Scott Mills is currently undergoing a 24-hour treadmill challenge for Children In Need. The radio 2 DJ began the challenge at 8.20am on Wednesday morning (November 16) and will not finish until 8.20am on Thursday morning (November 17).

After just nine hours into the challenge, Mills had raised almost £180,000. Along his journey, he’s been visited by the likes of Eurovision star Sam Ryder, fitness fanatic Joe Wicks and ex-Eastenders actor Joe Swash. Wicks once did his own 24-hour Children in Need challenge back in 2020. He said "When the morning comes and you see the money you’ve raised, the adrenaline kicks in and you feel so proud of yourself."

Over the 24 hours, Mills has been jogging, running and walking on a treadmill. He even presented his own Radio 2 afternoon show while on the move.

Speaking on the challenge, he said “I’m going to be a big, red sweaty mess. I don’t even know whether I’m going to be able to complete it. ﻿Let’s see what my legs and feet can do."

Also helping Mills across the duration of his journey were the likes of Louis Theroux, Olly Murs, Gemma Collins, Sara Cox. Theroux provided some invaluable knowledge to Mills, saying "﻿I did a story about the porn industry once," he said, "and what they would say was that performance, even in that realm, depends on the mental [state]. ﻿So it’s not about your legs, it’s about your mind."