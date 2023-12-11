Swimsuit collection designed for those spending Christmas abroad

An eco-friendly range of beach and swimwear aimed at the nine million people who plan to spend the festive period in the sun this year has been launched.

Designed from entirely sustainable materials, the unique collection includes a one-piece bathing suit, a spandex two-piece top and shorts combo and a longer-sleeve unisex option.

The clothing range was launched by easyJet Holidays in collaboration with fashion brand Burnt Soul, after research of 2,000 adults found 17 per cent are planning to get some winter sun towards the end of the year.

And 47 per cent like the idea of being in a hot country over the festive period – with 44 per cent of those claiming it’s nice to have a change once in a while, and 31 per cent like the idea of sunbathing on Christmas day.

Top European destinations for this time of year include Italy, the Canary Islands, Spain and France.

The Caribbean, the USA and Australia also feature as the most desirable farther-flung places to explore this winter. It also emerged 19 per cent consider a trip abroad to be cheaper than celebrating on their home turf, and 37 per cent like the idea of wearing a Christmas jumper on a festive holiday abroad but think it will be too hot to keep it on for long.

Musical theatre and Dancing on Ice star Amber Davies, who modelled the range for the launch, said: “I’ve loved working with easyJet holidays on this unique, first of its kind beachwear range – it combines everything I look forward to about Christmas with my love of the beach. I know that winter sun chasers are going to love this launch as much as I do – who wouldn’t want a swimsuit with surfing reindeer?”

Christmas getaways are more popular

The research also found 52 per cent would carry on their usual festivities if they were to go on holiday over the period.

More than a third (35 per cent) would listen to festive music and 34 per cent would continue to have a roast dinner – despite the warm climate. Some 19 per cent would pack mince pies on their travels and 18 per cent wouldn’t forget the Christmas crackers.

Others would bring along mini Christmas trees, stockings, fairy lights and board games - with the most popular choices being Monopoly, Scrabble and Trivial Pursuit.

Festive films and TV are also crucial as 36 per cent would still watch their favourites if they were to spend Christmas in a hot country.

Matt Callaghan, customer director at easyJet Holidays said: “We know that more and more of our customers are heading on a Christmas getaway as it can provide better value than staying in the UK, but that they will miss the festivities back home. That’s why we’ve decided to launch our brand new Christmas knit themed beachwear collection, made entirely of recycled materials, for those going abroad to keep the festive traditions we love alive.”

Top 20 hot places to celebrate Christmas