ronald Edward Lindsay

Colonel Alan Mistlin

Major General Simon Howe Brooks-Ward C.V.O., O.B.E., T.D., VR

Officers of the Order of the British Empire (OBE)

Lieutenant Colonel Oliver James Michael Bartels

Colonel James Nicholas Briers Birch

Acting Lieutenant Colonel Timothy Andrew Wight-Boycott

Lieutenant Colonel David Royston John Calder

Colonel Kirsten Julie Dagless

Lieutenant Colonel Timothy James Jonathan Draper

Lieutenant Colonel David Anthony Goodacre

Lieutenant Colonel James Robert Howard

Lieutenant Colonel Timothy Paul James

Lieutenant Colonel Keith Edward Spiers T.D., VR

Lieutenant Colonel Caroline Charlotte Vincent

Members of the Order of the British Empire (MBE)

Warrant Officer Class 2 Dominic Jason Bellman

Major Mark Eric Black

Lieutenant Colonel Bryon Harvey Brotherton

Corporal Darren Iain Burmis

Lieutenant Colonel Lucinda Jane Butler

Captain Oliver George Owen Carmichael

Acting Major James William Carrahar VR

Acting Lieutenant Colonel Ross Alexander Carter

Major James Richard Chacksfield

Colour Sergeant Roger Anthony Maurice Coates VR

Staff Sergeant Timothy Alan William Davies

Major James Alexander Douglas

Acting Lieutenant Colonel Gary Anthony Fitchett

Warrant Officer Class 2 David Kingsley Gosney

Warrant Officer Class 1 Donald Edward Grant

Captain Thomas James Hames

Staff Sergeant Nikky Stephen Hawke

Major Martin Hayes

Staff Sergeant Ty Jewell

Major Daniel Anthony Jones

Lieutenant Colonel Callum Angus Mackay Lane

Colour Sergeant Perrie Michael Leith VR

Lieutenant Colonel Ruth Rosemary Littlejohns VR

Lieutenant Colonel Jonathan Stewart MacGill

Lieutenant Colonel Andrew George Maund

Acting Sergeant Roxanne Ellouise McKinnon

Major Brendon Metherell

Lance Corporal Danielle Marie Collingridge-Moore

Major Taniya Elizabeth Sarah Morris

Warrant Officer Class 1 Adam Robert Philpotts

Lieutenant Colonel Melanie Emma Prangnell

Warrant Officer Class 2 Martin Raymond Price

Corporal Andrew Ronald Ritchie

Acting Lieutenant Colonel Stefan Karol Siemieniuch

Captain Timothy John Smalley

Major Angus Donald Steele

Corporal Joseva Koroi Vakacokaivalu

Warrant Officer Class 1 Lindsey John Ware

Lieutenant Colonel Liam Paul Wilson

ROYAL AIR FORCE

ORDER OF THE BRITISH EMPIRE

Dames Commander of the Order of the British Empire (DBE)

Air Marshal Susan Catherine Gray C.B., O.B.E.

Commanders of the Order of the British Empire (CBE)

Group Captain Jonathan Blythe Crawford O.B.E.

Group Captain Gavin Paul Hellard

Officers of the Order of the British Empire (OBE)

Group Captain Nicholas Charles Joseph Brittain

Group Captain William Edward Dole

Group Captain Shaun Gee

Group Captain Richard David Grimshaw

Wing Commander Dominic Francis Owen Holland

Group Captain Sarah Catherine Moorehead

Wing Commander Piers Lawrence Morrell

Members of the Order of the British Empire (MBE)

Flight Sergeant Carl Barker

Chief Technician Lee Owen Betts

Senior Aircraftman Shona Claire Brownlee

Squadron Leader Mark Discombe A.F.C.

Wing Commander Nathan Foster

Master Aircrew James Fowler

Squadron Leader Angela Hemlin

Flight Lieutenant Steven Mathew Hewer

Squadron Leader Katherine Alexandra Lee

Flight Lieutenant Jonathan Patrick O’Rourke

Corporal Christopher Stephen Rimmer

Squadron Leader Tracey McDonnell Rowlands

DIPLOMATIC SERVICE

ORDER OF THE BRITISH EMPIRE

Dames Commander of the Order of the British Empire (DBE)

Flora Jane Duffy O.B.E. Triathlete. For services to Sport in Bermuda.

Commanders of the Order of the British Empire (CBE)

Dr. Kai Hung Lee. Founder, The Lee Kai Hung Foundation. For services to Education and Cultural Exchange between the UK and China.

Robert Adrian Stringer. Chairman, Sony Music Group and Chief Executive Officer, Sony Music Entertainment. For services to UK creative industries, to social justice and to charity.

Bernard John Taupin. Lyricist. For services to Music.

Officers of the Order of the British Empire (OBE)

Dr. Aisha Nicole Andrewin. Chief Medical Officer, Anguilla. For services to Public Health in Anguilla.

Peter William Burnett. Chair of the British Chamber of Commerce, Hong Kong. For services to the British Business Community in Hong Kong.

Dr. Mary Ann Cusack. Paediatrician, Love the One charity, India. For services to Healthcare and Child Welfare in India.

Martin Patrick Duffy. Lead Negotiator, Trade Agreements and Capability, Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office. For services to Trade and Development.

Richard Etherington. Team Leader, Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office. For services to British foreign policy.

Julia Elisabeth Frances Falconer. Senior Forestry Policy Adviser, Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office. For services to the Environment.

Martha Essandoah Freeman. lately Political Adviser and Head of Regional Office for the European Union Special Representative for the South Caucasus and the Crisis in Georgia. For services to International Conflict Resolution in the South Caucasus.

Michael John Gifford. lately H.M. Ambassador, Nur-Sultan, Kazakhstan. For services to British foreign policy.

Rebecca Ann Harris. Deputy Director, Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office. For services to British foreign policy.

Robin Frances Hart. Senior Programme Director, Wilton Park. For services to British foreign policy.

Susan Heath. Team Leader, Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office. For services to British foreign policy.

Patrick Godfrey Hungerford Holdich. Head of Research Analysts, Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office. For services to British foreign policy.

Dr. Saleemul Huq. Director, International Centre for Climate Change and Development. For services to combating International Climate Change.

Dr. Melanie Jane Ivarsson. Senior Vice President, Chief Development Officer, Moderna Therapeutics, United States of America. For services to Public Health during COVID-19.

Dr. Asyia Kazmi. Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation. For services to Education, particularly Girls’ Education.

Paul Richard Peter Killworth. Team Leader, Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office. For services to British foreign policy.

Felicity Jane Gordon Kirkwood. Chair British Hospital, Buenos Aires, Argentina. For services to the British Hospital Buenos Aires and to the British Community.

Dr. David Konn. Mission Lead, Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office. For services to British foreign policy.

Dr. Nigel Stuart Lockyer. Director Fermi National Accelerator Laboratory. For services to Science and UK-US relations.

Professor Alan Lowdon. Professor in Practice, Durham University and Director, Strategic Development, National Offshore Wind Institute, Bristol Community College, Massachusetts, United States of America. For services to UK/US Offshore Wind Collaboration.

John Martin Bickford De Vismes Martin St. Valery. Chair, Market Entry Solutions – JacksonMSV and Chair, British Business Group of Dubai & Northern Emirates. For services to UK businesses in the United Arab Emirates.

James Douglas McAlpine. Deputy Development Director, British High Commission Dhaka, Bangladesh. For services to International Development.

Gavin Bruce McGillivray. Development Director, Official Development Assistance, British High Commission, New Delhi, India. For services to International Development.

Richard Harry Middleton. Chair, Commonwealth Scholarship Commission. For services to the Commonwealth and to Higher Education.

Dr. Catherine Lucy Morris. Paediatrician, Love the One charity, India. For services to Healthcare and Child Welfare in India.

Dr. Dipti Patel. Chief Medical Officer, Foreign Commonwealth and Development Office. For services to Government officials and their families and to British nationals overseas .

Adam Rhodri Pile. Deputy Director and Head of Caribbean and Southern Oceans Department, Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office. For services to the British Overseas Territories.

Professor Lauge Neiman Skovgaard Poulsen. Associate Professor of International Relations and Law, University College London. For services to UK Trade Policy. (London)

Merwyn Foster Lyte Rogers. Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Health, Anguilla. For Public Service and services to Public Health and Healthcare in Anguilla.

Professor Pauline Margaret Rose. Professor of International Education and Director of Research for Equitable Access and Learning Centre, University of Cambridge. For services to International Girls’ Education.

Neil Robert Scotland. Senior Forestry Adviser, Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office. For services to the Environment.

Nicola Jane Stewart. Deputy UK Permanent Representative to the Organisation for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons, The Hague, The Netherlands. For services to British foreign policy.

Dr. Nigel Antony David Stokes L.V.O. HM Ambassador Havana, Cuba. For services to British foreign policy.

Professor Simon Wain-Hobson. Head, Molecular Retrovirology, Pasteur Institute, Paris, France. For services to Virology.

Andrew David Whalley. Global Chairman, Grimshaw Architects. For services to Architecture and to Environmental sustainability.

Members of the Order of the British Empire (MBE)

Stephen William Atherton. Retired Headmaster. For services to British Education and Culture in Greece.

Andrew John Bailey. former Chair, Leonard Cheshire Disability Home in Portugal. For services to Disability Charities.

Susan Penelope Baker. Team Leader, Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office. For services to British foreign policy.

Professor Lorand Bartels. Reader in International Law, University of Cambridge. For services to UK Trade Policy.

Yasmin Batliwala. Chief Executive, Advocates for International Development. For services to Human Rights, the Rule of Law and to International Development.

Dr. Keith Michael Borien. Chief Executive Officer, The Borien Educational Foundation for Southern Africa. For services to schools in rural areas of the Eastern Cape, South Africa.

Dr. Richard James Burgess. President and Chief Executive Officer, American Association of Independent Music. For services to Music.

Maria João Hewitt Carrapato. Chair, The Oporto British School, Portugal. For services to British Education in Portugal.

Deborah Louise Chilcott. Assistant Private Secretary to UK Ambassador to the European Union, Brussels, Belgium. For services to British foreign policy.

The Reverend John Howard Chinchen. Archbishop of Hong Kong’s Chaplain for International Ministry. For services to the British Community in Hong Kong.

Clark John Chittenden. lately Director, Trade Policy Coordination, British Embassy Mexico City, Mexico. For services to UK/Mexico trade relations.

Susanna Evelyn Cole. Teacher. For services to children and the community in Kikambala, Kenya and to the Parkinson’s Society.

Sarah Croft. Lead Negotiator, International Agreements, Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office. For services to UK Trade overseas.

Hazel Cumbo. Chief Executive, Gibraltar Courts Service. For services to Justice in Gibraltar.

Kenneth Ronald Dunn. Chair of Africa’s Gift Ltd. For services to development and local communities in Lesotho and sub-Saharan Africa.

Daniel Liam Edge. Team Leader, Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office. For services to British foreign policy.

Allison Fisher. Professional Billiard Player. For services to Sport.

Dr. Joseph Froncioni. Orthopaedic Surgeon. For services to Road Safety in Bermuda.

John Philip Hare. De-mining Technical Director, Falkland Islands. For services to the Falkland Islands Demining Programme.

Dale Harrison. Head of Treaty Section, Legal Directorate, Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office. For services to British foreign policy.

James Hollow. Japan President, Fabric Inc. and lately Chair of the Board of Trustees, The British School, Tokyo, Japan. For services to Education and the wider community in Japan.

Stuart Holroyd. Team Leader, Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office. For services to British foreign policy.

Alastair James Irvine. Team Leader, Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office. For services to British foreign policy.

Kevin Thomas Kerrigan. Senior Automotive Adviser. For services to the UK Automotive industry in the United States of America.

Dr. Michael MacKenzie. Consultant in General Medicine and Infectious Diseases, Daeyang Luke Missionary Hospital, Lilongwe, Malawi. For services to Health in Malawi.

William Henderson McAteer. Historian. For services to Seychelles history.

Marigay McKee. Managing partner, Fernbrook Capital LLC and Founder, MM Luxe Consulting, New York, United States of America. For services to British retail overseas.

Manohar Narindas Melwani. Tailor, Hong Kong. For services to Business and Charity in Hong Kong.

Lloyd Milen. British Consul General for Andorra, Aragon, Balearic Islands and Catalonia, British Consulate General, Barcelona, Spain. For services to British nationals in Spain and to the UK in North East, Spain.

Angus William Reed Miller. Prosperity Lead, Horn of Africa, Economic Development, British Office Hargeisa, Somaliland. For services to International Development in Somaliland.

Katherine Fiona Mitchell. Executive Director, GBx global. For services to British Entrepreneurs Overseas.

Thomas Jeremy Morgan Q.C. Vice Chair, British in Europe. For services to British nationals in Italy and the European Union.

Professor Ian Elliot Murdoch. Consultant Ophthalmologist. For services to Health in Western Africa.

Nicola Jane Nicolaus. lately Regional Director of Science and Innovation, South East Asia Regional, British High Commission Singapore. For services to UK Science and Innovation overseas.

Thomas Robert Pember-Finn. Second Secretary Human Rights, British Embassy Beijing, China. For services to British foreign policy.

Jane Ellen Phelan. Account Director, Crown Agents. For services to Public Health during Covid-19.

Lucille Dell Seymour B.E.M. retired Cayman Islands Government official. For services to Sport, Education and the people of Grand Cayman and the Cayman Islands.

Elizabeth Simpson. Team Leader, Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office. For services to British foreign policy.

Sharon Karen Smith. retired Deputy Clerk, the Cayman Islands Legislative Assembly. For Public Service to the Cayman Islands.

Christopher James Syer. President of the Malaysian British Society. For services to UK/Malaysia relations and to the British Community in Egypt and Saudi Arabia.

Melvyn Lewis Tennant. Founder/Director of the Oracabessa Bay Sea Turtle Project and Lead Warden, Jamaica. For services to Marine Conservation in Jamaica.

Vanessa Elizabeth Thomas-Williams. Nursery Officer, Terrestrial Conservation/Environment, Natural Resources and Planning Portfolio Directorate, St Helena. For services to Conservation in St Helena.

Ben Robert Thomson. Honorary Consul, Chiang Mai, Thailand. For services to British nationals overseas.

Amanda Susan Thursfield. Director, Non-Catholic Cemetery for foreigners, Rome. For services to the Bereaved in Italy.

Pamela Twissell-Cross. District Community Support Coordinator, Royal British Legion, Spain (district north). For services to British nationals overseas.

Alexandra Utkucu. Vice Consul, British Consulate General Istanbul, Turkey. For services to British nationals overseas.

Philip Graham Wall. Co-founder and Trustee, We See Hope and founding Director, Signify Ltd. For services to vulnerable children in sub-Saharan Africa.

Wendy Wall. Co-founder and Trustee, We See Hope and founder, Signify Ltd. For services to vulnerable children in sub-Saharan Africa.

Charlotte Emily Williams. Head, Foreign and Security Policy Team, British High Commission Canberra, Australia. For services to British foreign policy.

Cheryl Williams. Team Leader, Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office. For services to British foreign policy.

ISLE OF MAN

ORDER OF THE BRITISH EMPIRE

Members of the Order of the British Empire (MBE)

Colin Leather. For services to the community of Castletown.

Carol Bernadette Williams. For services to the Isle of Man and to the Royal British Legion.

GUERNSEY

ORDER OF THE BRITISH EMPIRE

Members of the Order of the British Empire (MBE)

Allister Francis de Lisle Carey. For services to sustainable development in Africa.

JERSEY

ORDER OF THE BRITISH EMPIRE

Members of the Order of the British Empire (MBE)

John Philip Hopley. For services to the Community.

DIPLOMATIC SERVICE

BRITISH EMPIRE MEDAL

BEM

Graeme William Baxter. Golf artist/publisher. For services to Golf and to Tourism in Scotland.

Darren Peter Clark. First Secretary, Operational Delivery Manager, British Embassy Yangon, Myanmar. For services to British foreign policy.

Natalie Claire Coleman. Director, National Gallery of the Cayman Islands. For services to Arts and Culture in the Cayman Islands and wider region.

Bianca Collins. Desk Officer, Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office. For services to British foreign policy.

Angela Joy French. Former Chair, The Women’s Royal Voluntary Service, Portugal. For services to Charity in Portugal.

Michael Peter Groves. Member of the Cyprus Residency Support Group. For services to the British Community in Cyprus.

Pamela Irene Groves. Member of the Cyprus Residency Support Group. For services to the British Community in Cyprus.

Alexandra Mary Hennessey. Diary Manager to the Minister of State, Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office. For services to British foreign policy.

Sandra Elizabeth May. Pro-Consul, British Embassy Tehran, Iran. For services to British nationals overseas.

Dominic Crosby Rollo Myers. lately Chief Executive Officer, Enhance Group and Chairman of the Board, British School, Sultanate of Oman. For services to British Education in Oman.

Patricia Susan Owens. Corporate Services Manager, Miami Consulate General, Florida, United States of America. For services to the British Consulate General in Miami.

Pamela Parker. Personal Assistant to H.M. Ambassador, British Embassy Berlin, Germany. For services to UK/Germany relations.

Helen Elizabeth Price. Charity Volunteer, Hopeful Hearts Guangzhou, China. For services to Charity in China.

Natasha Helen Ruscheinski. Founder, PAW BVI, British Virgin Islands. For services to Animal Welfare.

Lewis Sebastian Stagnetto. Science Teacher, Gibraltar. For services to the Marine Environment in Gibraltar.

Caroline Rosemary Topham. Desk Officer, Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office. For services to British foreign policy.

Brian Waring. Desk Officer, Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office. For services to British foreign policy.

Bryn Owen Williams. Desk Officer, Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office. For services to British foreign policy.

Shirley Ann Wrigglesworth. Welfare Officer/co-ordinator, The British Association of the Alpes Maritimes and the Var. For services to British Community in South-East France.

ISLE OF MAN

BRITISH EMPIRE MEDAL

BEM

Alexander James Townsend. For services to Education on the Isle of Man.

GUERNSEY

BRITISH EMPIRE MEDAL

BEM

Stephen Herbert Mauger. For services to Fairtrade on Guernsey.

ROYAL NAVY

ROYAL RED CROSS

Chief Petty Officer Kelly Jane Brechany

Chief Petty Officer Carrie Stuart

ARMY

ROYAL RED CROSS

Major Tracey Ann Buckingham

Staff Sergeant Julie-Anne Fulford

Major Debra Louise Harvey

Lieutenant Colonel Margaret-Ann Hodge

ROYAL AIR FORCE

ROYAL RED CROSS

Flight Sergeant Holly Anne Chambers

Squadron Leader Sherry Louise McBain

Squadron Leader Elizabeth Frances Paxman

Sergeant Victoria Lee Van Der Wel

Squadron Leader Christopher John Wells

Group Captain Fionnuala Mary Bradley

HOME OFFICE

QUEEN’S POLICE MEDAL (QPM)

Gordon Barclay. Detective Sergeant, Metropolitan Police Service.

Heidi Cara Boutcher. Inspector, Metropolitan Police Service.

Robert Stephen Cooper. lately Detective Sergeant, Wiltshire Police. (Wiltshire)

Gail Granville. Detective Chief Inspector, Metropolitan Police Service.

Ben-Julian Harrington. Chief Constable, Essex Police. (Essex)

Driss Hayoukane. Detective Inspector, Metropolitan Police Service.

Winton Laurence Keenen. Chief Constable, Northumbria Police.

Gail Lilley. Detective Inspector, Metropolitan Police Service.

Graham McNulty. Deputy Assistant Commissioner, Metropolitan Police Service.

Paul Mitchinson. lately Constable, Northamptonshire Police. (Northamptonshire)

Gareth MacDonald Morgan. lately Chief Constable, Staffordshire Police. (Staffordshire)

Anne Overton. Constable, South Wales Police. (South Wales)

Jonathan Richard Owen. Inspector, Avon and Somerset Constabulary. (Somerset)

Michael Paterson. Metropolitan Police Service.

Andrew Duncan Slattery. lately Assistant Chief Constable, Cumbria Constabulary. (Cumbria)

Gary Martin Stephenson. Detective Inspector, West Yorkshire Police. (West Yorkshire)

Daniel Stoten. Detective Chief Inspector, Essex Police. (Essex)

Andrew James Winters. British Transport Police.

SCOTTISH OFFICE

QUEEN’S POLICE MEDAL (QPM)

Chief Inspector Marlene Baillie. Chief Inspector, Police Service of Scotland.

Chief Superintendent Louise Blakelock. Chief Superintendent, Police Service of Scotland.

Assistant Chief Constable Judith Heaton. Assistant Chief Constable, Police Service of Scotland.

NORTHERN IRELAND OFFICE

QUEEN’S POLICE MEDAL (QPM)

Daphne Elaine Duffy. Detective Superintendent, Police Service of Northern Ireland.

Jason Patrick Murphy. Detective Superintendent, Police Service of Northern Ireland.

Raymond Shaw. Inspector, Police Service of Northern Ireland.

OVERSEAS TERRITORIES

QUEEN’S POLICE MEDAL (QPM)

Peter Reeve. lately Detective Inspector, Royal Virgin Islands Police.

HOME OFFICE (FIRE)

QUEEN’S FIRE SERVICE MEDAL (QFSM)

John Andrew Buckley. Chief Fire Officer, Nottinghamshire Fire and Rescue Service. (Nottinghamshire)

Jennifer Elizabeth Griffiths. lately Group Manager, South Wales Fire and Rescue Service. (South Wales)

Sally Angeline Hammond. Group Manager, Suffolk Fire and Rescue Service. (Suffolk)

Justin Johnston. Chief Fire Officer, Lancashire Fire and Rescue Service. (Lancashire)

Nicholas Searle. Deputy Chief Fire Officer, Merseyside Fire and Rescue Service. (Merseyside)

DEPARTMENT OF HEALTH

QUEEN’S AMBULANCE SERVICE MEDAL (QAM)

Jennifer Margaret Lewis. Operations Manager, Welsh Ambulance Service.

Dr. Julian Peter Mark. Executive Medical Director, Yorkshire Ambulance Service. (Yorkshire)

Adrian John Nolan South. Deputy Director of Clinical Care, South Western Ambulance Service.

SCOTTISH OFFICE

QUEEN’S AMBULANCE SERVICE MEDAL (QAM)

Patrick O’Meara. Paramedic, Scottish Ambulance Service.

ARMY

QUEEN’S VOLUNTEER RESERVES MEDAL (QVRM)

Warrant Officer Class 1 Brian Armstrong VR

Captain Stephen Thomas Brocklebank VR

Major Andrew Alan Church VR

Major Ian David Kemp T.D., VR

Major Robert Charles Ward VR

GRENADA

ORDER OF THE BRITISH EMPIRE

Commanders of the Order of the British Empire (CBE)

Kirani James. For services to Sport.

Officers of the Order of the British Empire (OBE)

Dr. George Mitchell. For services to Health.

Members of the Order of the British Empire (MBE)

Francis Sookram. For services to Education.

BRITISH EMPIRE MEDAL

BEM

Joan Joseph. For services to Education.

SOLOMON ISLANDS

ORDER OF THE BRITISH EMPIRE

Officers of the Order of the British Empire (OBE)

Rudgard Fox Irokalani. For services to Teaching, to Education and to the Anglican Church of Melanesia.

Billy Titiulu. For services to the Justice Sector, to Commerce and to the Government and the people of the Solomon Islands.

Members of the Order of the British Empire (MBE)

Rolland Sikua. For services to Education and to the Anglican Church of Melanesia.

BELIZE

ORDER OF THE BRITISH EMPIRE

Commanders of the Order of the British Empire (CBE)

Sean Craig Feinstein. For services to Entrepreneurship and to the Community.

Officers of the Order of the British Empire (OBE)

The Honourable Madam Justice Michelle Agnes Arana. For services to the field of law and Public Service.

Gordon Christopher Roe. For services to Entrepreneurship and to the Community.

Members of the Order of the British Empire (MBE)

Florencia Castillo. For services to the Community.

Dr. Marcelo Coyi. For services to the Medical Profession and to the Community.

Joel Robinson. For services to the Community.

Elena Smith. For services to Education and Unionism.

ST. CHRISTOPHER AND NEVIS

ORDER OF THE BRITISH EMPIRE

Officers of the Order of the British Empire (OBE)

Larkland Montgomery Richards. For contribution to the development of Tourism.

Members of the Order of the British Empire (MBE)

Peter Coury. For services to Business Enterprise.