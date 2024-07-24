School pupils pedal ahead in East Midlands

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

New figures from The Bikeability Trust show over 46,637 children in the East Midlands had the opportunity to get pedalling with Bikeability cycle training between April 2023 and March 2024. The top performing authorities in the East Midlands for 2023–24 were Derbyshire, Lincolnshire and Rutland. Across England 560,471 pupils booked on to Bikeability training between April 2023 and March 2024.

Bikeability cycle training equips children with vital life skills. Pupils not only learn to cycle, they gain independence, social skills and a sense of wellbeing. After Bikeability, children are better at responding to risk and report increased confidence. As a result, more children cycle to school which in turn improves mental health and wellbeing. This allows children to get more out of the classroom, improving their attention span and engagement. Healthier habits lead to increased attendance and improved academic results. Bikeability isn’t just a training course; it impacts children’s lives.

Bikeability Trust Chief Executive Emily Cherry said: “I’m so proud of the 46,637 children in the East Midlands who are now equipped with the skills and confidence to thrive on a cycle. We know that there are so many physical and mental health benefits of cycling, and through Bikeability training these children will be able to make more sustainable transport choices for the rest of their lives. We couldn’t do it without our brilliant instructors and training providers in the East Midlands, who are so committed to teaching young people this essential life skill. Well done everyone!”

“We are so excited by these numbers, but we know we have further to go. That’s why our mission is to ensure no child leaves school without the knowledge, confidence and opportunity to cycle. We know that the government shares that ambition, and we were pleased to see the commitment to give every child access to Bikeability cycle training reiterated in Active Travel England’s recent Corporate Plan.

Children learn cycle skills on the playground during Level 1