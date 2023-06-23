The Baton of Hope UK Tour 2023: what is it - full list of UK routes and dates
Suicide awareness initiative The Baton of Hope UK Tour will kick off this month - here’s how you can get involved.
The Baton of Hope UK Tour will be starting its journey this month, and visiting 12 cities across the nation along the way. The journey will begin in Glasgow and come to a close when it reaches Downing Street two weeks later.
The organisers of the event hope to impact the lives of thousands along the way, and raise awareness for those affected by suicide as well as prevention initiatives. The event website says they have a clear and simple message: “Where there is hope, there is a real opportunity to save lives.”
Carried by notable personalities, leaders, and people with their own inspiring stories of hope, the Baton of Hope will be marked by a packed events schedule giving local communities, organisations, and neighbouring towns a chance to get involved. Mike McCarthy and Steve Phillip made contact following the deaths of their sons, Ross and Jordan, to suicide. Steve Phillips said: “We were brought together through tragic circumstances – two fathers sharing common grief.
“Each wanting to make a difference, and determined that the death of our sons should not be in vain. Through our friendship, we recognised that by creating unity of purpose we could shake things up and create a movement that we hope will stop so many people taking their own lives.”
So, when is The Baton of Hope tour coming to a city near you? Here’s everything you need to know including a full list of UK routes and dates.
The Baton of Hope UK Tour 2023 - routes and dates
Here is the full list of places the baton will start from in each city including the date and time it will be there.
- Dassie Park, Glasgow - June 24, 2023 - 8:05am
- Holyrood Park, Edinburgh - June 25, 2023 - 10am
- Northumberland Park, Newcastle - June 27, 2023 - 8am
- Hillsborough Stadium, Sheffield - June 28, 2023 - 8:05am
- Manchester - June 29, 2023
- Queen’s University, Belfast - June 30, 2023 - 8am
- Castle Green, Cardiff - July 1, 2023 - 8am
- SS Great Britain, Bristol - July 2, 2023 - 10am
- Alexander Stadium, Birmingham - July 3, 2023 - 8:30am
- Milton Keynes Rose, Milton Keynes - July 4, 2023 - 8:05am
- Peace Statue, Brighton - July 5, 2023 - 8am
- Emirates Stadium, London - July 6, 2023 - 8am
How to get involved
The Baton of Hope has fast become the biggest campaign for suicide prevent, and is the only one of its kind. The initiative has been endorsed by a number of public figures including the late Queen Elizabeth II. The website says: “We aim to make the Baton of Hope UK Tour as inclusive as possible, with opportunities for people and organisations to get involved whether they are based near the physical route of the Baton or participating ‘virtually’ via the available online and social media channels. If this is something that you or your organisation should be involved in, then please get in touch.”