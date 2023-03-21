A video of a creepy “Serbian dancing lady” has gone viral on TikTok again - and it has users absolutely petrified. Here’s what we know so far about the spooky footage.

Who is the Serbian dancing lady?

The Serbian dancing lady appears on a video on the TikTok app . The video shows a woman dancing at night in the centre of a street, supposedly in Serbia, with eerie music playing in the background.

The clip, which is captioned, “be careful guys”, was posted by aatec13 in mid-February and has since accrued more than 7.7 million views and over six million likes. It is thought that one of the main reasons the video is so popular is because users have been debating whether the clip is real or not.

Where did the Serbian dancing lady originate?

The Serbian dancing lady video originally appeared around 2019 amid reports of sightings of the strange woman. The original footage shows her dressed in traditional Serbian clothes, but a more recent video shows a woman dancing in a Serbian street wearing what looks like a shirt and trousers.

Some TikTok users have claimed the original woman would jump in front of cars waving a knife around, and that if you “interrupt” her dance she will chase you down. However, this is no doubt just users trying to scare each other further.

While some users believe the two videos show separate people, others think the woman who appears in the new video is the same woman as before. But many have argued the dancing lady is not even real at all.

What are TikTok users saying about the Serbian dancing lady?

The video has struck fear into the hearts of many TikTok users. One user commented on the resurfaced video: “Is this the real lady? Because if she is, I never sleep again dude.

“This is hella scary,” another posted, and one user added: “And the police won’t do anything?”