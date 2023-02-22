ISIS bride Shamima Begum has had her appeal against the decision to strip her of her British citizenship dismissed as she is a threat to national security. Begum was stripped of her citizenship in 2019 by then Home Secretary, Sajid Javid.

The decision means the now 23 year-old Begum is still banned from returning to the United Kingdom. The Special Immigration Appeals Commision said it made the decision after it received national security advice on the threat posed by Begum to the UK.

Begum is currently in a camp in northern Syria. After marrying an ISIS fighter in 2015 she went on to give birth to three children, all of whom died.