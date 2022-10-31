Registration is now open to apply for this year’s Strictly Come Dancing December shows and a special one-off programme set to air on Christmas day. The popular BBC One show is celebrating its 20th anniversary.

Applicants can apply for as many dates as possible and will be put into a draw and selected at random. Each show will take place in the Strictly Come Dancing venue of Elstree Studio, Borehamwood.

Strictly Come Dancing returned to our screen earlier this year, bringing weekly instalments of glamorous, show-stopping performances from a stellar line-up. This year’s contestants include actor Will Mellor, comedian Jayde Adams and British paralympian Simmonds.

Some of the lucky applicants will even get to witness the moment a new celebrity walks away with the coveted mirror ball, as the latest series is set to wrap up in December. However, that’s not all, to mark the end of the 20th anniversary, six new celebrity contestants will also be taking to the floor, competing to become Strictly Come Dancing Christmas champion in a special festive episode of the show.