Rylan Clark’s reality TV show has been axed after just one series.

Amazon Prime Video series Hot Mess Summer has reportedly been axed and will not be returning despite positive reviews from fans.

The TV host, 35, presented the summer reality TV series that followed eight individuals as they flew to Greece under the pretence they would be living their best lives on holiday in Zante.

But soon after arriving, the presenter shattered the dream and revealed that they would actually be spending the summer working behind a bar. Family and friends had nominated the individuals for the programme after becoming tired of their party lifestyles.

Rylan Clark’s Amazon Prime show Hot Mess Summer cancelled after one series (Photo by Joe Maher/Getty Images for NOW) | Joe Maher/Getty Images for NOW

Speaking to The Sun a source explained: “Unfortunately, with Rylan's jam-packed schedule and Prime Video's upcoming slate, there aren't plans for another series as it currently stands.” According to reports TV bosses were hopeful the series would be as successful as ITV2’s Love Island and MTV’s Ex On The Beach.

Discussing his role on the show at the time Ryan Clark said at the time “My job isn’t to discipline, my job is to encourage them and make sure they’re enjoying it.

“But my biggest vice is being too nice to people. I get on with everyone, and it’s only if you f** me off that we’re done, because I’ve got a sting in my tail.”

