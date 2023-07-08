Swifties rejoice as Taylor Swift finally releases Speak Now (Taylor’s Version), and adds yet another song to her 44 (now 45) strong The Eras Tour setlist. The singer also debuted a brand new music video for ‘I Can See You’ - a vault track from her latest rerecord.

The singer is showing no signs of slowing down, and following the release of her third rerecord, Speak Now (Taylor’s Version), she has added another permanent song to the already three hour long setlist. The epic show takes Swifties through her entire career, so whether you’re a Fearless Swiftie or a Reputation girlie there is something for everyone. And while most of us have seen countless clips from the special night, the singer stays true to form by keeping fans on their toes, performing not one, but two surprise songs at every show.

The first night in Kansas City was even more special when, celebrating the latest single for Speak Now (Taylor’s Version), Swift brought out the stars of the music video, including her famous ex and subject of Back To December (Taylor’s Version) Taylor Lautner. Joey King and Presley Cash, who featured in the original music video for Mean, also joined the former couple on stage.

While on stage at the Eras Tour, Lautner took a moment to say: “Taylor, thank you for having me and all of us. I just want to say one thing quick, I respect you so much. Not for the singer you are, the songwriter, the performer but truly for the human you are. You are gracious, humble. You are kind and I’m honoured to know you. So thank you for having me be a part of this.”

So, what is the new official setlist for The Eras Tour? Here’s everything you need to know including Kansas City surprise songs.

Eras Tour Kansas City Surprise songs

‘Never Grow Up’ - Speak Now (Taylor’s Version)

‘When Emma Falls In Love’ - Speak Now (Taylor’s Version)

Full setlist Era’s tour Kansas City

Swift performed 45 songs on opening night of ‘The Eras Tour’ in Kansas City. They were:

Which songs could Taylor Swift still play at ‘The Eras Tour’? Credit: Getty Images