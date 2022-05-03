Sprite launches new campaign to embrace chill time for teens

The Chill Time Campaign

Sprite announces the launch of their all-new ‘Chill Time’ campaign encouraging the world to rethink teens' screen-time as not wasted time, but much-needed chill time.

Sprite challenges why teens are interrupted with headphones on and phone in hand, when someone reading a book is not disturbed.

The campaign appeals to Gen-Z's real struggles, as a misunderstood generation of digital and social enthusiasts passionate about the world around them yet judged for staying connected.

Gen Z are a generation experiencing the greatest burden in comparisons to all other generations with ‘73% of 16–24-year-olds saying they often feel stressed at work, vs 39% of 55–64-year-olds’ making the need to clock off and chill out even more important.

Adding to this are the pressures that young people face living at home, with ‘72% of 16-24-year-olds are still living with their parents’ now more than ever, young people shouldn’t be stigamitised for finding their escapism

The importance of chill time

‘Chill time’ encourages teens to start their chill time right with Sprite, for cut-through refreshment that clears your mind to put’s aside unwanted interruptions to focus on making the most of chill time at the end of the day.

Alongside the ‘Chill Time’ campaign Sprite will launch a nationwide competition and in-app games providing consumers the opportunity to win chill time prizes or an ultimate chillout room makeover, taking chill time to the next level.