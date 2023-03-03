The deadline for sending in feedback to the UK government’s consultation on changes to the MOT test is this month. The government is asking people when they think the first date should be, how making a change to this date will affect businesses and whether they should introduce any other changes to MOT testing.

Feedback from the public will be used by the government to inform updates to policy, guidance, best practice and other policy tools. The consultation will close at 11.45pm on March 22.

The first part of the consultation considers the case for changing the date at which the first MOT is required and proposes that the date of the first MOT be changed from three to four years and some related changes. The second part of the consultation asks broader questions about the nature of the MOT – what is tested and how and the frequency of tests.

You have the option to respond to both parts of the consultation, or just one. A spokesperson for the UK government added that the consultation is only for specific vehicles.

They said: “This consultation is only considering light vehicles. Heavy freight and passenger carrying vehicles are subject to annual roadworthiness tests starting from the year they are first registered plus additional requirements for regular maintenance inspections and on road enforcement by the Driver and Vehicle Standards Agency (DVSA).”

