Could this be ‘Britain’s politest parking note’? The anonymous author of the exceedingly courteous note ends up apologising to a vehicle owner over their car taking up too much space for the past few weeks.

The message - which was left on the windscreen of a silver Suzuki Ignis in Bromley, south-east London - claims the vehicle has been parked up for several weeks. However, residents quickly noticed the unusual tone of the letter.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The note reads: “Friendly request. On-street parking in the area really is at a premium. This vehicle has taken up 1&3/4 [one and three-quarter] spaces for several weeks.

“If possible could it be parked more economically in the bay as a courtesy to other road users. It would be much appreciated.

Most Popular

“I apologise in advance if it is not drivable. Many, many thanks.”

Could this be ‘Britain’s politest parking note’?