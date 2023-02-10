Sky customers may have to pay £5.60 more for their monthly broadband and TV bills as a result of a new price increase. The telecommunications giant announced it is raising prices by 8.1% on average for millions of users, adding more than £67 to annual bills.

However, the firm reportedly only disclosed the average price increase, which means customers may see a higher or lower increase, with the actual amount depending on how much they’re already paying.

Sky said it will begin notifying subscribers on February 16, with the price hike taking effect in April. Customers who have signed up for a Sky social tariff , which provides lower rates for benefit households, will not be affected by the price changes.

Sky Glass and Stream customers who are in contract also won’t see their bills rise while they are still in their contract period. A Sky spokesperson told a national newspaper : "This is not a decision we have taken lightly.

“We have tried to minimise the impact to customers with an average price increase across all our broadband and TV customers of 8.1%, which is below levels of inflation again this year. Competitors’ average increase over the last two years has been nearly double Sky’s average increase over the same period.”

Sky is the latest TV and broadband provider to announce price increases for this spring, with BT and EE increasing costs by up to 14.4% . Current regulations allow telecom firms to raise prices mid-contract in line with inflation, plus an additional 4%.

The Consumer Price Index (CPI) for December or the Retail Price Index (RPI) for January are usually used to determine these price increases. CPI inflation was 10.5% in December, and some businesses may raise prices by that amount plus an additional 3.9%.