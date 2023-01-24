Tesco recalls ‘free from’ Golden Syrup porridge pot as it may contain milk - warning to allergy sufferers
Tesco shoppers have been asked to check their food shopping as an allergy alert has been issued for a ‘free from’ product.
If you’re a Tesco shopper who reaches for the free from and dairy-free ranges you might want to check your food shop as an item has been recalled as it could contain milk. Tesco released a product recall warning earlier this month to inform customers.
The product recall was posted on the Tesco website on January 18. The item affected is the Tesco Free From Golden Syrup Porridge Pot 55g. The Tesco website states that the product is gluten, milk and dairy free, but in this instance the item could contain milk.
Advertisement
The website states: “We’re recalling one batch code of Tesco Free From Golden Syrup Porridge Pot 55g with a best-before date of 01 September 2023, due to the possibility some packs may contain milk.”
Customers with an allergy or intolerance to milk or milk constituents are asked not to consume the product but instead return it to the Tesco store from where it was purchased for a full refund. No receipt is required.
Tesco’s product recall does not state how milk may have entered the product.
Advertisement
The product recall is one of a few that have been issued by Tesco over the past few months. At the start of the month (January 4) a vegan Wicked Kitchen pasta was recalled as there were concerns that it could contain small pieces of metal. A pair of beeline stud earrings were also recalled at the start of December for containing above the legal limit of nickel, and a batch of AERO hot chocolate was recalled in November as they could contain a small amount of food-grade silica beads.
In all three instances, customers were advised not to use the product and return it to a Tesco store.
Advertisement